Leading the green transition in agriculture

Investor Presentation

Q1 2024

2

Overview

The first and only pure-play green fertiliser developer listed on the London Stock Exchange*

600MW+ global pipeline of green projects at various stages of development

Management expertise in infrastructure, financing, renewables and fertiliser markets

ATOME set to be one of the largest producers of green fertiliser in the world from 2026

Low-cost baseload renewable power enabling the production of the most competitively priced 100% green fertiliser

Supplying the existing US$200+ billion/year global fertiliser market with growing demand for green

Key milestones for flagship 145MW Phase 1 Villeta in Paraguay on FEED, EPC, Offtake and Financing targeted for 2024

Climate impact - approx. 15 million tons of CO2eq emissions from Phase 1 Villeta over project lifetime

* As at 14 February 2024

3

The Company

Expert management with experience across the energy and agriculture sectors, trusted to deliver and aligned with shareholders

Peter Levine

Chair

Chairman of ATOME and

Molecular Energies PLC. Founded and successfully exited the then FTSE-250 Imperial Energy. 30+ years experience in energy and infrastructure sectors

Key Shareholders

Enterprise Investment

Scheme (EIS) investment

status granted by HMRC for

tax efficient investment

Olivier Mussat

James Spalding

Director and President

Director and CEO

of ATOME Paraguay

Previously CIO of Global Energy

General Director

at the IFC. $500m+ of equity

of Itaipu Dam Between 2013-18.

investments and over $30bn+

Former Finance Minister

of corporate and structured debt

of Paraguay and Paraguay

finance transactions across energy

Ambassador to the US

and infrastructure projects

Molecular Energies 18.8%

Peter Levine (Chair) 18.1%

Schroders 11.5%

Baker Hughes 6.3%

Urion Holdings (Malta) Limited (Trafigura) 4.9%

Olivier Mussat (CEO) 3.7%

Clean Power Hydrogen 3.5%

Terje Bakken

Mary-Rose de Valladares

Head of Ammonia

Independent Non-Executive

and Fertiliser Markets

Director

35+ years commercial experience

Former longstanding General

in fertiliser and chemicals. Ex SVP

manager of IEA Hydrogen. Served

and Management Team at Yara

on US National Hydrogen

International. Ex Management

Association board. US DOE's

board and Strategy Committee

renewables developer for the

at Eurochem

1996 Olympics

Key Facts

Listing

AIM, London

Ticker Symbol

ATOM

Issued Shares as of 22 February

43,923,186

Share Price as of 22 February

49.5p

Market Capitalisation as of 22 February

US$27.49M

4

Delivering the world's first premium value green fertiliser

The need for ATOME's green fertiliser

ATOME is making a major impact on the existing 2.6 billion ton/year carbon emitting industry

problem

Virtually all nitrogen fertiliser (98%) is made using fossil fuels

Fertiliser feeds approximately half of the world's population which grows by 1 billion people every 15 years

The production and use of fertilisers emits 2.6 billion tons of CO2 emissions per year (5% of global GHG emissions) - more than global aviation and shipping sectors combined

solution

ATOME's green fertiliser significantly reduces production emissions whilst maintaining crop yield

ATOME's supply of up to 270,000 tons/year of affordable

sustainable fertiliser from Phase 1 Villeta will enhance regional food security and displace up to 15 million tons/CO2eq over its lifetime, equivalent to…

3.3

World population supported by synthetic nitrogen fertilisers

Million passenger cars off the road for a year

35

Million barrels

of oil consumed

17

Source: Erisman et al. (2008)

Billion pounds of coal burned

6

ATOME's affordable green fertiliser

PRODUCT

ATOME leverages on low-cost renewable power to produce the world's most competitively priced zero-carbon green

fertiliser in one closed-loop process

Finished zero-carbon

GREEN FERTILISER

fertiliser; non-hazardous and

easy to transport

GREEN AMMONIA

GREEN HYDROGEN

RAW MATERIALS

Zero carbon hydrogen using proven alkaline technology

All the green hydrogen produced used for clean ammonia production with zero emissions

Nitrogen fertiliser products made from

zero-carbon ammonia

Addition of additives e.g. dolomite for

CAN product at Villeta, Paraguay

Chemical Processes

Electricity input contributes to

Haber-Bosch

approx. 70% of production cost

24/7 supply of low-cost renewable

power from existing infrastructure

(e.g. hydro, wind, solar) and locally-

Electrolysis

sourced water

Integration of

proven

technology;

leveraging on

existing

infrastructure

PROCESS 7

ATOME's solution for today's market

Delivering a green solution for today's grey market, eliminating dirty emissions

UK MARKET

  • UK significantly relies on imports, consuming 1.4 MT/year of fossil-fuelbased fertiliser
  • UK energy market makes it unviable to produce fertiliser as major production sites have been mothballed
  • Energy crisis and Ukraine have materially impacted UK's fertiliser sector, increasing prices and driving volatility
  • As a result, UK farmers pay a premium for imported nitrogen fertilisers

INTERNATIONAL AND LATAM MARKET

  • Mercosur is the world's largest import fertiliser market - Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay imports over 30MT/year of fertiliser (2021)
  • Europe CAN demand forecast to grow to approx. 14Mt by 2045

THE MOVE TO GREEN

CBAM

Fertiliser will be a CBAM product (carbon border adjustment mechanism) from 2026, with the UK

from 2027, meaning imported fertilisers will be taxed according to their carbon intensity

ETS

Under the UK Emissions Trading Scheme, the UK aims to lower the overall emission cap and increase

its annual rate of emission reduction, applying pressure on consumers to decarbonise

OUR GREEN SOLUTION

  • ATOME is the UK's only large-scale developer of green fertiliser
  • Flagship project located in the world's largest import fertiliser market
  • Able to supply Latin America and the UK
  • Low-costfertiliser, reducing reliance on costly imports of dirty fertiliser
  • ATOME's zero-carbon fertiliser will not be taxed on import to the UK
  • Could command a green premium whilst retaining application benefits for UK farmers

8

Pressure Chain and Policy

ATOME provides relief for increasing pressures of sustainability across the entire food value chain

Consumer flow

Stakeholders

Food Brands

Downstream

Agriculture Traders

Pressure to decarbonise

Farmers

Upstream

Governments, NGOs and investors

are increasing pressure on corporates to reduce reported emissions*

Firm measures such as CBAM, ETS, SBTi in place

Mainstream banks adopting emissions targets and fossil fuel exclusion policies on lending

*under SBTi and Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF) standards"

Major global food producers (who contribute nearly one-thirdof global emissions) are under pressure to decarbonise their direct, indirect and

value chain emissions

Net zero emissions by 2039

Net zero GHG emissions by 2050

As the use of fertilisers in food production contributes to 5% of global emissions, agriculture businesses are looking to reduce their

own supply chains and to source the cleanest produce on the market

Reduce emissions by 30% per ton of product sold by 2030

25% reduction of Scope

3 GHG footprint by 2035

To continue as preferred suppliers of agricultural produce, farmers are now required to adapt and adopt

sustainable practices, including the

use of green fertilisers

ZERO-CARBON FERTILISER

9

Flagship 145MW Villeta Project

