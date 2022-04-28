ATN International : Reports First Quarter 2022 Results and Reiterates Financial Outlook - Form 8-K 04/28/2022 | 06:27am EDT Send by mail :

Reiterates Financial Outlook First Quarter 2022 Results · Revenues increased to $172.0 million from $124.5 million a year ago, primarily due to the successful acquisition of Alaska Communications. · Net loss was $0.9 million versus net income of $2.7 million a year ago. · EBITDA1 increased to $36.7 million from $23.9 million a year ago. · Adjusted EBITDA2 increased to $40.6 million from $24.7 million a year ago. · Capital expenditures were $34.5 million. · Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash was $76.8 million as of March 31, 2022. Beverly, MA (April 27, 2022) -- ATN International, Inc. ("ATN" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ATNI), a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services, today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. "We started off 2022 on the right foot, expanding our subscriber counts and reach in multiple markets," commented Michael Prior, Chief Executive Officer of ATN. "With a persistent focus on being first to fiber, we are rapidly deploying fiber optic facilities and other high-speed solutions in the communities we serve. More communities, homes, businesses, schools, and even other carriers now have access to world-class connectivity as a result. Customers up and down the value chain are very appreciative of these in-roads, and we continue to build relationships for the long term. 1 See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure. 2 See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure. 1 "Staying true to our roots, we brought digital connectivity to more remote areas in the quarter. This included connecting ten Navajo Nation Consortium schools and bringing fiber to five new communities in Guyana, greatly improving broadband capacity for residents, businesses and schools in these coastal and inland mining towns. We currently have more than half a million homes passed by our broadband networks, up 92% from a year ago, and we are now capable of delivering higher-speed data services to 38% of our residential subscribers. We expect to continue to increase the number of homes, schools and businesses passed by our high-speed services as well as the number of customers subscribed to those services throughout the year which should be reflected in our financial results through revenue growth and margin improvement. "Looking ahead, as we advance our network builds, strategic initiatives and augmented sales and marketing capabilities, we remain confident in our 2022 and three-year forecasts. We continue to see attractive investment opportunities in many of our markets with good growth potential. We plan to further expand our offerings of higher-speed services via fiber and other high-speed data solutions to capture this sizable opportunity," added Prior. First Quarter 2022 Financial Results First quarter 2022 consolidated revenues were $172.0 million, up 38% compared with $124.5 million in the same period a year ago. The Company reported operating income of $0.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA2 of $40.6 million compared with an operating income of $3.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA2 of $24.7 million in the same period a year ago. The increase in revenue and Adjusted EBITDA2 was mostly driven by the addition of Alaska Communications' results. The decrease in operating income for the quarter was mainly driven by $3.4 million of one-time losses on disposed assets in both the Company's US and International Telecom businesses. Net loss attributable to ATN stockholders for the first quarter was $1.0 million, or $0.13 loss per share, compared with net income attributable to ATN stockholders of $2.7 million, or $0.17 income per diluted share, in the same period a year ago. First Quarter 2022 Operating Segment Results The Company recorded financial results during the first quarter of 2022 in three categories: (i) International Telecom; (ii) US Telecom; and (iii) All Other. For the purposes of the below presentation, the Company's Renewable Energy segment has been combined with the Company's Corporate segment and Other segment as "All Other." 2 Operating Results (in Thousands) For Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 International International US US Total Total Telecom Telecom Telecom Telecom All Other* All Other* ATN ATN Revenue $ 86,787 $ 83,820 $ 85,232 $ 40,272 $ - $ 418 $ 172,019 $ 124,510 Operating Income (Loss) $ 11,802 $ 13,116 $ (4,635 ) $ (534 ) $ (7,059 ) $ (9,233 ) $ 108 $ 3,349 EBITDA1 $ 26,117 $ 26,942 $ 16,647 $ 4,659 $ (6,106 ) $ (7,744 ) $ 36,658 $ 23,857 Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 27,148 $ 26,941 $ 19,578 $ 4,648 $ (6,094 ) $ (6,885 ) $ 40,632 $ 24,704 Capital Expenditures** $ 15,170 $ 10,506 $ 19,095 $ 14,939 $ 203 $ 235 $ 34,468 $ 25,680 *For this table presentation, the Renewable Energy segment results and Corporate and Other segment results were combined. See table 4 for the separate presentation of the financial performance of these segments. **Includes capital expenditures reimbursable from customers of $0.2 million and $6.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, and the three months ended March 31, 2021, respectively. International Telecom International Telecom revenues3 were $86.8 million for the quarter, up 4% year-over-year. This increase was mainly due to mobility subscriber growth as well as higher carrier services revenue, partially offset by a decline in federal high-cost support subsidies for the U.S. Virgin Islands. Increased travel and tourism in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Bermuda contributed to the increases in segment revenues. Operating expenses for the quarter increased incrementally year-over-year as the Company's operations returned to pre-pandemic levels and the Company invested in brand positioning to expand its subscriber base in certain markets. The International Telecom segment reported operating income of $11.8 million and Adjusted EBITDA2 of $27.1 million in the quarter, compared with operating income of $13.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA2 of $26.9 million in the prior year period. The year-over-year changes were due to higher operating expenditures offsetting the increase in segment revenues, and the impact of a one-time loss on disposed assets in the quarter. 3 International Telecom revenues are generated by delivery of a broad range of communications and managed IT services, including data, voice and video services from the Company's fixed and mobile network operations in Bermuda and the Caribbean, and include direct government payments as part of the FCC high-cost support program in the USVI. 3 US Telecom US Telecom segment revenues4 were $85.2 million in the quarter, more than doubling from $40.3 million in the prior year period. Business and carrier services revenues accounted for approximately 75% of the segment's services revenues in the first quarter of 2022. Operating loss was $4.6 million compared with $0.5 million in the same period a year ago. This increase in operating loss was mainly due to lower profitability in the Company's legacy US Telecom business and one-time losses on disposed assets. Adjusted EBITDA2 was $19.6 million in the quarter compared with $4.6 million in the same period a year ago. The increase in segment revenue and Adjusted EBITDA2 was mainly due to the consolidation of Alaska Communications, partially offset by the reduction in legacy wholesale wireless revenues. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA2 was also driven by the consolidation of Alaska Communications and expense reductions associated with the Company's private networks business, partially offset by the year-over-year increases in network costs due to the completion of additional FirstNet sites. By the end of the first quarter of 2022, the Company had completed and activated just over 60% of the total sites related to the network build portion of its long-term FirstNet Agreement. The Company expects to complete an additional 30% of the total build by the end of 2022 and that revenues from the build will be largely offset by construction costs incurred in the same period. Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights As of March 31, 2022, the Company had total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $76.8 million, compared with $80.7 million as of December 31, 2021. Net cash provided by operating activities was $11.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared with $5.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The year-over-year increase in operating cash flow was due to the increase in EBITDA in the first quarter of 2022, which offset net reductions in working capital. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company used net cash of $15.2 million for investing and financing activities, compared to $18.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The net use of cash was primarily attributable to $34.5 million in capital expenditures, $2.5 million of purchases of minority equity interests in the Company's subsidiaries and $3.6 million in dividends to Company stockholders and repurchases of Company common stock. These uses of cash were partially offset by net borrowings of $21.0 million under revolving credit agreements. 