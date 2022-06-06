Log in
ATN INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(ATNI)
2.5 Gigabit Internet Speeds Coming to Alaska This Year From Alaska Communications

06/06/2022 | 12:02pm EDT
Available now in select Anchorage neighborhoods

The way people use the internet has fundamentally changed. This means that the way the internet is delivered also needs to change. In addition to the need for the latest technology, Alaskans are ready for a choice when shopping for broadband for their home or business. Recognizing this, Alaska Communications is launching a new service in Alaska.

Using the cutting-edge fiber optic communication technology, Alaska Communications is bringing consumers the fastest, most reliable home internet Alaska has ever seen. Beginning this summer, Alaska Communications Fiber(sm) will deliver ultra-low latency, symmetric 2.5 gigabit per second fiber-optic network connectivity directly to select homes and businesses in Anchorage, Fairbanks and Soldotna.

“Internet usage and behaviors only a few short years ago relied primarily on download speed,” said Mark Ayers, vice president, engineering with Alaska Communications. “With the increase in remote work and homeschooling, many families now have multiple simultaneous users doing video conferencing, gaming and content streaming in the same home. Our new fiber product enables users to access symmetric speeds. Fiber to the home connectivity provides the highest speed, lowest latency internet currently available in the world. These significant technical improvements over cable modem service provide a dramatically improved experience for high demand applications like gaming and high-definition video conferencing. The speeds available also give customers the confidence that they’ll never be competing with their neighbor for bandwidth at peak usage times like holidays and evenings.”

With a dedicated fiber connection directly to their home, customers will receive worry-free, symmetrical speeds, 24 hours a day, 7-days a week. Unlike the cable modem network commonly used to deliver high-speed internet to most urban Alaska homes, fiber is built to transmit the fastest symmetrical internet speeds with the lowest latency and the highest reliability.

“We’re dedicated to giving Alaskans the services they need and want,” said Bill Bishop, president and CEO of Alaska Communications. “We’re answering the call by bringing fiber directly to our customers’ home or workplace, guaranteeing them the speeds they pay for.”

Alaska Communications Fiber(sm) offers unlimited data with no term contract. Speed packages start at 250 Mbps and go up to 2.5 Gbps.

Select neighborhoods in Anchorage, Fairbanks and Soldotna are eligible this year, with more planned in future years.

Learn more about Alaska Communications Fiber(sm) at https://alaskacommunicationsfiber.com.

About Alaska Communications

Alaska Communications, an affiliate of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNI), is the leading provider of advanced broadband and managed IT services for businesses and consumers in Alaska. The company operates a highly reliable, advanced statewide data network with the latest technology and the most diverse undersea fiber optic system connecting Alaska to the contiguous U.S. For more information, visit www.AlaskaCommunications.com.


© Business Wire 2022
