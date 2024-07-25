Decarbonising the global food supply chain

The Company

Expert management with track record across the energy and agriculture sectors and aligned with shareholders

Peter Levine

Chair

Olivier Mussat Director and CEO

James Spalding

Terje Bakken

Mary-Rose de Valladares

Director and President

Head of Ammonia

Independent Non-Executive

of ATOME Paraguay

and Fertiliser Markets

Director

35 years in energy and infrastructure. ATOME's largest shareholder. Chair of Molecular Energies which founded ATOME. Founder and Chair of the then FTSE250 Imperial Energy prior to successful US$2.4 billion exit. Ex Chair of Severfield and Keltbray

Previously CIO of Global Energy at the IFC. $500m+ of equity investments and over $30bn+ of corporate and structured debt finance transactions across energy and infrastructure projects

General Director

of Itaipu Dam Between 2013-18.

Former Finance Minister

of Paraguay and Paraguay Ambassador to the US. Governor of Paraguay to the IDB and World Bank Group

35+ years commercial experience

Former longstanding General

in fertiliser and chemicals. Ex SVP

manager of IEA Hydrogen. Served

and Management Team at Yara

on US National Hydrogen

International. Ex Management

Association board. US DOE's

board and Strategy Committee

renewables developer for the

at Eurochem

1996 Olympics

Key Shareholders and Partners

Key Facts

Molecular Energies

18.4%

Listing

AIM, London

Peter Levine (Chair)

17.7%

Ticker Symbol

ATOM

Schroders

12.1%

Issued Shares as of 24 July

44,923,186

Baker Hughes

6.3%

Share Price as of 24 July

77.5p

Urion Holdings (Malta) Limited (Trafigura)

4.9%

Olivier Mussat (CEO)

3.6%

Market Capitalisation as of 24 July

US$43 M

3

ATOME Investment Case

ATOME is the one of the world's most advanced developers of international green fertiliser projects

utilising low-cost available renewable power to deliver competitively priced fertiliser

Flagship 145MW Villeta Project is expected to be the world's largest dedicated green fertiliser facility at the point of starting production in 2027

Villeta expected to produce approx. 260,000 tonnes-per-year ("MT/y") of green fertiliser from 2027 using low-cost 100% renewable grid-based power

  • Front-EndEngineering Design ("FEED") complete - validating project plans and confirming capex projections
  • Long-termofftake for 100% of production agreed with Yara - a global leader in the fertiliser industry
  • EPC parties identified with fixed price contract, conclusion of project funding and Final Investment Decision ("FID") expected by end 2024

Offtake with Yara validates the commerciality of Villeta as well as ATOME's existing pipeline of projects

Income generation from 2027 - Broker estimates of EBITDA of US$70 million in Year 1 of full production at Villeta Project*

Significant growth potential from existing pipeline: 300MW Yguazu Project in Paraguay and 120MW Costa Rica Project

ATOME is at a valuation inflexion point as FID de-risks Villeta - triggering a re-rating

*Source: SP Angel - financial forecasts per the Company's broker analyst research - not the Company's own forecasts. Assuming US$420/t CAN

4

Global Demand for a Green Fertiliser Alternative

ATOME is targeting the 2.6 billion MT/CO2eq per year industry - more emissions than shipping and aviation sectors combined

Problem

Global population to

reach 10 billion by 2050

Food production

Demand for more

from dirty

fertiliser and higher

sources increases

agricultural yields

These produce 5% of

Nitrogen fertilisers

feed 50% of

global emissions

world's population

Virtually all (98%)

are made using

fossil fuels

World population supported by synthetic nitrogen fertilisers

Production of polluting nitrogen fertiliser correlates with global population growth

and increased quality of life

GREEN FERTILISER IS CRUCIAL TO REDUCE AGRICULTURAL EMISSIONS AND FEED THE PLANET

5

Our Process

Accessing available low-cost renewable power to produce the world's most competitively priced green fertiliser in one process

PRODUCT

Finished zero-carbon fertiliser; non- hazardous and easy to transport

GREEN HYDROGEN

RAW MATERIALS

Zero carbon hydrogen using

proven alkaline technology

Baseload low-cost renewable

power from existing

infrastructure available today

Electrolysis

GREEN FERTILISER

GREEN AMMONIA

Variety of nitrogen fertiliser products made from zero-carbon ammonia and additives

Green fertiliser widely seen as most mature

market for hydrogen today

Production of zero-carbon

ammonia

Chemical Processes

Haber-Bosch

Low-tech risk at each stage; existing

infrastructure

PROCESS 6

145MW Villeta Project

Delivering the world's first premium value green fertiliser at industrial scale

145MW Villeta Project

Highlights

  • 145MW green fertiliser project in Villeta, Paraguay using low-cost renewable baseload grid power (100% hydro)
  • Approx. 260,000 MT/year of green Calcium Ammonium Nitrate fertiliser
  • Potential to displace up to 500,000 MT/CO2e per year
  • Located on country's main import-export route

Significant Progress to Date Derisks the Project with Each Step

  • Long-term 145MW Power Purchase ü Free Trade Zone granted - exemptions

Agreement ("PPA") secured with ANDE*

from VAT and corporate income taxes

ü 75-acre site acquired

(3% on domestic sales; 0.5% on exports)

FEED study completed providing

ü Advisors and EPC contractors appointed

ü

foundational engineering

ü Environmental and operational licences

ü

Offtake heads of terms for 100% volume

granted**

Appointment of EPC contractors

Final Investment Decision

Power Provider

FEED/EPC Contractors

Offtake Partner:

Owner's Engineer

Financial Adviser

DFI Adviser

Market Adviser

ESIA Consultant

*State power company of Paraguay **Completed to IFC Performance Standards

8

Villeta Project: Offtake Terms Agreed

World's first announced offtake heads of terms agreement for industrial scale volume of renewable fertiliser*

Offtake Terms Signed with Yara

  • Covers 100% of production from Villeta
  • Long term agreement
  • Favourable terms with upside sharing to maximise benefits of green premium
  • Validates Villeta commercial proposition as well as ATOME's wider pipeline of projects
  • ATOME to benefit from Yara's extensive global sales, marketing and distribution network
  • Offtake agreement significantly de-risks the project's commercial elements
  • Key gating item prior to completing financing, FID and start of construction in 2024

* Subject to the entry into a definitive agreement anticipated before the end of Q4 this year

Yara - A World Leader

  • Yara (formerly Norsk Hydro) is the world's leading crop nutrition, production and distribution company of fertiliser and ammonia products
  • Yara is listed on Oslo Stock Exchange with US$15.5 billion turnover
  • Largest shareholder Government of Norway with a 43% direct and indirect ownership
  • 22 million tonnes of crop nutrients delivered (2022)
  • European market leader - customers in 30+ countries, 21 production plants & 6,000+ employees

"Our mission at Yara is to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet"

Terminals,

Yara-branded retail

Countries with

Countries

Production

warehouses,

blending & bagging

outlets around the world

operations

with sales

sites

facilities

9

Next Projects

Rolling-out ATOME's commercial model across the world

