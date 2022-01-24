Atomo Diagnostics : Quarterly Activity Report - 31 December 2021

COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests - continued growth in Australia

During Q2 FY22, sales of Atomo professional-use rapid COVID-19 antigen tests continued to grow. Following the arrival of a significant quantity of stock just prior to the end of Q1 FY22, supply to existing and new customers continued to ramp up throughout Q2 FY22 and into Q3. Atomo sold an average of approximately 90,000 rapid antigen tests per month throughout the period with volume weighted towards the end of the period.

Acceptance and use of rapid antigen testing in Australia significantly increased during Q2 FY22 as lockdown restrictions were broadly eased in most States, and the Omicron variant of COVID-19 spread quickly throughout the community. Atomo continued to service existing corporate, aged care, industrial and other customers, as well as adding new customers throughout the period. Atomo onboarded more than 50 new customers throughout Q2 FY22, adding to the approximately 70 customers onboarded during Q1 FY22.

Demand strengthened materially over the Christmas holiday period and into the New Year, such that Atomo's stock in Australia was fully committed and sold during January 2022, with January's volumes exceeding total volume sold in H1. Supply chain challenges are prevalent across the sector in Australia and internationally, highlighting the importance of having contracted supply at pre agreed prices. As announced in early October 20212, Atomo has the right to purchase up to 20m COVID-19 rapid antigen tests (10m professional-use and 10m self-tests) from Access Bio. Under the agreement Atomo has the right, but not the obligation to purchase these tests by 31 December 2022.

The Company continues to work actively to obtain TGA approval for a COVID-19 rapid antigen self-test. During Q2, the TGA introduced new requirements for suppliers with existing ARTG listings, and for those with submissions for listing, of rapid antigen tests. Applicants were requested to provide additional study data for assessment by the TGA and the Doherty Institute is currently conducting further assessments on all rapid antigen test products at the request of the TGA. Atomo's approved COVID-19 professional use test, and its self-test product submission are therefore subject to this review process, and further updates will be provided to the market as information becomes available.