4 US Telecom revenues consist of broadband, carrier services, managed IT services, fixed enterprise, and mobile retail revenues from the Company's networks and operations in Alaska and in the western United States, including various government programs such as CAF II, E-Rate, Lifeline and rural healthcare support programs. 4 Quarterly Dividends and Stock Buybacks On March 28, 2022, ATN announced that its Board of Directors had declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, payable on April 15, 2022, on all common shares outstanding to stockholders of record as of April 8, 2022. In the first quarter of 2022, the Company utilized cash on hand to repurchase $0.9 million in common stock. 2022 Guidance The Company is reiterating its outlook for 2022 financial performance, originally provided on February 23, 2022, within its fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings release. The foundation of the Company's full year 2022 financial targets is based on continued capital investments in the range of $150 to $160 million (net of reimbursed amounts), primarily in network expansion and upgrades, which are expected to drive subscriber and revenue growth. The Company expects its Adjusted EBITDA levels to increase in the latter part of the year and to be in the range of $165 to $170 million for the full year5. The Company expects its revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth to be supported by the contribution of a full year of business results from Alaska Communications. Three Year Outlook The Company is reiterating its targets to be achieved in the three-year period ending in 2024, originally provided on February 23, 2022 within its fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings release. These goals are largely based on, and in line with, the Company's continuing investments in its Glass and Steel™ and "fiber-first" platform strategies, which the Company anticipates will drive compound annual revenue growth (excluding construction revenues) of 4-6%, leading to 2024 revenue in the range of $770 to $810 million. The Company also expects compound annual Adjusted EBITDA growth of 8-10% for the three-year period ending in 20245, outpacing its expected compound annual revenue growth rate over the same period. Capital expenditures are expected to return to more normalized levels of 10-15% of revenues after the three-year investment period ending in 2024. The Company's Net Debt Ratio6 is expected to be less than 1.5x at the end of the three-year period ending in 20245. 5 For the Company's 2022 Guidance Adjusted EBITDA and Three Year Outlook Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt Ratio, the Company is not able to provide without unreasonable effort the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or reconciliations to such GAAP financial measures, on a forward-looking basis. Please see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a full description of items excluded from the Company's expected Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt Ratio. 6 Net Debt Ratio, a non-GAAP measure, is defined as total Debt less Cash and Cash Equivalents divided by Adjusted EBITDA - see Table 6. 5 The Company will provide updates to the market on this strategy and outlook from time to time as it progresses going forward. Strategic Progress Highlights The Company believes that its Glass and Steel™ and "first-to-fiber" market strategies are important for its long-term success and sees a rapidly growing need for more bandwidth and reliable connectivity. Deploying capital for growth in fiber and fiber-fed high-speed data solutions to more homes, businesses, schools, cell sites, and communities has led to increases in the Company's fiber footprint and broadband subscriber levels. Domestically, the addition of Alaska Communications has further accelerated the Company's reach. From January 1, 2020 to the present, the Company has: · Added 242,000 premises passed by broadband and 30,000 premises passed by higher-speed solutions7 . · Added approximately 64,700 broadband subscribers, an increase of 47%. · More than doubled terrestrial fiber facilities, adding over 6,000 route miles. · Expanded mobile data capacity in all markets and added over 56,000 mobile subscribers, an increase of 18%. Conference Call Information ATN will host a conference call on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its first quarter results and business outlook. The call will be hosted by Michael