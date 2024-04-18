Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (Atmus; NYSE: ATMU), a global leader in the filtration industry, announced today that it will report financial results for the first quarter 2024 before market open on Friday, May 3, 2024. The company will also hold a conference call on the same day at 10:00 AM CT to discuss its financial results with the investment community.

A live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the Atmus investor relations website at http://investors.atmus.com.

