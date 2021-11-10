Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter Presentation

Our vision is for Atmos Energy to be the Safest provider of natural gas services. We will be recognized for Exceptional Customer Service, for being a Great Employer and for achieving Superior Financial Results.
FY 2021 Financial Performance
Fiscal 2021 Highlights
Financial Performance
YTD Diluted EPS of $5.12; 19th consecutive year of EPS growth
$2.0 billion in capital spending; 88% allocated to safety and reliability spending
8.7% increase in fiscal 2021 annual dividend to $2.50 per diluted share
-
37th consecutive year of rising dividends
Executed Our Regulatory Strategy
-
Implemented $226.2 million; $185.7 million net of excess deferred tax amortization
$68.5 million to be implemented in Q1 Fiscal 2022; $25.0 million net of excess deferred tax amortization
Strong Balance Sheet
-
Approximately $2.9 billion in liquidity
$1.2 billion of financing to support operations
$2.2 billion of long-term debt financing related to Winter Storm Uri
Equity capitalization at 60.6% as of September 30, 2021 excluding storm-related financing
FY 2021 Financial Performance
Consolidated Financial Highlights
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
September 30
September 30
Segment Net Income
2021
2020
2021
2020
($millions, except EPS)
Distribution
7
20
446
395
Pipeline & Storage
42
45
220
206
Net Income
49
65
666
601
Nonrecurring One Time Tax Benefit
-
-
-
(21)
Adjusted Net Income1
49
65
666
580
Diluted EPS2
0.37
0.53
5.12
4.89
Nonrecurring One Time Tax Benefit
-
-
-
(0.17)
Adjusted Diluted EPS1
0.37
0.53
5.12
4.72
Capital Expenditures
612
530
1,970
1,936
Adjusted Net Income and diluted EPS are non-GAAP measures defined as Net Income and diluted EPS before the one-time,non-cash income tax benefit recognized in Q3 2020.
Since Atmos Energy has non-vestedshare-based payments with a nonforfeitable right to dividends, there is a requirement to use the two-class method of computing earnings per share. As a result, EPS cannot be calculated directly from the income statement.
FY 2021 Financial Performance
Segment Operating Income Highlights
Twelve Months Ended September 30
2021
2020
Change
($millions)
Distribution
618.5
528.2
90.3
Pipeline & Storage
286.5
295.9
(9.4)
Operating Income
905.0
824.1
80.9
Distribution Key Drivers
$150.6MM - Net increase due to rate case outcomes
$19.2MM - Increase in customer growth
$8.4MM - Decrease in service order revenues
$7.4MM - Decrease due to EDIT refunds1
$28.4MM - Increase in O&M including bad debt expense
$43.6MM - Increase in D&A and property tax expense
Pipeline & Storage Key Drivers
$56.2MM - Increase due to rate case outcomes
-
-
-
-
1. Reductions to operating income from excess deferred income tax (EDIT) refunds substantially offset by lower income tax expense.
