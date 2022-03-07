Atomos : Change in substantial holding

Form 604 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of change of interests of substantial holder ToCompany Name/Scheme ATOMOS LIMITED ACN/ARSN/ARBN ACN 139 730 500 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name Ellerston Capital Limited (Primary Person), and its associates being those persons listed in Annexure B ACN/ARSN (if applicable) ACN 110 397 674 There was a change in the interests of the substa tial holder on 3/03/2022 The previous notice was given to the company on 16/02/2022 The previ us notice was dated 16/02/2022 only 2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last r quir d, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

use Class of securities (4) Previous Notice Present Notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) Securities 19,412,394 8.73% 22,421,192 10.08% 3. Changes in relevant interests Particu ars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows: Person whose relevant Nature of change Consideration given Class and number of securities Date of change in relation to change Person's votes affected interest changed (6) affected (7) See Annexure A See Annexure A See Annexure A See Annexure A See Annexure A See Annexure A N te, all transactions took place on a prescribed financial market (ASX or ChiX) 4. Pre ent relevant interests Particularspersonalof each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows: Holder of relevant Registered holder of Person entitled to Nature of Class and Person's votes interest Securities be registered as relevant number of holder (8) securities interest (6) HSBC Custody HSBC Custody In respect of 12,572,724 Securities shares held by HSBC Custody Nominees 12,572,724 Primary Person Nominees (Australia) Nominees (Australia) Limited as nominee under 5.65% Securities Limited (Australia) Limited s608(1)(b) and (c) by having the power to control voting and disposal. For JP Morgan In respect of 7,882,892 Securities shares JP Morgan Nominees held by JP Morgan Nominees Australia 7,882,892 Primary Person Nominees Australia Limited as nominee under s608(1)(b) and 3.55% Australia Limited Securities Limited (c) by having the power to control voting and disposal. In respect of 1,965,576 Securities shares Primary Person National Nominees National Nominees held by National Nominees Limited as 1,965,576 nominee under s608(1)(b) and (c) by .88% Limited Limited Securities having the power to control voting and disposal. 5. Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association

N/A

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows: