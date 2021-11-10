Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Atmos Energy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATO   US0495601058

ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION

(ATO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter Presentation

11/10/2021 | 05:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Our vision is for Atmos Energy to be the Safest provider of natural gas services. We will be recognized for Exceptional Customer Service, for being a Great Employer and for achieving Superior Financial Results.

November 2021

Fiscal 2021 Review

As of November 10, 2021

Page 2

FY 2021 Financial Performance

Fiscal 2021 Highlights

  • Financial Performance
    • YTD Diluted EPS of $5.12; 19th consecutive year of EPS growth
    • $2.0 billion in capital spending; 88% allocated to safety and reliability spending
    • 8.7% increase in fiscal 2021 annual dividend to $2.50 per diluted share
      • 37th consecutive year of rising dividends
  • Executed Our Regulatory Strategy
    • Implemented $226.2 million; $185.7 million net of excess deferred tax amortization
    • $68.5 million to be implemented in Q1 Fiscal 2022; $25.0 million net of excess deferred tax amortization
  • Strong Balance Sheet
    • Approximately $2.9 billion in liquidity
    • $1.2 billion of financing to support operations
    • $2.2 billion of long-term debt financing related to Winter Storm Uri
    • Equity capitalization at 60.6% as of September 30, 2021 excluding storm-related financing

As of November 10, 2021

Page 3

FY 2021 Financial Performance

Consolidated Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

September 30

September 30

Segment Net Income

2021

2020

2021

2020

($millions, except EPS)

Distribution

$

7

$

20

$

446

$

395

Pipeline & Storage

42

45

220

206

Net Income

$

49

$

65

$

666

$

601

Nonrecurring One Time Tax Benefit

-

-

-

(21)

Adjusted Net Income1

$

49

$

65

$

666

$

580

Diluted EPS2

$

0.37

$

0.53

$

5.12

$

4.89

Nonrecurring One Time Tax Benefit

-

-

-

(0.17)

Adjusted Diluted EPS1

$

0.37

$

0.53

$

5.12

$

4.72

Capital Expenditures

$

612

$

530

$

1,970

$

1,936

  1. Adjusted Net Income and diluted EPS are non-GAAP measures defined as Net Income and diluted EPS before the one-time,non-cash income tax benefit recognized in Q3 2020.
  2. Since Atmos Energy has non-vestedshare-based payments with a nonforfeitable right to dividends, there is a requirement to use the two-class method of computing earnings per share. As a result, EPS cannot be calculated directly from the income statement.

As of November 10, 2021

Page 4

FY 2021 Financial Performance

Segment Operating Income Highlights

Twelve Months Ended September 30

2021

2020

Change

($millions)

Distribution

$

618.5

$

528.2

$

90.3

Pipeline & Storage

286.5

295.9

(9.4)

Operating Income

$

905.0

$

824.1

$

80.9

Distribution Key Drivers

  • $150.6MM - Net increase due to rate case outcomes
  • $19.2MM - Increase in customer growth
  • $8.4MM - Decrease in service order revenues
  • $7.4MM - Decrease due to EDIT refunds1
  • $28.4MM - Increase in O&M including bad debt expense
  • $43.6MM - Increase in D&A and property tax expense

Pipeline & Storage Key Drivers

  • $56.2MM - Increase due to rate case outcomes
  • $8.2MM - Decrease in through system revenues
  • $26.5MM - Decrease due to EDIT refunds1
  • $17.1MM - Increase in system maintenance spending
  • $17.0MM - Increase in D&A and property tax expense

1. Reductions to operating income from excess deferred income tax (EDIT) refunds substantially offset by lower income tax expense.

As of November 10, 2021

Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AEC - Atmos Energy Corporation published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2021 22:56:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION
05:57pFiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter Presentation
PU
05:24pAtmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2021; Initiates Fiscal 2022 throug..
PU
05:23pAtmos Energy Fiscal Q4 EPS Down, Revenue Rises; Lifts Quarterly Dividend to $0.68 a Sha..
MT
04:56pATMOS : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:47pATMOS ENERGY CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements an..
AQ
04:38pEarnings Flash (ATO) ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION Reports 2021 EPS $5.12
MT
04:37pAtmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2021; Initiates Fiscal 2022 throug..
BU
04:37pEarnings Flash (ATO) ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION Posts Q4 Revenue $568.4M, vs. Street Est ..
MT
04:36pAtmos Energy Increases Quarterly Dividend
BU
10/28Atmos Energy and Kansas Housing Resources Corporation Partner to Encourage Weatherizati..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 393 M - -
Net income 2021 663 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 327 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,3x
Yield 2021 2,66%
Capitalization 12 182 M 12 182 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,75x
EV / Sales 2022 5,52x
Nbr of Employees 4 694
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Atmos Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 93,14 $
Average target price 106,60 $
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. Kevin Akers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher T. Forsythe Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kim R. Cocklin Chairman
Richard J. Gius Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Jeffrey S. Knights Senior VP-Technical & Operating Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION-2.58%12 182
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.21.94%25 720
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED-43.70%12 954
GAIL INDIA LIMITED22.23%9 021
PETRONAS GAS BERHAD-4.54%7 794
TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD.-16.69%7 747