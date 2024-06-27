Summary

This is the second Annual Report and Accounts for ATOME and reflects demonstrable positive progress towards our goal of achieving Final Investment Decision on our flagship Villeta Project and start of construction there by the end of this current year.

It was only on 30 December 2021 that ATOME joined the London Stock Exchange's AIM market and today ATOME remains the only pure play green fertiliser production company on the London market. Since Admission, the Company has made remarkable progress placing us at the forefront of the world green fertiliser industry.

Maintaining our fast-track schedule to be the first industrial scale producer of green fertiliser, we successfully achieved numerous milestones in the year under report. These include acquiring 30 hectares

(75 acres) of land for the Villeta project, completing the necessary Environmental and Social Impact Study, obtaining necessary environmental and operational licenses, gaining Tax Free Zone status for our Villeta facility as well as increasing the power purchase agreement there to 145MW. The progress has continued into this year with the FEED study completed.

We now have three exciting world scale projects, the 145MW project in Villeta, Paraguay, our 300MW Yguazu project also in Paraguay and the 120MW project in Costa Rica. In respect of our first project Villeta we look forward to agreeing offtake for our entire production in the near future.

We have every confidence that ATOME will go from strength to strength in the years ahead and become one of the world leaders in the production of green fertiliser, delivering capital appreciation to our shareholders from sustainable growth whilst being an important contributor to the drive for global net zero in the food and agriculture industries.