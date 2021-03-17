Log in
ATN INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(ATNI)
ATN Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

03/17/2021 | 11:00am EDT
BEVERLY, Mass., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, payable on April 9, 2021, on all common shares outstanding to stockholders of record as of March 31, 2021.

About ATN

ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, invests in and operates communications, energy and technology businesses in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region, with a particular focus on markets with a need for significant infrastructure investments and improvements. Our operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers, including a range of high-speed internet services, mobile wireless solutions, video services and local exchange services, and (ii) wholesale communications infrastructure services such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, communications tower facilities, managed mobile networks, and in-building wireless systems. For more information, please visit www.atni.com.

Contact:ATN International, Inc.
 Justin D. Benincasa
 Chief Financial Officer
 978-619-1300



 


 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
