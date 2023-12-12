Official ATMUS FILTRATION TECHNOLOGIES INC. press release

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (Atmus; NYSE: ATMU), a global leader in filtration and media solutions, has announced the inauguration of its state-of-the-art Global Capability Center in Pune, India.

The opening of the Global Capability Center marks a major milestone for the company in its continued focus to design and manufacture high-performing filtration systems. Building on the over 65 years of experience and continued innovation from Atmus, the Global Capability Center is designed to enhance collaboration and cross-functional learning, and employs advanced analytics to facilitate the development of cutting-edge filtration technologies that adhere to the highest industry standards.

“At Atmus, our focus has always been towards advancing technological frontiers and cultivating a culture of innovation – and our new Global Capability Center in India allows us to take the next steps in delivering high-performing, proven solutions to our customers,” said Greg Hoverson, Chief Technical Officer at Atmus.

Situated strategically in heart of Pune, the Global Capability Center will employ over 100 skilled professionals and is spread across 16,000 square feet, catering to various markets, such as truck, bus, construction, mining and power generation across the globe. This new facility will support many of Atmus’s global business functions including engineering, purchasing, product management, IT, supply chain, quality, HR, finance and advanced analytics.

Avani Shah, Atmus India Global Capability Center Leader, emphasized the significance of this investment for the company's growth, stating, "The establishment of the Global Capability Center in India allows Atmus to leverage diverse, highly skilled talent in India while supporting global markets. This strategic investment in the Atmus business in India represents our unwavering commitment to fostering innovation and excellence, while strengthening our position as a global frontrunner in the filtration industry."

Atmus Filtration Technologies also has a strategic joint venture Fleetguard Filters Private Limited (FFPL) which is headquartered in Pune. Incorporated in 1987, FFPL is a market leader providing world class filtration solutions for the commercial vehicle market throughout India.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. is a global leader in filtration and media solutions. For more than 65 years, the company has combined its culture of innovation with a rich history of designing and manufacturing filtration solutions. With a presence in more than 150 countries on six continents, Atmus serves customers across truck, bus, agriculture, construction, mining, marine and power generation vehicle and equipment markets, along with providing comprehensive aftermarket support and solutions. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee (U.S.), Atmus employs approximately 4,250 people globally who are committed to creating a better future by protecting what is important. Learn more at https://www.atmus.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231211248938/en/