Leading the green transition in agriculture
Investor Presentation
Q1 2024
Overview
The first and only pure-play green fertiliser developer listed on the London Stock Exchange*
600MW+ global pipeline of green projects at various stages of development
Management expertise in infrastructure, financing, renewables and fertiliser markets
ATOME set to be one of the largest producers of green fertiliser in the world from 2026
Low-cost baseload renewable power enabling the production of the most competitively priced 100% green fertiliser
Supplying the existing US$200+ billion/year global fertiliser market with growing demand for green
Key milestones for flagship 145MW Phase 1 Villeta in Paraguay on FEED, EPC, Offtake and Financing targeted for 2024
Climate impact - approx. 15 million tons of CO2eq emissions from Phase 1 Villeta over project lifetime
* As at 14 February 2024
The Company
Expert management with experience across the energy and agriculture sectors, trusted to deliver and aligned with shareholders
Peter Levine
Chair
Chairman of ATOME and
Molecular Energies PLC. Founded and successfully exited the then FTSE-250 Imperial Energy. 30+ years experience in energy and infrastructure sectors
Key Shareholders
Enterprise Investment
Scheme (EIS) investment
status granted by HMRC for
tax efficient investment
Olivier Mussat
James Spalding
Director and President
Director and CEO
of ATOME Paraguay
Previously CIO of Global Energy
General Director
at the IFC. $500m+ of equity
of Itaipu Dam Between 2013-18.
investments and over $30bn+
Former Finance Minister
of corporate and structured debt
of Paraguay and Paraguay
finance transactions across energy
Ambassador to the US
and infrastructure projects
Molecular Energies 18.8%
Peter Levine (Chair) 18.1%
Schroders 11.5%
Baker Hughes 6.3%
Urion Holdings (Malta) Limited (Trafigura) 4.9%
Olivier Mussat (CEO) 3.7%
Clean Power Hydrogen 3.5%
Terje Bakken
Mary-Rose de Valladares
Head of Ammonia
Independent Non-Executive
and Fertiliser Markets
Director
35+ years commercial experience
Former longstanding General
in fertiliser and chemicals. Ex SVP
manager of IEA Hydrogen. Served
and Management Team at Yara
on US National Hydrogen
International. Ex Management
Association board. US DOE's
board and Strategy Committee
renewables developer for the
at Eurochem
1996 Olympics
Key Facts
Listing
AIM, London
Ticker Symbol
ATOM
Issued Shares as of 22 February
43,923,186
Share Price as of 22 February
49.5p
Market Capitalisation as of 22 February
US$27.49M
Delivering the world's first premium value green fertiliser
The need for ATOME's green fertiliser
ATOME is making a major impact on the existing 2.6 billion ton/year carbon emitting industry
problem
Virtually all nitrogen fertiliser (98%) is made using fossil fuels
Fertiliser feeds approximately half of the world's population which grows by 1 billion people every 15 years
The production and use of fertilisers emits 2.6 billion tons of CO2 emissions per year (5% of global GHG emissions) - more than global aviation and shipping sectors combined
solution
ATOME's green fertiliser significantly reduces production emissions whilst maintaining crop yield
ATOME's supply of up to 270,000 tons/year of affordable
sustainable fertiliser from Phase 1 Villeta will enhance regional food security and displace up to 15 million tons/CO2eq over its lifetime, equivalent to…
3.3
World population supported by synthetic nitrogen fertilisers
Million passenger cars off the road for a year
35
Million barrels
of oil consumed
17
Source: Erisman et al. (2008)
Billion pounds of coal burned
6
ATOME's affordable green fertiliser
PRODUCT
ATOME leverages on low-cost renewable power to produce the world's most competitively priced zero-carbon green
fertiliser in one closed-loop process
Finished zero-carbon
GREEN FERTILISER
fertiliser; non-hazardous and
easy to transport
GREEN AMMONIA
GREEN HYDROGEN
RAW MATERIALS
Zero carbon hydrogen using proven alkaline technology
All the green hydrogen produced used for clean ammonia production with zero emissions
Nitrogen fertiliser products made from
zero-carbon ammonia
Addition of additives e.g. dolomite for
CAN product at Villeta, Paraguay
Chemical Processes
Electricity input contributes to
Haber-Bosch
approx. 70% of production cost
24/7 supply of low-cost renewable
power from existing infrastructure
(e.g. hydro, wind, solar) and locally-
Electrolysis
sourced water
Integration of
proven
technology;
leveraging on
existing
infrastructure
ATOME's solution for today's market
Delivering a green solution for today's grey market, eliminating dirty emissions
UK MARKET
- UK significantly relies on imports, consuming 1.4 MT/year of fossil-fuelbased fertiliser
- UK energy market makes it unviable to produce fertiliser as major production sites have been mothballed
- Energy crisis and Ukraine have materially impacted UK's fertiliser sector, increasing prices and driving volatility
- As a result, UK farmers pay a premium for imported nitrogen fertilisers
INTERNATIONAL AND LATAM MARKET
- Mercosur is the world's largest import fertiliser market - Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay imports over 30MT/year of fertiliser (2021)
- Europe CAN demand forecast to grow to approx. 14Mt by 2045
THE MOVE TO GREEN
CBAM
Fertiliser will be a CBAM product (carbon border adjustment mechanism) from 2026, with the UK
from 2027, meaning imported fertilisers will be taxed according to their carbon intensity
ETS
Under the UK Emissions Trading Scheme, the UK aims to lower the overall emission cap and increase
its annual rate of emission reduction, applying pressure on consumers to decarbonise
OUR GREEN SOLUTION
- ATOME is the UK's only large-scale developer of green fertiliser
- Flagship project located in the world's largest import fertiliser market
- Able to supply Latin America and the UK
- Low-costfertiliser, reducing reliance on costly imports of dirty fertiliser
- ATOME's zero-carbon fertiliser will not be taxed on import to the UK
- Could command a green premium whilst retaining application benefits for UK farmers
Pressure Chain and Policy
ATOME provides relief for increasing pressures of sustainability across the entire food value chain
Consumer flow
Stakeholders
Food Brands
Downstream
Agriculture Traders
Pressure to decarbonise
Farmers
Upstream
Governments, NGOs and investors
are increasing pressure on corporates to reduce reported emissions*
Firm measures such as CBAM, ETS, SBTi in place
Mainstream banks adopting emissions targets and fossil fuel exclusion policies on lending
*under SBTi and Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF) standards"
Major global food producers (who contribute nearly one-thirdof global emissions) are under pressure to decarbonise their direct, indirect and
value chain emissions
Net zero emissions by 2039
Net zero GHG emissions by 2050
As the use of fertilisers in food production contributes to 5% of global emissions, agriculture businesses are looking to reduce their
own supply chains and to source the cleanest produce on the market
Reduce emissions by 30% per ton of product sold by 2030
25% reduction of Scope
3 GHG footprint by 2035
To continue as preferred suppliers of agricultural produce, farmers are now required to adapt and adopt
sustainable practices, including the
use of green fertilisers
ZERO-CARBON FERTILISER
Flagship 145MW Villeta Project
