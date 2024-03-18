Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ATMU) (“Atmus”) today announced its separation from Cummins Inc. (“Cummins”), marking Atmus’ first day as a fully independent company.

“Today we celebrate a new day for Atmus,” shared Steph Disher, Chief Executive Officer of Atmus. “As we look at what’s next for Atmus, we have a clear strategy along with a talented and dedicated team that continues to deliver the filtration solutions our customers expect from us. I am excited about all we will achieve as we realize our purpose of creating a better future by protecting what is important.”

As separately announced today, Cummins accepted an aggregate of 5,574,051 shares of Cummins common stock in exchange for 67,054,719 shares of Atmus common stock.

Full details of the results are available in a separate press release issued by Cummins.

About Atmus

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. is a global leader in filtration and media solutions. For more than 65 years, the company has combined its culture of innovation with a rich history of designing and manufacturing filtration solutions. With a presence on six continents, Atmus serves customers across truck, bus, agriculture, construction, mining, marine and power generation vehicle and equipment markets, along with comprehensive aftermarket support and solutions. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee (U.S.), Atmus employs approximately 4,500 people globally who are committed to creating a better future by protecting what is important. Learn more at https://www.atmus.com/

