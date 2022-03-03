Log in
    ATNI   US00215F1075

ATN INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(ATNI)
Sandy Knechtel Joins Alaska Communications as Chief Operations Officer

03/03/2022 | 12:31pm EST
Experienced local business leader, Sandy Knechtel, will join Alaska Communications as chief operations officer (COO).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220303005121/en/

Sandy Knechtel (Photo: Business Wire)

Sandy Knechtel (Photo: Business Wire)

“I’m pleased to welcome Sandy Knechtel back to Alaska Communications to lead operations,” said Bill Bishop, Alaska Communications president and CEO. “There is a lot of opportunity in front of us and Sandy will help us focus and achieve our vision of becoming the provider of choice for Alaskans.”

Knechtel served in various management roles with Alaska Communications from 2009-2015. Since then, he has served as area manager for Alaska and Hawaii for Gartner, a global research and advisory company. Under his leadership at Gartner, he helped grow its business in these markets significantly.

“Sandy and his family are committed to Alaska,” said Bishop. “He knows our industry, our company and the local market.”

“It’s an exciting time to be in telecommunications,” said Knechtel. “Broadband is life-changing. I’m thrilled to return and help Alaska Communications further its efforts to close the digital divide and bring transformational change to Alaskans.”

Knechtel will lead and support operations, opportunity management, sales, product and strategy, marketing and information technology.

Learn more about Alaska Communications’ management team and advisory board.

About Alaska Communications

Alaska Communications, an affiliate of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNI), is the leading provider of advanced broadband and managed IT services for businesses and consumers in Alaska. The company operates a highly reliable, advanced statewide data network with the latest technology and the most diverse undersea fiber optic system connecting Alaska to the contiguous U.S. For more information, visit www.AlaskaCommunications.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 600 M - -
Net income 2021 3,20 M - -
Net Debt 2021 290 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 253x
Yield 2021 2,01%
Capitalization 528 M 528 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,36x
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 1 700
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Michael T. Prior Chairman & President, Chief Executive Officer
Justin D. Benincasa Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Brad W. Martin Chief Operating Officer
Liane J. Pelletier Lead Independent Director
Bernie J. Bulkin Independent Non-Executive Director