Prior, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Justin Benincasa, Chief Financial Officer. The dial-in numbers are US/Canada: (877) 734-4582 and International: (678) 905-9376. The Conference ID is 7884416. A replay of the call will be available at ir.atni.com beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, April 28, 2022. About ATN ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, is a provider of digital infrastructure and communications services in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region, with a focus on rural and remote markets with a growing demand for infrastructure investments. The Company's operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential, business and government customers, including a range of high-speed Internet and data services, fixed and mobile wireless solutions, and video and voice services; and (ii) carrier and enterprise communications services, such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, and communications tower facilities. For more information, please visit www.atni.com. 7 Defined as download speeds of greater than 100 MBPS. 6 Cautionary Language Concerning Forward Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other matters, the Company's future financial performance, business goals and objectives, and results of operations, expectations regarding the transition of its US Telecom business, its future revenues, operating income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and capital expenditures; the competitive environment in the Company's key markets, demand for the Company's services and industry trends; the Company's expectations regarding consumer and enterprise demand for its US Telecom services, expectations regarding the benefits of the Company's acquisition of Alaska Communications; the impact of federal support program and government subsidy revenues; the Company's liquidity; the organization of the Company's business; and management's plans and strategy for the future. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events or results. Actual future events and results could differ materially from the events and results indicated in these statements as a result of many factors, including, among others, (1) the Company's ability to successfully transition its US Telecom business away from wholesale wireless to other carrier and consumer-based services; (2) the general performance of the Company's operations, including operating margins, revenues, capital expenditures, and the retention of and future growth of the Company's subscriber base and ARPU; (3) the Company's ability to realize cost synergies and expansion plans for its Alaska Communications business; (4) the Company's ability to satisfy the needs and demands of the Company's major carrier customers; (5) the Company's ability to efficiently and cost-effectively upgrade the Company's networks and information technology platforms to address rapid and significant technological changes in the telecommunications industry; (6) government subsidy program availability and regulation of the Company's businesses, which may impact the Company's telecommunications licenses, the Company's revenue and the Company's operating costs; (7) the Company's reliance on a limited number of key suppliers and vendors for timely supply of equipment and services relating to the Company's network infrastructure; (8) economic, political and other risks and opportunities facing the Company's operations, including those resulting from the pandemic; (9) the loss of, or an inability to recruit skilled personnel in the Company's various jurisdictions, including key members of management; (10) the Company's ability to find investment or acquisition or disposition opportunities that fit the strategic goals of the Company; (11) the occurrence of weather events and natural catastrophes and the Company's ability to secure the appropriate level of insurance coverage for these assets; (12) increased competition; (13) the adequacy and expansion capabilities of the Company's network capacity and customer service system to support the Company's customer growth; and (14) the Company's continued access to capital and credit markets. These and other additional factors that may cause actual future events and results to differ materially from the events and results indicated in the forward-looking statements above are set forth more fully under Item 1A "Risk Factors" of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on March 16, 2022 and the other reports the Company files from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation and has no intention to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors that may