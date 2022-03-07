Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Atomos Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMS   AU0000033870

ATOMOS LIMITED

(AMS)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/22 12:10:08 am
0.85 AUD   -5.56%
02/20Atomos Limited Announces Change of Company Address
CI
02/15Morgans rates AMS as Add
AQ
02/14Atomos to Seek Acquisitions
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Atomos : Change in substantial holding

03/07/2022 | 02:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

only

The Manager, Company Announcements, ASX

TO:

FAX N :

0

FROM:

Ellerston Capital Limited

use

7/03/2022

DATE:

NO. OF PAGES (Including this page)

6

Dear Manager

Ellerston Capital Limited

ABN 34 110 397 674

AFSL No. 283 000

Level 11, 179 Elizabeth Street Sydney NSW 2000

Phone +612 9021 7797 Fax +612 9261 0528 www.ellerstoncapital.com

RE:

ATOMOS LIMITED - Form 604

personalIan Kelly

We attach our notice of a change in substantial holding (Form 604) in respect of ATOMOS LIMITED.

We note that the shares reported in this Form are owned by third party accounts under the discretionary investment management of Ellerston Capital Limited.

N ne

f Ellerston Capital Limited, nor any of its shareholders or any of their associates hold a direct interest

in any

hares disclosed in this Form.

You s sincerely,

Com any Secretary

Ellerston Capital Limited

For

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

ATOMOS LIMITED

ACN/ARSN/ARBN

ACN 139 730 500

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Ellerston Capital Limited (Primary Person), and its associates being those persons listed in Annexure B

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

ACN 110 397 674

There was a change in the interests of the

substa tial holder on

3/03/2022

The previous notice was given to the company on

16/02/2022

The previ us notice was dated

16/02/2022

only

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last r quir d, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

use

Class of securities (4)

Previous Notice

Present Notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Securities

19,412,394

8.73%

22,421,192

10.08%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particu ars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting

securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Person whose relevant

Nature of change

Consideration given

Class and number of securities

Date of change

in relation to change

Person's votes affected

interest changed

(6)

affected

(7)

See Annexure A

See Annexure A

See Annexure A

See Annexure A

See Annexure A

See Annexure A

N te, all

transactions took place on

a prescribed financial market (ASX or ChiX)

4. Pre ent relevant interests

Particularspersonalof each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant

Registered holder of

Person entitled to

Nature of

Class and

Person's votes

interest

Securities

be registered as

relevant

number of

holder (8)

securities

interest (6)

HSBC Custody

HSBC Custody

In respect of 12,572,724 Securities

shares held by HSBC Custody Nominees

12,572,724

Primary Person

Nominees (Australia)

Nominees

(Australia) Limited as nominee under

5.65%

Securities

Limited

(Australia) Limited

s608(1)(b) and (c) by having the power to

control voting and disposal.

For

JP Morgan

In respect of 7,882,892 Securities shares

JP Morgan Nominees

held by JP Morgan Nominees Australia

7,882,892

Primary Person

Nominees Australia

Limited as nominee under s608(1)(b) and

3.55%

Australia Limited

Securities

Limited

(c) by having the power to control voting

and disposal.

In respect of 1,965,576 Securities shares

Primary Person

National Nominees

National Nominees

held by National Nominees Limited as

1,965,576

nominee under s608(1)(b) and (c) by

.88%

Limited

Limited

Securities

having the power to control voting and

disposal.

5. Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Signatureonly

For usepersonal

See annexures

ATOMOS LIMITED

print name Ian Kelly

sign here

The Substantial Shareholder - c/- Level 11, 179 Elizabeth Street, Sydney, NSW, 2000

The entities listed in Annexure B - c/- Level 11, 179 Elizabeth Street, Sydney, NSW, 2000

29 Nott Street, PORT MELBOURNE, VIC, 3207

capacity

Company Secretary

date

7/03/2022

ATOMOS LIMITED ACN 139 730 500

This is Annexure A of 1 pages referred to in Form Form 604 Change of interests of substantial holder.

Signature

print name

signonlyhere

For usepersonal

Ian Kelly

capacity

Company Secretary

date

7/03/2022

Person whose relevant interest

Consideration give in relation to

Class (6) and number of securities

Date of Change

changed

change (5)

affected

7/03/2022

Primary Person

$192,393.26

224,811 Securities

4/03/2022

Primary Person

$207,799.24

233,664 Securities

3/03/2022

Primary Person

$369,740.00

410,000 Securities

2/03/2022

Primary Person

$100,573.48

105,800 Securities

1/03/2022

Primary Person

$94,081.90

96,100 Securities

28/02/2022

Primary Person

$316,810.74

340,950 Securities

25/02/2022

Primary Person

$118,367.32

125,602 Securities

24/02/2022

Primary Person

$285,174.98

308,164 Securities

23/02/2022

Primary Person

$38,985.27

40,191 Securities

22/02/2022

Primary Person

$597,964.35

638,169 Securities

21/02/2022

Primary Person

$96,510.00

100,000 Securities

18/02/2022

Primary Person

$25,254.61

26,595 Securities

17/02/2022

Primary Person

$343,289.80

358,752 Securities

ATOMOS LIMITED ACN 139 730 500

This is Annexure B of 3 pages referred to in Form Form 604 Change of interests of substantial holder.

