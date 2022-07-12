ATN : Request for extension to file SEC Form 17-A

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

ATN Holdings, Inc.

ATN

References: SRC Rule 17, SEC Memorandum Circular No. 7 Series of 2008 and

Section 17.2 and 17.8 of the Revised Disclosure Rules

For the fiscal year ended Mar 31, 2022 Deadline of Submission of Annual Report Jul 14, 2022

Reason for requesting extension to submit Annual Report In order to give more time to our external auditor, R.R. Tan and Associates, CPAs to finish the report, the management is requesting for an extension of deadline to submit its SEC Form 17A for FY ending March 31, 2022 of ATN Holdings, Inc. (the "Corporation").

Other Relevant Information n/a

The Company undertakes to submit the report within fifteen (15) calendar days after the prescribed deadline or upon submission of the report to the Securities and Exchange Commission, whichever is earlier. The Company understands that failure to comply with the undertaking may result to the imposition of applicable penalty/ies and/or sanction/s.