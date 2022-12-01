Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ATN International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATNI   US00215F1075

ATN INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(ATNI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:25 2022-12-01 am EST
48.96 USD   +1.14%
11:02aAlaska Communications expands fiber internet to Anchorage, Fairbanks and Soldotna
BU
11/09ATN INTERNATIONAL, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
11/07ATN Announces Completion of Sacred Wind Transaction
GL
Summary 
Summary

Alaska Communications expands fiber internet to Anchorage, Fairbanks and Soldotna

12/01/2022 | 11:02am EST
New technology delivers on Alaskans’ needs, network will expand next year

For Anchorage bed and breakfast owner Kathryn Deal, having slow internet is a matter of having guests – or no guests.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005291/en/

Pictured: Kathryn Deal, owner of Deal’s Bed & Breakfast. (Photo: Business Wire)

Pictured: Kathryn Deal, owner of Deal’s Bed & Breakfast. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Oftentimes, the first thing guests ask when they’re checking in is, ‘what’s your Wi-Fi password,’” said Deal. “Even when people are on vacation, they need reliable connectivity. It’s important to my business and my guests. My new fiber service has been a game-changer.”

Like small business owners, families need fast, reliable and affordable broadband to keep up with today’s demands. That’s why Alaska Communications is delivering the fastest home internet speeds in three communities with Alaska Communications Fiber.

Using cutting-edge fiber optic technology, the broadband provider is leading the way in how fiber is delivered to end users. The company’s new broadband internet product is 100% fiber to the premise, delivering ultra-low latency, symmetric 2.5 gigabit per second connectivity directly to homes and businesses.

Unlike cable modem networks commonly used to deliver high-speed internet to most urban Alaska homes, fiber-to-the-home greatly simplifies service delivery. Alaska Communications’ fiber-based broadband transmit faster symmetrical internet speeds with lower latency and higher reliability than cable modem providers.

“Some of our guests are surprised that we have fiber in Alaska – the latest technology,” said Deal.

“The future is fiber and that’s our focus,” said Mark Ayers, chief technology officer at Alaska Communications. “The way people use the internet has fundamentally changed. This means that the way the internet is delivered also needs to change. Faster speeds, lower latency and higher reliability along with more choices – that’s what we’re bringing to our community in Alaska.”

Select neighborhoods in Anchorage, Fairbanks and Soldotna are eligible for service this year, with additional neighborhoods and communities planned for future years. To check if your home or business is eligible to receive fiber-to-the-home service, visit https://alaskacommunicationsfiber.com.

About Alaska Communications

Alaska Communications, an affiliate of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNI), is the leading provider of advanced broadband and managed IT services for businesses and consumers in Alaska. The company operates a highly reliable, advanced statewide data network with the latest technology and the most diverse undersea fiber optic system connecting Alaska to the contiguous U.S. For more information, visit www.AlaskaCommunications.com.


© Business Wire 2022
