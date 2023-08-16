GREEN HYDROGEN, AMMONIA AND FERTILISER
FOR THE WORLD
AUGUST 2023
www.atomeplc.com
Disclaimer
The information contained herein has been provided solely for information purposes and does not purport to be comprehensive or contain all the information that may be required by recipients to evaluate Atome Energy plc (the "Company"). This presentation and the information contained in it has not been independently verified and no reliance should be placed on it or the opinions contained within it. In furnishing the presentation, the Company reserves the right to amend or replace the presentation at any time and undertakes no obligation to provide the recipient with access to any additional information. The Company may, but shall not be obliged to, update or correct the information set forth in this presentation or to provide, update or correct any additional information.
The Company does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of this presentation or the information contained herein and, except in the case of fraud, the Company shall not have any liability (direct, indirect, consequential or otherwise) for the information contained in, or any omissions from, this presentation. This presentation does not constitute a prospectus or offering memorandum or offer in respect of any securities and should not be considered as a recommendation by the Company, its affiliates, representatives, officers, employees or agents to acquire an interest in the Company.
This presentation does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for any securities in any jurisdiction, nor shall it (or any part of it) or the fact of its distribution, form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with, or act as any inducement to enter into, any contract or commitment or engage in any investment activity whatsoever relating to any securities.
The contents of this presentation have not been approved by any person for the purposes of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended ("FSMA"). Reliance on the presentation for the purpose of engaging in any investment activity may expose an individual to a significant risk of losing all of the property or other assets invested. Any person who is in any doubt about the subject matter to which the presentation relates should consult a person duly authorised for the purposes of FSMA who specialises in the acquisition of shares and other securities.
This presentation contains forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Certain forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions of future events which may not prove to be accurate. These forward- looking statements speak only as to the date of the presentation and neither the Company nor any of its members, directors, officers, employees, agents or representatives assumes any liability for the accuracy of such information, nor is the Company under any obligation to update or provide any additional information in relation to such forward-looking statements. Nothing in this presentation is, or should be relied upon as, a promise or representation as to the future.
Recipients of this presentation outside the United Kingdom should inform themselves about and observe any applicable legal restrictions in their jurisdiction which may be relevant to the distribution, possession or use of this presentation and recognise that the Company does not accept any responsibility for contravention of any legal restrictions in such jurisdiction. The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), or under the securities legislation of any state of the Unites States nor under the relevant securities laws of Australia, Canada, Japan or the Republic of South Africa and may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable state securities laws.
Forecasts taken from NexantECA report do not guarantee future performance and no reliance may be placed on such forecasts. NexantECA's report and the forecasts therein were prepared for Atome Energy PLC and are not intended for any other recipient. Uncontrollable factors, unknown risks, uncertainties and unforeseen or unforeseeable circumstances may affect such assumptions on which forecasts. Accordingly, NexantECA does not and cannot guarantee that any particular result will be achieved. All forecasts were made as at 20/05/23 and have not been updated or revised since that date. NexantECA disclaims any and all liability of whatsoever nature, whether in contract, tort or otherwise in connection with the use of or reliance on any forecasts contained herein.
Our Team
Expert, experienced management
Peter Levine
Chairman
- Chairman and largest shareholder of ATOME
- Formerly executive Chairman, founder and largest shareholder of FTSE 250 Imperial Energy, growing price from 25p to 1250p until its eventual $2.4 billion sale in 2009
- Chairman of the then FTSE 250 listed steel construction company, Severfield-Rowen
- Chairman of Keltbray group
- Chair and largest shareholder of Molecular Energies PLC
Olivier Mussat
Director and CEO
- Joined ATOME from being the Chief Investment Officer of Global Energy at the IFC, part of the World Bank Group
- Started his career as a field engineer in the power sector
- Vastly experienced in funding and managing energy infrastructure assets for Oil & Gas, Power & Renewables companies
- Has led over $500m of equity investments in early-stage companies and over $30bn of corporate and structured debt finance transactions
James Spalding
Director and President of
ATOME Paraguay
- Former Paraguayan General Director of the jointly owned Paraguay Brazil hydroelectric dam Itaipu Binacional between 2013-2018, the second largest Hydroelectric dam in the world
- Prior for six years the Ambassador of Paraguay in the US
- Formerly Dean of the Latin American Ambassadors Group (GRULA)
- Served as Paraguay Finance Minister Formerly Governor of Paraguay to the IDB and World Bank group
Mary-Rose de Valladares
Independent Non-Executive
Director
• Former longstanding General Manager of IEA Hydrogen. Expertise in renewables and hydrogen
- Formerly at the U.S. DOE National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) serving as the renewable and energy efficiency developer at the Centennial Olympics in Atlanta, GA,
USA
- Served on the National Hydrogen Association Board of Directors
- Founded the New Mexico Solar Energy Industry Association
Terje Bakken
Head of Ammonia and Fertiliser
Markets
- 35+ years' senior experience at world leading fertiliser and chemicals companies
- Started his fertiliser career with Norsk Hydro in Oslo
- Senior Vice President, head of Supply and Trade at Yara Part of the Executive Management Team for 8 years
- With EuroChem from 2013 as a
member of EuroChem´s management board, responsible for global marketing and sales operations
At a glance
The largest UK-based producer of green hydrogen & ammonia listed on
the London Stock Exchange, delivering the world's first premium value
green fertiliser in 2025
Building the largest green ammonia and fertiliser facility in
Latin America by 2025
Proximity to existing, low-cost renewable energy, producing the most competitively priced green fertiliser, worldwide*
Plant locations allow access to both local and international
fertiliser markets
600MW+ pipeline of
green projects globally. Access to international markets
High return - flagship 145MW Phase 1 Villeta project potential
14GW Itaipu
Dam
~29% project IRR & annual revenue of US$141MM**+
provides
secure
access to low-cost
Displacing approximately 480,000+ tpa of CO2eq emissions
baseload
power
from Phase I Villeta. 13.1 million over project lifetime
supply
- announced projects as at 17 July 2023
- assumed green CAN price $570/ton
+ excludes potential revenue derived from the sale of carbon credits
Green Hydrogen (H2)
The cornerstone of the energy transition
Raw Materials
Electrolysis
- Renewable Energy
- Water
- Air
Green Hydrogen
- For Ammonia Production
- For Low-Carbon Transport (ATOME Mobility)
Ammonia
SynthesisAmmonia
• Fertiliser Production
(Latin America)
- Marine fuel (Iceland)
Nitric Acid Limestone
CAN+
- Premium value green fertiliser (Villeta project)
Displacing grey hydrogen:95% of today's hydrogen is made from fossil fuels
Moving to green energy: Low carbon hydrogen could supply up to 25% of the world's energy by 2050 with global usage of 450 million tonnes of green hydrogen1
Economies of scale:Low-carbonor clean hydrogen sector expected to generate $2.5 trillion in revenues by 2030, creating 30 million jobs2
Government support: US IRA - $370 billion in climate and clean energy investments. EU's €800m Green Deal. UK's Net Zero Hydrogen Fund
Investment needed:$5 trillion of investment is needed in the clean hydrogen supply chain to achieve net zero3
1. Reuters - Ten clean hydrogen policies and initiatives from across the globe, 2. Goldman Sachs - estimates of possible future scenarios 3. Goldman Sachs - Global Investment Research
