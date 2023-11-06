Atomo Diagnostics Limited announced the departure of William Souter, Chief Financial Officer, effective 13 December 2023. As part of an orderly transition, the Company has engaged Vistra Australia to provide executive level corporate financial services to the management team and board while the Atomo finance team will continue to oversee the accounts and reporting and ensure ongoing financial control. During his four years at Atomo, Mr. Souter played a pivotal role in seeing the company complete its capital raising and listing on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX).

He has instilled discipline into Atomo's financial systems, processes and governance and played a key role in supporting the Board over this period.