Signature

The following entities represent the Passive Substantial Holders. Each is a related body corporate of the Principal Person or a person that controls a related body corporate of the Principal Person and so an associate of the Primary Person under secti n 12(2)(a) of the Corporations Act, and therefore a substantial holder in the Company.

print name Ian Kelly

capacity

Company

Secretary

sign here

date

7/03/2022

only

PARTY/ENTITY NAME

AUSTRALIAN

COMPANY

use

Bareage Pty Ltd

060 526 865

Cairnton Holdings Limited

008 394 134

Cairnton Pty Ltd

001 735 075

Castwo Pty Ltd

084 494 520

Cavalane Holdings Pty Ltd

080 695 754

Chermon Pty Ltd

123 039 305

Conpress Holdings Pty Ltd

088 047 974

Conpress Securities Pty Limited

160 602 853

personal

008 394 492

Consolidated Custodians Pty Ltd

Consolidated Gaming Pty Ltd

071 513 409

Consolidated Press (Finance) Pty Ltd

001 557 035

Consolidated Press (Finance) II Pty Ltd

603 295 834

Consolidated Press (Finance) III Pty Ltd

604 881 030

Consolidated Press Financial Services Pty Ltd

008 457 869

Consolidated Press Holdings Pty Limited

008 394 509

Consolidated Press Investments Pty Ltd

000 089 118

Consolidated Press Property Pty Ltd

004 160 703

CPH Capital Pty Ltd

096 130 899

CPH Crown Holdings Pty Limited

603 296 804

CPH Direct Investments Pty Ltd

122 328 652

CPH Gaming I Pty Limited

603 295 674

CPH Gaming II Pty Limited

603 295 923

CPH Gaming III Pty Limited

603 296 162

CPH Gaming IVA Pty Limited

603 296 537

CPH Gaming IVB Pty Limited

603 296 546

CPH (Ellerston Leisure) Holdings Pty Limited

608 726 334

CPH S.One Holdings Pty Limited

603 297 927

CPH S.One I Pty Limited

603 297 310

CPH Zhaopin Holdings Pty Limited

603 298 719

CPH Zhaopin Holdings I Pty Limited

603 298 344

CPH Zillow Holdings Pty Limited

603 300 090

ForCPH Zillow Holdings I Pty Limited

603 299 074

ECS Investment Partners Pty Ltd

166 264 375

EC Ventures GP Pty Limited

606 074 864

Ellerston Capital Limited

110 397 674

Ellerston Opportunities Pty Ltd

150 851 666

Hoyts Cinemas Operations Pty Ltd

006 530 347

Jaslib Pty Ltd

065 059 458

Jasopt Pty Ltd

065 064 164

Manoc Developments Pty Ltd

137 556 524

Northkom Pty Ltd

082 885 961

Northkom I Pty Limited

604 022 899

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Atomos Ltd. published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 07:48:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ATOMOS LIMITED
02/20Atomos Limited Announces Change of Company Address
CI
02/15Morgans rates AMS as Add
AQ
02/14Atomos to Seek Acquisitions
CI
02/14TRANSCRIPT : Atomos Limited, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 15, 2022
CI
02/14ATOMOS : AMS 1H FY22 Appendix 4D and Financial Statements
PU
02/14ATOMOS : AMS 1H FY22 Results - Investor Presentation
PU
02/14Atomos Limited to Launch Several New Products in the Coming Months
CI
02/14Atomos Limited Provides Revenue Guidance for the Second Half of Fiscal Year 2022 and Re..
CI
02/14Atomos Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
01/07Atomos' Unaudited Sales Jump 25% in Fiscal H1
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 96,0 M 70,6 M 70,6 M
Net income 2022 6,79 M 4,99 M 4,99 M
Net cash 2022 21,5 M 15,8 M 15,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 200 M 147 M 147 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,86x
EV / Sales 2023 1,52x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart ATOMOS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Atomos Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATOMOS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,90 AUD
Average target price 1,82 AUD
Spread / Average Target 103%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Estelle McGechie Chief Executive Officer
James Cody Chief Financial Officer
Christopher John Tait Executive Chairman
Trevor Elbourne Chief Technology Officer
Mark Harland Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATOMOS LIMITED-15.09%147
TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC.-67.95%2 552
PC CONNECTION, INC.18.27%1 337
DUOLUN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION LTD.-3.58%661
ONESPAN INC.-22.80%523
HAIVISION SYSTEMS INC.-14.51%134