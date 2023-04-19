Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. ATOME Energy PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATOM   GB00BP4BSM10

ATOME ENERGY PLC

(ATOM)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:34:44 2023-04-19 am EDT
97.45 GBX   -1.07%
05:00aAtome Energy : Investor Presentation
PU
04/13ATOME Energy "seeing some movement" at Iceland green ammonia plant
AQ
04/12Atome Energy : “seeing some movement” at Iceland green ammonia plant
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ATOME Energy : Investor Presentation

04/19/2023 | 05:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GREEN HYDROGEN & AMMONIA PRODUCTION FOR THE WORLD

APRIL 2023

www.atomeplc.com

ATOME | Disclaimer

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER

JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO MIGHT CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

The information contained herein has been provided solely for information purposes and does not purport to be comprehensive or contain all the information that may be required by recipients to evaluate Atome Energy plc (the "Company"). This presentation and the information contained in it has not been independently verified and no reliance should be placed on it or the opinions contained within it. In furnishing the presentation, the Company reserves the right to amend or replace the presentation at any time and undertakes no obligation to provide the recipient with access to any additional information. The Company may, but shall not be obliged to, update or correct the information set forth in this presentation or to provide, update or correct any additional information.

The Company does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of this presentation or the information contained herein and, except in the case of fraud, the Company shall not have any liability (direct, indirect, consequential or otherwise) for the information contained in, or any omissions from, this presentation. This presentation does not constitute a prospectus or offering memorandum or offer in respect of any securities and should not be considered as a recommendation by the Company, its affiliates, representatives, officers, employees or agents to acquire an interest in the Company.

This presentation does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for any securities in any jurisdiction, nor shall it (or any part of it) or the fact of its distribution, form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with, or act as any inducement to enter into, any contract or commitment or engage in any investment activity whatsoever relating to any securities.

The contents of this presentation have not been approved by any person for the purposes of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended ("FSMA"). Reliance on the presentation for the purpose of engaging in any investment activity may expose an individual to a significant risk of losing all of the property or other assets invested. Any person who is in any doubt about the subject matter to which the presentation relates should consult a person duly authorised for the purposes of FSMA who specialises in the acquisition of shares and other securities.

This presentation contains forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Certain forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions of future events which may not prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements speak only as to the date of the presentation and neither the Company nor any of its members, directors, officers, employees, agents or representatives assumes any liability for the accuracy of such information, nor is the Company under any obligation to update or provide any additional information in relation to such forward-looking statements. Nothing in this presentation is, or should be relied upon as, a promise or representation as to the future.

Recipients of this presentation outside the United Kingdom should inform themselves about and observe any applicable legal restrictions in their jurisdiction which may be relevant to the distribution, possession or use of this presentation and recognise that the Company does not accept any responsibility for contravention of any legal restrictions in such jurisdiction. The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), or under the securities legislation of any state of the Unites States nor under the relevant securities laws of Australia, Canada, Japan or the Republic of South Africa and may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable state securities laws.

2

ATOME | At a glance

ATOME WILL BE THE LARGEST UK BASED GREEN HYDROGEN AND AMMONIA PRODUCER BY 2025

The only London Stock Exchange company focused on the production & sale of green hydrogen and ammonia

EARLY MOVERS AT SCALE

120MW

FIRST TO MARKET

100% RENEWABLE

100,000

WORLD-SCALE

Baseload Power Purchase

Front-End Engineering

Largest announced project in

tonnes of potential

Current pipeline of over

Agreement for initial project

and Design on track for

Latin America by 2025, powered

green ammonia per

621MW of projects globally

in Paraguay

completion in Q2 2023

by hydro

year in 2026*

OUR BUSINESS

Fast-track

Ammonia In Agriculture

Clean Fuel

Targeting locations where infrastructure and readily available low-cost power are available

Delivering green ammonia to existing markets displacing imported fossil fuel based fertilisers

