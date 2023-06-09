ATN International : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 6, 2023

ATN INTERNATIONAL, INC.

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On June 6, 2023, ATN International, Inc. (the "Company") held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). A summary of the matters voted upon by the stockholders at the Annual Meeting, each of which are described in detail in the Company's definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 27, 2023 (the "Proxy Statement"), and the final voting results for each matter are set forth below.

Proposal 1. Stockholders elected the nominees identified below as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of stockholders and until their respective successors are elected and qualified, subject to their earlier retirement, resignation or removal. The voting results for each nominee were as follows:

Number of Number of Number of Number of Shares Voted Shares Shares Broker Non- For Voted Against Abstained Votes Bernard J. Bulkin 9,646,833 3,942,897 26,849 1,656,664 Richard J. Ganong 12,548,525 1,044,835 23,219 1,656,664 April V. Henry 13,587,516 28,662 401 1,656,664 Derek Hudson 13,612,871 3,657 51 1,656,664 Patricia Jacobs 13,612,961 3,657 51 1,656,664 Pamela F. Lenehan 12,215,263 1,400,915 401 1,656,664 Michael T. Prior 13,488,675 127,853 51 1,656,664

Proposal 2. Stockholders approved the adoption of the 2023 Equity Compensation Plan and the reservation of 1,400,00 shares of Company common stock for issuance therewith. The voting results for the proposal were as follows:

Number of Number of Number of Number of Shares Voted Shares Voted Shares Broker For Against Abstained Non-Votes 9,374,348 4,228,854 13,377 1,656,664

Proposal 3. Stockholders approved the compensation paid to our named executive officers by non-binding advisory vote. The voting results for the proposal were as follows:

Number of Number of Number of Number of Shares Voted Shares Voted Shares Broker For Against Abstained Non-Votes 12,348,689 1,260,110 7,780 1,656,664

Proposal 4. A plurality of stockholders have submitted non-binding votes in favor of a frequency of future advisory votes on the compensation of our named executive officers to occur annually. The voting results for the proposal were as follows:

3 Years 2 Years 1 Year Abstain 5,828,068 65,883 7,709,455 13,173

In light of the vote of the stockholders on this Proposal 4, the Company has determined it will hold future non-binding, advisory votes on named executive officer compensation annually until the next required stockholder vote on the frequency of such votes is held or until the Company's board of directors otherwise determines that a different frequency for such advisory votes is in the best interests of the Company's stockholders.

Proposal 5. Stockholders ratified the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. The voting results for the proposal were as follows:

Number of Number of Number of Shares Voted Shares Voted Shares For Against Abstained 14,855,883 410,757 6,603

