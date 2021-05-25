Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Atomera Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATOM   US04965B1008

ATOMERA INCORPORATED

(ATOM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Atomera Incorporated : to Present at Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

05/25/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Atomera to Present at Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference May 25, 2021

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE /­­ May 25, 2021 ­/Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM), a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company, today announced that its management team will participate in the Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

The presentation is scheduled to begin at 3:20 p.m. Eastern Time and will be webcast live and available on Atomera's investor relations website at ir.atomera.com. The webcast will be archived and available for 90 days.

About Atomera Incorporated

Atomera Incorporated is a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary, silicon-proven technology into the semiconductor industry. Atomera has developed Mears Silicon Technology™ (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com

Investor Contact:
Bishop IR
Mike Bishop
(415) 894-9633
investor@atomera.com

SOURCE:Atomera Incorporated



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/649025/Atomera-to-Present-at-Stifel-2021-Virtual-Cross-Sector-Insight-Conference

Disclaimer

Atomera Inc. published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2021 21:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ATOMERA INCORPORATED
05:35pATOMERA INCORPORATED  : to Present at Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight C..
PU
05/07ATOMERA INCORPORATED  : 2. liquidity and management plans
AQ
05/07ATOMERA INC  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04/28ATOMERA INCORPORATED  : Provides First Quarter 2021 Results
PU
04/28ATOMERA INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
04/22ATOMERA INCORPORATED  : Happy Earth Day!
PU
04/15ATOMERA INCORPORATED  : to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Hos..
PU
04/14ATOMERA INC  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements a..
AQ
04/14ATOMERA INCORPORATED  : Appoints Sudarsan Srinivasan as Vice President of Engine..
PU
03/04ATOMERA INCORPORATED  : to Present in the Loop Capital 2021 Virtual TMT, Consume..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,06 M - -
Net income 2020 -14,9 M - -
Net cash 2020 37,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -20,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 376 M 376 M -
EV / Sales 2019 71,3x
EV / Sales 2020 4 967x
Nbr of Employees 21
Free-Float 88,8%
Chart ATOMERA INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Atomera Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATOMERA INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 16,31 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Scott A. Bibaud President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Francis B. Laurencio Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
John D. T. Gerber Chairman
Robert Joseph Mears Chief Technology Officer
Sudarsan Srinivasan Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATOMERA INCORPORATED1.37%376
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED10.00%527 240
NVIDIA CORPORATION19.59%388 666
INTEL CORPORATION14.33%230 004
BROADCOM INC.4.87%187 488
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS14.96%174 260