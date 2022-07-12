Log in
    ATN   PHY044891869

ATN HOLDINGS, INC.

(ATN)
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-11
0.4050 PHP   -1.22%
ATN : Request for extension to file SEC Form 17-A

07/12/2022 | 11:54pm EDT
The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

ATN Holdings, Inc.ATN PSE Disclosure Form 17-3 - Request for Extension to File SEC Form 17-A References: SRC Rule 17, SEC Memorandum Circular No. 7 Series of 2008 and
Section 17.2 and 17.8 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
For the fiscal year ended Mar 31, 2022
Deadline of Submission of Annual Report Jul 14, 2022
Reason for requesting extension to submit Annual Report

In order to give more time to our external auditor, R.R. Tan and Associates, CPAs to finish the report, the management is requesting for an extension of deadline to submit its SEC Form 17A for FY ending March 31, 2022 of ATN Holdings, Inc. (the "Corporation").

Other Relevant Information

n/a

The Company undertakes to submit the report within fifteen (15) calendar days after the prescribed deadline or upon submission of the report to the Securities and Exchange Commission, whichever is earlier. The Company understands that failure to comply with the undertaking may result to the imposition of applicable penalty/ies and/or sanction/s.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Paul Saria
Designation Corporate Information Officer

Disclaimer

ATN Holdings Inc. published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 03:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 18,6 M - -
Net income 2021 -3,96 M - -
Net Debt 2021 843 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -853x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 778 M 49,3 M -
EV / Sales 2020 107x
EV / Sales 2021 227x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,6%
Chart ATN HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
ATN Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Arsenio T. Ng Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Paul B. Saria CFO, Director & Assistant Secretary
Hilario T. Ng Chief Operating Officer, Director & Vice President
Hyland Si Independent Director
Bonifacio N. Choa Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATN HOLDINGS, INC.3.85%52
HYSAN DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED-1.66%3 106
CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG-7.88%3 087
ENTRA ASA-33.18%2 371
HUFVUDSTADEN AB (PUBL)-11.46%2 286
CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP-9.77%1 387