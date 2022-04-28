Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. Atok-Big Wedge Co., Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AB   PHY044931210

ATOK-BIG WEDGE CO., INC.

(AB)
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  04-26
5.500 PHP   -1.79%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Atok Big Wedge : Change in Shareholdings of Directors and Principal Officers

04/28/2022 | 02:04am EDT
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Apr 28, 20222. SEC Identification Number PW 427-A3. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-707-2864. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter Atok-Big Wedge Co., Inc.5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Philippines6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office Alphaland Makati Place, 7232 Ayala Avenue corner Malugay Street, Bel-Air, Makati CityPostal Code12098. Issuer's telephone number, including area code +632.531071009. Former name or former address, if changed since last report -10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common 2,545,000,000
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein -

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Atok-Big Wedge Co., Inc.AB PSE Disclosure Form 13-1 - Change in Shareholdings of
Directors and Principal Officers References: SRC Rule 23 (SEC Form 23-B) and
Section 13 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure

Change in the Shareholdings of Officer

Background/Description of the Disclosure

The Company's Corporate Secretary, Atty. Charles Edward M. Cheng, acquired common shares of the Company on April 28, 2022.

Name of Person Charles Edward M. Cheng
Position/Designation Corporate Secretary, Compliance Officer and Corporate Information Officer
For Equity Securities
Type of Security / Stock Symbol Date of Transaction Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed (D) Ownership Form Direct (D) or Indirect (I) Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Number of Shares (A) or (D) Price per Share
AB Apr 28, 2022 100 A 5.50 D -
Number of Shares Owned after the Transaction
Direct 100
Indirect 0
Filed on behalf by:
Name Charles Edward Cheng
Designation Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

Atok Big Wedge Co. Inc. published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 06:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -10,4 M -0,20 M -0,20 M
Net cash 2020 6,74 M 0,13 M 0,13 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1 953x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 13 998 M 268 M 268 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 7,97%
Chart ATOK-BIG WEDGE CO., INC.
Duration : Period :
Atok-Big Wedge Co., Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Roberto V. Ongpin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Ramon O. Recto Director
Cristina B. Zapanta Senior Vice President-Finance
Jonamel G. Israel-Orbe Assistant Secretary & Deputy Compliance Officer
Charles Edward M. Cheng Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATOK-BIG WEDGE CO., INC.-9.09%268
NEWMONT CORPORATION16.30%57 246
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION19.17%39 842
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED3.80%25 495
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS0.42%23 375
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.7.19%20 512