Atok Big Wedge : Change in Shareholdings of Directors and Principal Officers

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C
CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER
1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Apr 28, 2022
2. SEC Identification Number PW 427-A
3. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-707-286
4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter Atok-Big Wedge Co., Inc.
5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Philippines
6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office Alphaland Makati Place, 7232 Ayala Avenue corner Malugay Street, Bel-Air, Makati CityPostal Code1209
8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code +632.53107100
9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report -
10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
|
Title of Each Class
|
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
|
Common
|
2,545,000,000
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein -
Atok-Big Wedge Co., Inc.AB
PSE Disclosure Form 13-1 - Change in Shareholdings of
Directors and Principal Officers References: SRC Rule 23 (SEC Form 23-B) and
Section 13 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
|
Subject of the Disclosure
|
Change in the Shareholdings of Officer
|
Background/Description of the Disclosure
|
The Company's Corporate Secretary, Atty. Charles Edward M. Cheng, acquired common shares of the Company on April 28, 2022.
|
Name of Person
|
Charles Edward M. Cheng
|
Position/Designation
|
Corporate Secretary, Compliance Officer and Corporate Information Officer
For Equity Securities
|
Type of Security / Stock Symbol
|
Date of Transaction
|
Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed (D)
|
Ownership Form Direct (D) or Indirect (I)
|
Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
|
Number of Shares
|
(A) or (D)
|
Price per Share
|
AB
|
Apr 28, 2022
|
100
|
A
|
5.50
|
D
|
-
Number of Shares Owned after the Transaction
Filed on behalf by:
|
Name
|
Charles Edward Cheng
|
Designation
|
Corporate Secretary