affect such forward-looking statements, except as required by law. 7 Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release also contains non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, the Company has included EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt Ratio in this release and in the tables included herein. EBITDA is defined as operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expense. The Company has defined Adjusted EBITDA as operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expense, transaction-related charges, one-time impairment or special charges and the gain (loss) on disposition of assets. Net Debt Ratio is defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents divided by the four quarters ended total Adjusted EBITDA at the measurement date. The Company believes that the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures helps investors gain a meaningful understanding of the Company's core operating results and enhances the usefulness of comparing such performance with prior periods. Management uses these non-GAAP measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, as the basis for measuring the Company's core operating performance and comparing such performance to that of prior periods. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in the text of, and the accompanying tables to, this press release. While non-GAAP financial measures are an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating the Company's own operating results over different periods of time, the Company urges investors to review the reconciliation of these financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business. 8 Contact: Justin D. Benincasa Chief Financial Officer ATN International, Inc. 978-619-1300 Polly Pearson Investor Relations ATNI@investorrelations.com 9 Table 1 ATN International, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in Thousands) March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 75,748 $ 79,601 Restricted cash 1,097 1,096 Customer receivable 4,336 4,145 Other current assets 139,660 147,775 Total current assets 220,841 232,617 Property, plant and equipment, net 933,875 943,209 Operating lease right-of-use assets 118,091 118,843 Customer receivable - long term 40,206 39,652 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 194,937 198,164 Other assets 82,757 76,119 Total assets $ 1,590,707 $ 1,608,604 Liabilities, Redeemable Non-controlling interests and Stockholders' Equity: Current portion of long-term debt $ 3,743 $ 4,665 Current portion of customer receivable credit facility 5,280 4,620 Taxes payable 6,680 5,681 Current portion of lease liabilities 16,953 16,201 Other current liabilities 152,070 189,777 Total current liabilities 184,726 220,944 Long-term debt, net of current portion $ 348,463 $ 327,111 Customer receivable credit facility, net of current portion 36,515 30,148 Deferred income taxes 21,651 21,460 Lease liabilities 91,494 91,719 Other long-term liabilities 140,246 142,033 Total liabilities 823,095 833,415 Redeemable Non-controlling interests 74,052 72,936 Stockholders' Equity Total ATN International, Inc.'s stockholders' equity 594,792 601,250 Non-controlling interests 98,768 101,003 Total stockholders' equity 693,560 702,253 Total liabilities, Redeemable Non-controlling interests and stockholders' equity $ 1,590,707 $ 1,608,604 10 Table 2 ATN International, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in Thousands, Except per Share Data) Three Months Ended 2022 2021 Revenues: Communications services $ 166,543 $ 110,636 Construction 1,987 12,306 Other 3,489 1,568 Total revenue 172,019 124,510 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization unless otherwise indicated): Cost of services and other 73,011 49,507 Cost of construction revenue 2,033 12,606 Selling, general and administrative 56,343 37,693 Transaction-related charges 554 730 Depreciation 33,292 20,111 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 3,258 397 Loss on disposition of assets 3,420 117 Total operating expenses 171,911 121,161 Operating income 108 3,349 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (3,312 ) (1,153 ) Other income (expense) 4,199 2,375 Other income, net 887 1,222 Income before income taxes 995 4,571 Income tax expense 2,952 295 Net income (loss) (1,957 ) 4,276 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests, net 1,009 (1,570 ) Net income (loss) attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders $ (948 ) $ 2,706 Net income (loss) per weighted average share attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders: Basic Net Income (loss) $ (0.13 ) $ 0.17 Diluted Net Income (loss) $ (0.13 ) $ 0.17 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 15,708 15,902 Diluted 15,708 15,952 11 Table 3 ATN International, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statement (in Thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ (1,957 ) $ 4,276 Depreciation 33,292 20,111 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 3,258 397 Provision for doubtful accounts 1,913 1,122 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 501 168 Loss on disposition of long-lived assets 3,420 117 Stock-based compensation 1,461 1,336 Deferred income taxes 191 (2,504 ) Gain on equity investments (4,222 ) (2,188 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency - (81 ) Increase in customer receivable (746 ) (12,579 ) Change in prepaid and accrued income taxes 8,969 1,810 Change in other operating assets and liabilities (34,692 ) (6,662 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 11,388 5,323 Capital expenditures (34,220 ) (19,495 ) Reimbursable capital expenditures (248 ) (6,185 ) Purchases of strategic investments - (4,155 ) Receipt of government grants - 3,292 Sale of business, net of transferred cash of $0 and $0.9 million, respectively - 18,597 Net cash used in investing activities (34,468 ) (7,946 ) Dividends paid on common stock (2,672 ) (2,703 ) Distributions to non-controlling interests (263 ) (3,530 ) Finance leases (338 ) - Term loan - repayments (938 ) (938 ) Revolving credit facility - borrowings 36,500 - Revolving credit facility - repayments (15,500 ) - Payment of debt issuance costs - 53 Proceeds from customer receivable credit facility 8,000 10,814 Repayment of customer receivable credit facility (1,003 ) - Purchases of common stock - stock-based compensation (1,136 ) (1,677 ) Purchases of common stock - share repurchase plan (941 ) (540 ) Repurchases of non-controlling interests (2,481 ) (11,522 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 19,228 (10,043 ) Net change in total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (3,852 ) (12,666 ) Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 80,697 104,997 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 76,845 $ 92,331 12 Table 4 ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) For the three months ended March 31, 2022 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Renewable Energy Corporate and Other * Total Statement of Operations Data: Revenue Mobility Business $ 3,616 $ 374 $ - $ - $ 3,990 Consumer 19,970 1,456 - - 21,426 Total $ 23,586 $ 1,830 $ - $ - $ 25,416 Fixed Business $ 17,254 $ 27,145 $ - $ - $ 44,399 Consumer 41,093 18,968 - - 60,061 Total $ 58,347 $ 46,113 $ - $ - $ 104,460 Carrier Services $ 3,402 $ 32,989 $ - $ - $ 36,391 Other 276 - - - 276 Total Communications Services $ 85,611 $ 80,932 $ - $ - $ 166,543 Construction $ - $ 1,987 $ - $ - $ 1,987 Managed services $ 1,176 $ 2,313 $ - $ - $ 3,489 Total Other $ 1,176 $ 2,313 $ - $ - $ 3,489 Total Revenue $ 86,787 $ 85,232 $ - $ - $ 172,019 Depreciation $ 13,897 $ 18,442 $ - $ 953 $ 33,292 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions $ 418 $ 2,840 $ - $ - $ 3,258 Total operating expenses $ 74,984 $ 89,868 $ 23 $ 7,036 $ 171,911 Operating income (loss) $ 11,802 $ (4,635 ) $ (23 ) $ (7,036 ) $ 108 Stock-based compensation $ 60 $ 90 $ - $ 1,310 $ 1,460 Non-controlling interest ( net income or (loss) ) $ (1,519 ) $ 2,528 $ - $ - $ 1,009 Non GAAP measures: EBITDA (1) $ 26,117 $ 16,647 $ (23 ) $ (6,083 ) $ 36,658 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 27,148 $ 19,578 $ (23 ) $ (6,071 ) $ 40,632 Balance Sheet Data (at March 31, 2022): Cash, cash equivalents and investments $ 40,101 $ 29,285 $ 705 $ 5,957 $ 76,048 Total current assets 105,551 108,779 3,653 2,858 220,841 Fixed assets, net 448,064 476,491 - 9,320 933,875 Total assets 623,497 868,338 17,053 81,818 1,590,706 Total current liabilities 80,857 87,434 356 16,079 184,726 Total debt 63,342 259,159 - 71,500 394,001 * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments 13 ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) For the three months ended March 31, 2021 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Renewable Energy Corporate and Other * Total Statement of Operations Data: Revenue Mobility Business $ 1,197 $ 576 $ - $ - $ 1,773 Consumer 20,624 2,284 - - 22,908 Total $ 21,821 $ 2,860 $ - $ - $ 24,681 Fixed Business $ 16,634 $ 2,696 $ - $ - $ 19,330 Consumer 42,114 3,674 - - 45,788 Total $ 58,748 $ 6,370 $ - $ - $ 65,118 Carrier Services $ 1,883 $ 18,736 $ - $ - $ 20,619 Other 218 - - - 218 Total Communications Services $ 82,670 $ 27,966 $ - $ - $ 110,636 Construction $ - $ 12,306 $ - $ - $ 12,306 Renewable Energy $ - $ - $ 418 $ - $ 418 Managed services 1,150 - - - 1,150 Total Other $ 1,150 $ - $ 418 $ - $ 1,568 Total Revenue $ 83,820 $ 40,272 $ 418 $ - $ 124,510 Depreciation $ 13,429 $ 5,193 $ 188 $ 1,301 $ 20,111 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions $ 397 $ - $ - $ - $ 397 Total operating expenses $ 70,704 $ 40,806 $ 1,080 $ 8,571 $ 121,161 Operating income (loss) $ 13,116 $ (534 ) $ (662 ) $ (8,571 ) $ 3,349 Stock-based compensation $ 37 $ 15 $ 22 $ 1,262 $ 1,336 Non-controlling interest ( net income or (loss) ) $ (1,690 ) $ (676 ) $ 796 $ - $ (1,570 ) Non GAAP measures: EBITDA (1) $ 26,942 $ 4,659 $ (474 ) $ (7,270 ) $ 23,857 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 26,941 $ 4,648 $ (1 ) $ (6,884 ) $ 24,704 * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) at December 31, 2021 International Telecom US Telecom Renewable Energy Corporate and Other * Total Balance Sheet Data (at December 31, 2021): Cash, cash equivalents and investments $ 43,128 $ 28,486 $ 659 $ 7,628 $ 79,901 Total current assets 108,677 111,741 3,585 8,614 232,617 Fixed assets, net 452,856 480,250 - 10,103 943,209 Total assets 630,515 877,041 17,481 83,567 1,608,604 Total current liabilities 91,090 108,950 356 20,548 220,944 Total debt 64,243 240,802 - 61,499 366,544 (1) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to EBITDA (2) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments 14 ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Operational Information As of As of December 31, March 31, 2021 2022 Consolidated Operational Data #: Fiber Route Miles 9,058 9,127 Fiber Connected Towers * 394 394 Owned Towers ** 398 398 Broadband Homes Passed - total 502,400 502,400 Broadband Homes Passed - by HSD *** 187,300 190,200 % Broadband Homes Passed by HSD *** 37 % 38 % Broadband Customers 203,700 204,000 HSD *** Capable Customers 98,100 101,800 % HSD*** Capable Customers 48 % 50 % Quarter ended March 31, June 30, September 30, December 31, March 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2022 International Telecom Operational Data: Mobile - Subscribers # Pre-Paid 261,900 273,400 276,400 285,800 291,900 Post-Paid 45,700 46,600 49,200 49,800 50,200 Total 307,600 320,000 325,600 335,600 342,100 Mobile - Blended Churn 2.26 % 2.19 % 2.68 % 2.73 % 2.86 % # Data presented may differ from prior reported quarter to reflect more accurate data and/or changes in calculation methodology and process. * All cell sites, including rooftops, that the company serves with its own fiber ** All geographically distinct cell sites, including towers and other structures *** HSD is defined as download speeds > 100 Mbs 15 Table 5 ATN International, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (In Thousands) For the three months ended March 31, 2022 is as follows: International

Telecom US Telecom Renewable

Energy Corporate and

Other * Total Operating income (loss) $ 11,802 $ (4,635 ) $ (23 ) $ (7,036 ) $ 108 Depreciation expense 13,897 18,442 - 953 33,292 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 418 2,840 - - 3,258 EBITDA $ 26,117 $ 16,647 $ (23 ) $ (6,083 ) $ 36,658 Transaction-related charges - 542 - 12 554 Loss on disposition of assets 1,031 2,389 - - 3,420 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 27,148 $ 19,578 $ (23 ) $ (6,071 ) $ 40,632 Revenue 86,787 85,232 - - 172,019 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN 31.3 % 23.0 % NA NA 23.6 % For the three months ended March 31, 2021 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Renewable Energy Corporate and Other * Total Operating income (loss) $ 13,116 $ (534 ) $ (662 ) $ (8,571 ) $ 3,349 Depreciation expense 13,429 5,193 188 1,301 20,111 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 397 - - - 397 EBITDA $ 26,942 $ 4,659 $ (474 ) $ (7,270 ) $ 23,857 Transaction-related charges - - 566 164 730 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets (1 ) (11 ) (93 ) 222 117 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 26,941 $ 4,648 $ (1 ) $ (6,884 ) $ 24,704 Revenue 83,820 40,272 418 - 124,510 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN 32.1 % 11.5 % -0.2 % NA 19.8 % 16 Table 6 ATN International, Inc. Non GAAP Measure - Net Debt Ratio (in Thousands, Except per Share Data) March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Current portion of long-term debt $ 3,743 $ 4,665 Long-term debt, net of current portion 348,463 327,111 Total debt $ 352,206 $ 331,776 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 75,748 79,601 Net Debt $ 276,458 $ 252,175 Adjusted EBITDA - for the four quarters ended $ 144,977 $ 129,047 Net Debt Ratio 1.91 1.95 17 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

