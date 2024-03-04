Alaska Communications, a leading connectivity solutions provider to the Alaska consumer and business markets, is pleased to welcome industry leader Jeff Vogt as chief operating officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240304106777/en/

Pictured: Jeff Vogt. Photo courtesy of Alaska Communications. (Photo: Business Wire)

Vogt will report to President and CEO Matt McConnell and will be responsible for the company’s cross-functional operations, strategic direction, and transformation initiatives, with particular focus on delivering a best-in-class customer experience, driving enterprise innovation and continuing to upgrade and expand the company’s fiber network. He most recently served as executive vice president and general manager at Actif.AI, an artificial intelligence software company serving the telecommunications industry. Prior to that, he held executive management positions in the cable, telecommunications, data and software industries including at Cantaloupe, Inc., Comcast Corporation, Level 3 Communications and AOL, Inc. Across his leadership roles he has thrived on solving complex challenges through collaboration and innovation.

“Jeff is a transformational leader and proven change agent with an extensive industry background and an impressive a track record of building and scaling technology businesses, growing revenue, and leveraging data, new technology and process improvements to improve operations,” said McConnell. “I am confident he is the right leader to execute our strategic plan to deliver the company’s growth objectives, scale operations and enhance our culture. I’m excited to welcome Jeff to the Alaska Communications team.”

“I’m thrilled to join Matt and the team at Alaska Communications,” said Vogt. “The company has a strong foundation as the connectivity provider of choice to Alaska consumers and businesses, a world-class team and a culture of innovation. I’m looking forward to delivering acceleration of the company’s growth plans to bring fiber connectivity and services to Alaska.”

About Alaska Communications

Alaska Communications, an affiliate of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNI), is the leading provider of advanced broadband and managed IT services for businesses and consumers in Alaska. The company operates a highly reliable, advanced statewide data network with the latest technology and the most diverse undersea fiber optic system connecting Alaska to the contiguous U.S. For more information, visit www.AlaskaCommunications.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240304106777/en/