ATN International : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
06/09/2023
Item 5.07
Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
On June 6, 2023, ATN International, Inc. (the "Company") held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). A summary of the matters voted upon by the stockholders at the Annual Meeting, each of which are described in detail in the Company's definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 27, 2023 (the "Proxy Statement"), and the final voting results for each matter are set forth below.
Proposal 1. Stockholders elected the nominees identified below as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of stockholders and until their respective successors are elected and qualified, subject to their earlier retirement, resignation or removal. The voting results for each nominee were as follows:
Number of
Number of
Number of
Number of
Shares Voted
Shares
Shares
Broker Non-
For
Voted Against
Abstained
Votes
Bernard J. Bulkin
9,646,833
3,942,897
26,849
1,656,664
Richard J. Ganong
12,548,525
1,044,835
23,219
1,656,664
April V. Henry
13,587,516
28,662
401
1,656,664
Derek Hudson
13,612,871
3,657
51
1,656,664
Patricia Jacobs
13,612,961
3,657
51
1,656,664
Pamela F. Lenehan
12,215,263
1,400,915
401
1,656,664
Michael T. Prior
13,488,675
127,853
51
1,656,664
Proposal 2. Stockholders approved the adoption of the 2023 Equity Compensation Plan and the reservation of 1,400,00 shares of Company common stock for issuance therewith. The voting results for the proposal were as follows:
Number of
Number of
Number of
Number of
Shares Voted
Shares Voted
Shares
Broker
For
Against
Abstained
Non-Votes
9,374,348
4,228,854
13,377
1,656,664
Proposal 3. Stockholders approved the compensation paid to our named executive officers by non-binding advisory vote. The voting results for the proposal were as follows:
Number of
Number of
Number of
Number of
Shares Voted
Shares Voted
Shares
Broker
For
Against
Abstained
Non-Votes
12,348,689
1,260,110
7,780
1,656,664
Proposal 4. A plurality of stockholders have submitted non-binding votes in favor of a frequency of future advisory votes on the compensation of our named executive officers to occur annually. The voting results for the proposal were as follows:
3 Years
2 Years
1 Year
Abstain
5,828,068
65,883
7,709,455
13,173
In light of the vote of the stockholders on this Proposal 4, the Company has determined it will hold future non-binding, advisory votes on named executive officer compensation annually until the next required stockholder vote on the frequency of such votes is held or until the Company's board of directors otherwise determines that a different frequency for such advisory votes is in the best interests of the Company's stockholders.
Proposal 5. Stockholders ratified the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. The voting results for the proposal were as follows:
Number of
Number of
Number of
Shares Voted
Shares Voted
Shares
For
Against
Abstained
14,855,883
410,757
6,603
