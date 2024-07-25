ATOME Investment Case

ATOME is the one of the world's most advanced developers of international green fertiliser projects

utilising low-cost available renewable power to deliver competitively priced fertiliser

Flagship 145MW Villeta Project is expected to be the world's largest dedicated green fertiliser facility at the point of starting production in 2027

Villeta expected to produce approx. 260,000 tonnes-per-year ("MT/y") of green fertiliser from 2027 using low-cost 100% renewable grid-based power

Front-End Engineering Design ("FEED") complete - validating project plans and confirming capex projections

Long-term offtake for 100% of production agreed with Yara - a global leader in the fertiliser industry

EPC parties identified with fixed price contract, conclusion of project funding and Final Investment Decision ("FID") expected by end 2024

Offtake with Yara validates the commerciality of Villeta as well as ATOME's existing pipeline of projects

Income generation from 2027 - Broker estimates of EBITDA of US$70 million in Year 1 of full production at Villeta Project*

Significant growth potential from existing pipeline: 300MW Yguazu Project in Paraguay and 120MW Costa Rica Project

ATOME is at a valuation inflexion point as FID de-risks Villeta - triggering a re-rating