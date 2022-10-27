ATN International : Investor Presentation October 2022
Investor Presentation
Third Quarter 2022
The community of Akiachak will be served by the Alaska FiberOptic Project
Photo: Calista Corporation
Forward-Looking Statements & Non-GAAP Financial Information
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are or may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words that include phrases such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "foresee," "likely," "will," or other similar words and phrases. Actual future events and results could differ materially from the events and results indicated in these statements as a result of many factors, including, those set forth in Item 1A "Risk Factors" of ATN's Annual Report on Form 10K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which is on file with the SEC, and our other public reports. ATN undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors that may affect such forward-looking statements.
This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP measures and reconciliations to those GAAP measures are provided at the end of this presentation.
Our mission is to digitally empower people and communities so that they can connect with the world and prosper
"The third quarter of 2022 was another strong quarter for ATN - one where we served our customers well, advanced our strategic broadband buildouts, and made excellent progress toward our three-year growth objectives."
Michael Prior, CEO
Key Highlights in 3Q22
High-Speed Network Growth
Grew homes passed by broadband networks by 9% YoY to 613,600.
Added 29,000 new homes passed by fiber or other higher-speed solutions.
54% of broadband subscribers connected to fiber or other higher-speed networks, for an increase of 13% YoY.
Mobile Subscriber Growth
Grew mobile subscribers in International Telecom by 9% YoY to 356,000.
Alaska FiberOptic Project Connectivity Funding
Jointly awarded two grants with native Alaskan corps. for a total of $103M.
Funding to be utilized to connect households, healthcare facilities, and schools in 25 communities across Alaska's rural Yukon Delta Region to provide affordable, high-speed Internet for the first time.
Southwestern U.S. Connectivity Funding
Awarded $41M in total funding since July 2022 (includes $10m grant announced in Q2).
Funding to be utilized to connect thousands of homes, and many schools, businesses, and healthcare facilities to provide advanced, high-speed services.
