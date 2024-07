Atomo Diagnostics Limited is an Australia-based medical device company. The Company supplies integrated rapid diagnostic test (RDT) devices to the global diagnostic market. The Company’s patented devices simplify testing procedures, enhance usability and improve reliability across rapid point-of-care (POC) and at-home testing applications. The Company has commercialized a number of products across international markets and has supply agreements in place for testing applications targeting infectious diseases, including COVID-19, HIV, viral vs bacterial differentiation and female health. Its products include Atomo HIV Self-Test, AtomoRapid HIV (1&2) and ATOMONOW Pregnancy Test. Its Atomo HIV Self-Test is an integrated, blood-based rapid diagnostic test (RDT) for HIV screening, which provides results in 15 minutes. Its AtomoRapid HIV (1&2) integrates multiple test components into the device platform. AtomoRapid HIV (1&2) needs a small drop of blood to give results in 15 minutes.