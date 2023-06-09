Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ATN International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATNI   US00215F1075

ATN INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(ATNI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-08 pm EDT
40.42 USD   -0.83%
06:04aAtn International : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
PU
04/28Atn International : 2023 Annual Letter to Stockholders
PU
04/27Tranche Update on ATN International, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on September 19, 2016.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ATN International : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K

06/09/2023 | 06:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D. C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 6, 2023

ATN INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-12593 47-0728886
(State or other (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer
jurisdiction of incorporation) Identification No.)

500 Cummings Center

Beverly, MA01915

(Address of principal executive offices and zip code)

(978) 619-1300

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

N/A

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

¨ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
¨ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Title of Each Class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which
registered
Common Stock, par value $.01 per share ATNI The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ¨

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. o

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On June 6, 2023, ATN International, Inc. (the "Company") held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). A summary of the matters voted upon by the stockholders at the Annual Meeting, each of which are described in detail in the Company's definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 27, 2023 (the "Proxy Statement"), and the final voting results for each matter are set forth below.

Proposal 1. Stockholders elected the nominees identified below as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of stockholders and until their respective successors are elected and qualified, subject to their earlier retirement, resignation or removal. The voting results for each nominee were as follows:

Number of Number of Number of Number of
Shares Voted Shares Shares Broker Non-
For Voted Against Abstained Votes
Bernard J. Bulkin 9,646,833 3,942,897 26,849 1,656,664
Richard J. Ganong 12,548,525 1,044,835 23,219 1,656,664
April V. Henry 13,587,516 28,662 401 1,656,664
Derek Hudson 13,612,871 3,657 51 1,656,664
Patricia Jacobs 13,612,961 3,657 51 1,656,664
Pamela F. Lenehan 12,215,263 1,400,915 401 1,656,664
Michael T. Prior 13,488,675 127,853 51 1,656,664

Proposal 2. Stockholders approved the adoption of the 2023 Equity Compensation Plan and the reservation of 1,400,00 shares of Company common stock for issuance therewith. The voting results for the proposal were as follows:

Number of Number of Number of Number of
Shares Voted Shares Voted Shares Broker
For Against Abstained Non-Votes
9,374,348 4,228,854 13,377 1,656,664

Proposal 3. Stockholders approved the compensation paid to our named executive officers by non-binding advisory vote. The voting results for the proposal were as follows:

Number of Number of Number of Number of
Shares Voted Shares Voted Shares Broker
For Against Abstained Non-Votes
12,348,689 1,260,110 7,780 1,656,664

Proposal 4. A plurality of stockholders have submitted non-binding votes in favor of a frequency of future advisory votes on the compensation of our named executive officers to occur annually. The voting results for the proposal were as follows:

3 Years 2 Years 1 Year Abstain
5,828,068 65,883 7,709,455 13,173

In light of the vote of the stockholders on this Proposal 4, the Company has determined it will hold future non-binding, advisory votes on named executive officer compensation annually until the next required stockholder vote on the frequency of such votes is held or until the Company's board of directors otherwise determines that a different frequency for such advisory votes is in the best interests of the Company's stockholders.

Proposal 5. Stockholders ratified the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. The voting results for the proposal were as follows:

Number of Number of Number of
Shares Voted Shares Voted Shares
For Against Abstained
14,855,883 410,757 6,603

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

ATN INTERNATIONAL, INC.
By: /s/ Justin D. Benincasa
Justin D. Benincasa
Chief Financial Officer
Dated: June 8, 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

ATN International Inc. published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 10:03:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ATN INTERNATIONAL, INC.
06:04aAtn International : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
PU
04/28Atn International : 2023 Annual Letter to Stockholders
PU
04/27Tranche Update on ATN International, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on September ..
CI
04/27Transcript : ATN International, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 27, 2023
CI
04/27Atn International : “First-to-Fiber” and “Glass and SteelTM” Strat..
PU
04/27ATN International Q1 Loss Widens, Revenue Increases
MT
04/26Atlantic Tele-network : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/26ATN Reports First-Quarter 2023 Results; Reiterates Outlook
AQ
04/26ATN International, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, ..
CI
04/14ATN To Host First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call On April 27, 2023
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ATN INTERNATIONAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 772 M - -
Net income 2023 -11,2 M - -
Net Debt 2023 461 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -72,0x
Yield 2023 1,94%
Capitalization 626 M 626 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,41x
EV / Sales 2024 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 2 400
Free-Float 61,5%
Chart ATN INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
ATN International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATN INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 40,42 $
Average target price 49,33 $
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael T. Prior Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Justin D. Benincasa Chief Financial Officer
Brad W. Martin Chief Operating Officer
Liane J. Pelletier Independent Director
Bernie J. Bulkin Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATN INTERNATIONAL, INC.-10.04%626
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED22.71%178 182
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-10.51%148 947
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG1.18%101 040
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION7.87%99 536
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED28.34%74 335
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer