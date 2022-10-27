Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ATN International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATNI   US00215F1075

ATN INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(ATNI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:52 2022-10-27 am EDT
39.76 USD   +1.34%
06:04aAtn International, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/26Atlantic Tele-network : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/26Earnings Flash (ATNI) ATN INTERNATIONAL Reports Q3 Revenue $182.2M, vs. Street Est of $183.6M
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ATN International : Investor Presentation October 2022

10/27/2022 | 10:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investor Presentation

Third Quarter 2022

The community of Akiachak will be served by the Alaska FiberOptic Project

Photo: Calista Corporation

Nasdaq: ATNI

Forward-Looking Statements & Non-GAAP Financial Information

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are or may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words that include phrases such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "foresee," "likely," "will," or other similar words and phrases. Actual future events and results could differ materially from the events and results indicated in these statements as a result of many factors, including, those set forth in Item 1A "Risk Factors" of ATN's Annual Report on Form 10K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which is on file with the SEC, and our other public reports. ATN undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors that may affect such forward-looking statements.

This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP measures and reconciliations to those GAAP measures are provided at the end of this presentation.

2

Our mission is to digitally empower people and communities so that they can connect with the world and prosper

"The third quarter of 2022 was another strong quarter for ATN - one where we served our customers well, advanced our strategic broadband buildouts, and made excellent progress toward our three-year growth objectives."

Michael Prior, CEO

4

Key Highlights in 3Q22

High-Speed Network Growth

  • Grew homes passed by broadband networks by 9% YoY to 613,600.
  • Added 29,000 new homes passed by fiber or other higher-speed solutions.
  • 54% of broadband subscribers connected to fiber or other higher-speed networks, for an increase of 13% YoY.

Mobile Subscriber Growth

  • Grew mobile subscribers in International Telecom by 9% YoY to 356,000.

Alaska FiberOptic Project Connectivity Funding

  • Jointly awarded two grants with native Alaskan corps. for a total of $103M.
  • Funding to be utilized to connect households, healthcare facilities, and schools in 25 communities across Alaska's rural Yukon Delta Region to provide affordable, high-speed Internet for the first time.

Southwestern U.S. Connectivity Funding

  • Awarded $41M in total funding since July 2022 (includes $10m grant announced in Q2).
  • Funding to be utilized to connect thousands of homes, and many schools, businesses, and healthcare facilities to provide advanced, high-speed services.

5

Disclaimer

ATN International Inc. published this content on 27 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2022 14:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ATN INTERNATIONAL, INC.
06:04aAtn International, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
10/26Atlantic Tele-network : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/26Earnings Flash (ATNI) ATN INTERNATIONAL Reports Q3 Revenue $182.2M, vs. Street Est of $..
MT
10/26Earnings Flash (ATNI) ATN INTERNATIONAL Posts Q3 Revenue $182.2M
MT
10/26ATN Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results and Reiterates Financial Outlook
GL
10/26ATN International, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ..
CI
10/19ATN to Host Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call on October 27, 2022
GL
10/13ATN International Unit Collaborates with Oregon State Research Team Working on Oceanic ..
MT
10/13Alaska Communications Provides Subsea Fiber for Oceanic Monitoring
BU
10/06Calista Corporation and Alaska Communications Will Bring Affordable, High-Speed Broadba..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ATN INTERNATIONAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 721 M - -
Net income 2022 -3,01 M - -
Net Debt 2022 342 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -305x
Yield 2022 1,75%
Capitalization 609 M 609 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,32x
EV / Sales 2023 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 2 300
Free-Float 61,6%
Chart ATN INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
ATN International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATN INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 39,23 $
Average target price 50,33 $
Spread / Average Target 28,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael T. Prior Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Justin D. Benincasa Chief Financial Officer
Brad W. Martin Chief Operating Officer
Liane J. Pelletier Lead Independent Director
Bernie J. Bulkin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATN INTERNATIONAL, INC.-3.33%609
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-29.89%152 999
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED3.74%132 125
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION30.35%96 623
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG14.37%93 312
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY-22.71%58 007