Atomera, Inc: Atomera Completes $25 Million At-The-Market Equity Offering
January 5, 2021
LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2021 / Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM), a semiconductor materials and licensing company, today announced it has completed an offering of shares of its common stock, pursuant to an at-the-market equity program described in a prospectus supplement dated September 2, 2020 and filed with the SEC. After deducting commissions and other estimated expenses, net proceeds to Atomera were approximately $24.2 million.
About Atomera
Atomera Incorporated is a semiconductor materials, and technology licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary, silicon-proven technology into the semiconductor industry. For more information, please visit Atomera.com
