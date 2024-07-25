Decarbonising the global food supply chain
Investor Presentation
July 2024
The Company
Expert management with track record across the energy and agriculture sectors and aligned with shareholders
Peter Levine
Chair
Olivier Mussat Director and CEO
James Spalding
Terje Bakken
Mary-Rose de Valladares
Director and President
Head of Ammonia
Independent Non-Executive
of ATOME Paraguay
and Fertiliser Markets
Director
35 years in energy and infrastructure. ATOME's largest shareholder. Chair of Molecular Energies which founded ATOME. Founder and Chair of the then FTSE250 Imperial Energy prior to successful US$2.4 billion exit. Ex Chair of Severfield and Keltbray
Previously CIO of Global Energy at the IFC. $500m+ of equity investments and over $30bn+ of corporate and structured debt finance transactions across energy and infrastructure projects
General Director
of Itaipu Dam Between 2013-18.
Former Finance Minister
of Paraguay and Paraguay Ambassador to the US. Governor of Paraguay to the IDB and World Bank Group
35+ years commercial experience
Former longstanding General
in fertiliser and chemicals. Ex SVP
manager of IEA Hydrogen. Served
and Management Team at Yara
on US National Hydrogen
International. Ex Management
Association board. US DOE's
board and Strategy Committee
renewables developer for the
at Eurochem
1996 Olympics
Key Shareholders and Partners
Key Facts
Molecular Energies
18.4%
Listing
AIM, London
Peter Levine (Chair)
17.7%
Ticker Symbol
ATOM
Schroders
12.1%
Issued Shares as of 24 July
44,923,186
Baker Hughes
6.3%
Share Price as of 24 July
77.5p
Urion Holdings (Malta) Limited (Trafigura)
4.9%
Olivier Mussat (CEO)
3.6%
Market Capitalisation as of 24 July
US$43 M
3
ATOME Investment Case
ATOME is the one of the world's most advanced developers of international green fertiliser projects
utilising low-cost available renewable power to deliver competitively priced fertiliser
Flagship 145MW Villeta Project is expected to be the world's largest dedicated green fertiliser facility at the point of starting production in 2027
Villeta expected to produce approx. 260,000 tonnes-per-year ("MT/y") of green fertiliser from 2027 using low-cost 100% renewable grid-based power
- Front-EndEngineering Design ("FEED") complete - validating project plans and confirming capex projections
- Long-termofftake for 100% of production agreed with Yara - a global leader in the fertiliser industry
- EPC parties identified with fixed price contract, conclusion of project funding and Final Investment Decision ("FID") expected by end 2024
Offtake with Yara validates the commerciality of Villeta as well as ATOME's existing pipeline of projects
Income generation from 2027 - Broker estimates of EBITDA of US$70 million in Year 1 of full production at Villeta Project*
Significant growth potential from existing pipeline: 300MW Yguazu Project in Paraguay and 120MW Costa Rica Project
ATOME is at a valuation inflexion point as FID de-risks Villeta - triggering a re-rating
*Source: SP Angel - financial forecasts per the Company's broker analyst research - not the Company's own forecasts. Assuming US$420/t CAN
4
Global Demand for a Green Fertiliser Alternative
ATOME is targeting the 2.6 billion MT/CO2eq per year industry - more emissions than shipping and aviation sectors combined
Problem
Global population to
reach 10 billion by 2050
Food production
Demand for more
from dirty
fertiliser and higher
sources increases
agricultural yields
These produce 5% of
Nitrogen fertilisers
feed 50% of
global emissions
world's population
Virtually all (98%)
are made using
fossil fuels
World population supported by synthetic nitrogen fertilisers
Production of polluting nitrogen fertiliser correlates with global population growth
and increased quality of life
GREEN FERTILISER IS CRUCIAL TO REDUCE AGRICULTURAL EMISSIONS AND FEED THE PLANET
5
Our Process
Accessing available low-cost renewable power to produce the world's most competitively priced green fertiliser in one process
PRODUCT
Finished zero-carbon fertiliser; non- hazardous and easy to transport
GREEN HYDROGEN
RAW MATERIALS
Zero carbon hydrogen using
proven alkaline technology
Baseload low-cost renewable
power from existing
infrastructure available today
Electrolysis
GREEN FERTILISER
GREEN AMMONIA
Variety of nitrogen fertiliser products made from zero-carbon ammonia and additives
Green fertiliser widely seen as most mature
market for hydrogen today
Production of zero-carbon
ammonia
Chemical Processes
Haber-Bosch
Low-tech risk at each stage; existing
infrastructure
PROCESS 6
145MW Villeta Project
Delivering the world's first premium value green fertiliser at industrial scale
145MW Villeta Project
Highlights
- 145MW green fertiliser project in Villeta, Paraguay using low-cost renewable baseload grid power (100% hydro)
- Approx. 260,000 MT/year of green Calcium Ammonium Nitrate fertiliser
- Potential to displace up to 500,000 MT/CO2e per year
- Located on country's main import-export route
Significant Progress to Date Derisks the Project with Each Step
- Long-term 145MW Power Purchase ü Free Trade Zone granted - exemptions
Agreement ("PPA") secured with ANDE*
from VAT and corporate income taxes
ü 75-acre site acquired
(3% on domestic sales; 0.5% on exports)
FEED study completed providing
ü Advisors and EPC contractors appointed
ü
foundational engineering
ü Environmental and operational licences
ü
Offtake heads of terms for 100% volume
granted**
Appointment of EPC contractors
Final Investment Decision
Power Provider
FEED/EPC Contractors
Offtake Partner:
Owner's Engineer
Financial Adviser
DFI Adviser
Market Adviser
ESIA Consultant
*State power company of Paraguay **Completed to IFC Performance Standards
8
Villeta Project: Offtake Terms Agreed
World's first announced offtake heads of terms agreement for industrial scale volume of renewable fertiliser*
Offtake Terms Signed with Yara
- Covers 100% of production from Villeta
- Long term agreement
- Favourable terms with upside sharing to maximise benefits of green premium
- Validates Villeta commercial proposition as well as ATOME's wider pipeline of projects
- ATOME to benefit from Yara's extensive global sales, marketing and distribution network
- Offtake agreement significantly de-risks the project's commercial elements
- Key gating item prior to completing financing, FID and start of construction in 2024
* Subject to the entry into a definitive agreement anticipated before the end of Q4 this year
Yara - A World Leader
- Yara (formerly Norsk Hydro) is the world's leading crop nutrition, production and distribution company of fertiliser and ammonia products
- Yara is listed on Oslo Stock Exchange with US$15.5 billion turnover
- Largest shareholder Government of Norway with a 43% direct and indirect ownership
- 22 million tonnes of crop nutrients delivered (2022)
- European market leader - customers in 30+ countries, 21 production plants & 6,000+ employees
"Our mission at Yara is to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet"
Terminals,
Yara-branded retail
Countries with
Countries
Production
warehouses,
blending & bagging
outlets around the world
operations
with sales
sites
facilities
9
Next Projects
Rolling-out ATOME's commercial model across the world
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Atome Energy plc published this content on 25 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2024 11:01:19 UTC.