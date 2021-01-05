Log in
Atomera, Inc: Atomera Completes $25 Million At-The-Market Equity Offering

01/05/2021 | 05:14pm EST
Atomera, Inc: Atomera Completes $25 Million At-The-Market Equity Offering January 5, 2021

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2021 / Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM), a semiconductor materials and licensing company, today announced it has completed an offering of shares of its common stock, pursuant to an at-the-market equity program described in a prospectus supplement dated September 2, 2020 and filed with the SEC. After deducting commissions and other estimated expenses, net proceeds to Atomera were approximately $24.2 million.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated is a semiconductor materials, and technology licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary, silicon-proven technology into the semiconductor industry. For more information, please visit Atomera.com

Investor Contact:
Bishop IR
Mike Bishop
(415) 894-9633
investor@atomera.com

SOURCE: Atomera via EQS Newswire



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/623209/Atomera-Inc-Atomera-Completes-25-Million-At-The-Market-Equity-Offering

Disclaimer

Atomera Inc. published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 22:13:10 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
