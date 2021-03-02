Atomera, Inc: Atomera Announces First Customer to Enter Phase 4

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / ­­ March 2, 2021 / ­­ Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM), a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company, today announced it has advanced its previously announced JDA customer to the fourth phase of its customer engagement process, indicating that Atomera has delivered its MST IP transfer package in accordance with JDA contract.

With this advancement, the JDA customer became the first Atomera customer to enter the fourth phase of the six-phase engagement process, which culminates in commercialization of MST-enabled wafers.

Atomera currently has 25 engagements in its customer pipeline, consisting of nine in phase one, 15 in phase three, and one in phase four.

Atomera Incorporated is a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary, silicon-proven technology into the semiconductor industry. Atomera has developed Mears Silicon Technology™ (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com

