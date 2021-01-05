Atomera, Inc: Atomera Completes $25 Million At-The-Market Equity Offering

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2021 / Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM), a semiconductor materials and licensing company, today announced it has completed an offering of shares of its common stock, pursuant to an at-the-market equity program described in a prospectus supplement dated September 2, 2020 and filed with the SEC. After deducting commissions and other estimated expenses, net proceeds to Atomera were approximately $24.2 million.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated is a semiconductor materials, and technology licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary, silicon-proven technology into the semiconductor industry. For more information, please visit Atomera.com

