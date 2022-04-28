Atok Big Wedge : Change in Shareholdings of Directors and Principal Officers

SEC FORM 17-C

Apr 28, 2022

PW 427-A

000-707-286

Atok-Big Wedge Co., Inc.

Philippines

Alphaland Makati Place, 7232 Ayala Avenue corner Malugay Street, Bel-Air, Makati City

Postal Code

1209

+632.53107100

-

Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding Common 2,545,000,000

-

Atok-Big Wedge Co., Inc.

AB

SRC Rule 23 (SEC Form 23-B) and

Section 13 of the Revised Disclosure Rules

Subject of the Disclosure Change in the Shareholdings of Officer Background/Description of the Disclosure The Company's Corporate Secretary, Atty. Charles Edward M. Cheng, acquired common shares of the Company on April 28, 2022.

Name of Person Charles Edward M. Cheng Position/Designation Corporate Secretary, Compliance Officer and Corporate Information Officer

Type of Security / Stock Symbol Date of Transaction Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed (D) Ownership Form Direct (D) or Indirect (I) Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership Number of Shares (A) or (D) Price per Share AB Apr 28, 2022 100 A 5.50 D -

Direct 100 Indirect 0

Filed on behalf by: Name Charles Edward Cheng Designation Corporate Secretary

For Equity SecuritiesNumber of Shares Owned after the Transaction