Providing a clean energy solution for heavy road transport and shipping

3

*Subject to final plant design

ATOME | Growing our existing pipeline, globally

Targeting over 100MW of green

ammonia projects

Owners Engineer:

Financial Adviser:

DFI Advisor:

Power Provider:

FEED Contractor:

Market Advisor:

ESIA Consultant:

Up to 100MW green hydrogen and

ammonia project

Admitted to the AIM Market of the London

Stock Exchange in December 2021

420MW green hydrogen and ammonia projects

Phase 1: 120MW Villeta project (2025)

Phase 2: 300MW Yguazu

1MW mobility project to produce green hydrogen and develop Paraguay's zero emission transport sector

4

ATOME | Progress Since IPO

Material progress on its existing projects, increased total target pipeline by nearly 150% to 620MW+

ANDE 60MW

world scale Villeta

AECOM appointed

Mandate Letter signed

PPA agreed,

FEED contractors

​Offtake management

providing 24/7

as Owner's

Urbas and Casale

with IDB Invest to

expertise added with

baseload

Engineer for its

appointed for 120MW

consider financing the

the appointment of

renewable power

Paraguay projects

Villeta Project

120MW Villeta project

Terje Bakken

ATOME Mobility

75-acre land purchased

Natixis appointed

electrolyser

for Villeta facility adjacent

as International

ordered

to the sub-station and

Financial Adviser

near the end user and

PPA increased from 60 to

120MW

Continued progress to be done:

  • Mobility: first green hydrogen production in H2 2023 with first hydrogen vehicles in Paraguay running by the end of the year
  • Further Phase 2 300MW renewable baseload 24/7 PPA in Paraguay in final stages of negotiation
  • Villeta FEED completion in Q2 2023
  • Final Investment Decision for Villeta project expected shortly after FEED
  • Project outline to be determined and agreed for National Ammonia Corporation
  • Power supply to be finalised for Iceland project

National Ammonia

Term Sheet signed

Corporation set up

with HS Orka for

as a 50/50 JV in

Iceland Project for

Costa Rica

up to 40MW of

power

PIPELINE

Paraguay Projects

421MW

ATOME Mobility

1MW

Villeta

120MW

Yguazu

300MW

Central America

100MW +

Iceland Project

100MW

TOTAL

621MW

Disclaimer

Atome Energy plc published this content on 19 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2023 08:59:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ATOME ENERGY PLC
05:00aAtome Energy : Investor Presentation
PU
04/13ATOME Energy "seeing some movement" at Iceland green ammonia plant
AQ
04/12Atome Energy : “seeing some movement” at Iceland green ammonia plant
PU
04/04Atome Energy's subsidiary, Green Fuel, signs deals for power supply
AN
03/08Atome Energy : Live Presentation – Investor Meet Company
PU
03/07Transcript : ATOME Energy PLC - Special Call
CI
03/07Atome Energy : Liberum's Sam Wahab on ATOME and fertiliser production
PU
03/01Atome CEO buys shares; Lok'n Store non-exec sells
AN
02/02TRADING UPDATES: Lords sells business; Atome wins joint venture deal
AN
02/02ATOME Energy PLC Enter into Joint Venture with Cavendish
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ATOME ENERGY PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -3,20 M - -
Net Debt 2022 0,22 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -15,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 44,1 M 44,1 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 184x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 28,8%
Chart ATOME ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
ATOME Energy PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,22 $
Average target price 2,36 $
Spread / Average Target 92,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olivier Charles Frederic Mussat Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Anthony Sheffrin Director & Finance Director
Peter Michael Levine Non-Executive Chairman & Secretary
Richard John Day Deputy Chairman
Mary-Rose de Valladares Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATOME ENERGY PLC-7.55%44
CHEVRON CORPORATION-4.77%323 075
CONOCOPHILLIPS-11.06%127 187
CNOOC LIMITED28.46%77 682
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-8.12%69 946
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED8.84%67 217
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer