Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Atomera Incorporated    ATOM

ATOMERA INCORPORATED

(ATOM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Atomera, Inc: Atomera Announces First Customer to Enter Phase 4

03/02/2021 | 06:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Atomera, Inc: Atomera Announces First Customer to Enter Phase 4 March 2, 2021

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / ­­ March 2, 2021 / ­­ Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM), a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company, today announced it has advanced its previously announced JDA customer to the fourth phase of its customer engagement process, indicating that Atomera has delivered its MST IP transfer package in accordance with JDA contract.

With this advancement, the JDA customer became the first Atomera customer to enter the fourth phase of the six-phase engagement process, which culminates in commercialization of MST-enabled wafers.

Atomera currently has 25 engagements in its customer pipeline, consisting of nine in phase one, 15 in phase three, and one in phase four.

About Atomera Incorporated

Atomera Incorporated is a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary, silicon-proven technology into the semiconductor industry. Atomera has developed Mears Silicon Technology™ (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward­looking statements concerning Atomera Incorporated, including statements regarding the prospects for the semiconductor industry generally and the ability of our MST technology to significantly improve semiconductor performance. Those forward­looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Among those factors are: (1) the fact that, to date, we have only recognized minimal engineering services and licensing revenues and we have not yet commenced principal revenue producing operations or entered into a definitive royalty-based manufacturing and distribution license agreement with regard to our MST technology, thus subjecting us to all of the risks inherent in an early-stage enterprise; (2) risks related our ability to successfully complete the milestones in our joint development agreement or, even if successfully completed, to reach a commercial distribution license with our JDA customer; (3) risks related to our ability to advance the licensing arrangements with our initial integration licensees, Asahi Kasei Microdevices, ST Microelectronics and our fabless licensee, to royalty-based manufacturing and distribution licenses or our ability to add other licensees; (4) risks related to our ability to raise sufficient capital, as and when needed, to pursue the further development, licensing and commercialization of our MST technology; (5) our ability to protect our proprietary technology, trade secrets and know­how and (6) those other risks disclosed in the section 'Risk Factors' included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 19, 2021. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward­looking statements. We do not undertake, and specifically disclaim any obligation, to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

Investor Contact:

Bishop IR
Mike Bishop
(415) 894-9633
investor@atomera.com

SOURCE: Atomera, Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/632813/Atomera-Inc-Atomera-Announces-First-Customer-to-Enter-Phase-4

Disclaimer

Atomera Inc. published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 11:44:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ATOMERA INCORPORATED
06:45aATOMERA, INC : Atomera Announces First Customer to Enter Phase 4
PU
02/19ATOMERA INCORPORATED  : INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Co..
AQ
02/18ATOMERA INC  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/10ATOMERA INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
01/28ATOMERA INC  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors o..
AQ
01/27ATOMERA INCORPORATED  : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financia..
PU
01/07ATOMERA INCORPORATED  : to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Con..
PU
01/05ATOMERA, INC : Atomera Completes $25 Million At-The-Market Equity Offering
PU
01/05SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Finish Higher, Supported by Chipmakers
MT
01/05SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Receiving Big Boost from Chipmakers This Afternoon
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2,50 M - -
Net income 2021 -16,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -38,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 618 M 618 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 247x
Capi. / Sales 2022 88,3x
Nbr of Employees 21
Free-Float 76,6%
Chart ATOMERA INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Atomera Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATOMERA INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 56,00 $
Last Close Price 27,33 $
Spread / Highest target 105%
Spread / Average Target 105%
Spread / Lowest Target 105%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Scott A. Bibaud President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Francis B. Laurencio Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
John D. T. Gerber Chairman
Robert Joseph Mears Chief Technology Officer
Dmitri Choutov Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATOMERA INCORPORATED69.86%618
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED14.34%564 555
NVIDIA CORPORATION6.03%343 275
INTEL CORPORATION22.00%255 481
BROADCOM INC.11.81%199 859
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS4.96%163 499
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