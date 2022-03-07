Atomos : Change in substantial holding

We attach our notice of a change in substantial holding (Form 604) in respect of ATOMOS LIMITED.
We note that the shares reported in this Form are owned by third party accounts under the discretionary investment management of Ellerston Capital Limited.
Ellerston Capital Limited
Form 604
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
ToCompany Name/Scheme
ATOMOS LIMITED
ACN/ARSN/ARBN
ACN 139 730 500
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name
Ellerston Capital Limited (Primary Person), and its associates being those persons listed in Annexure B
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
ACN 110 397 674
There was a change in the interests of the
substa tial holder on
3/03/2022
The previous notice was given to the company on
16/02/2022
The previ us notice was dated
16/02/2022
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last r quir d, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Class of securities (4)
Previous Notice
Present Notice
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Securities
19,412,394
8.73%
22,421,192
10.08%
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particu ars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting
securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Person whose relevant
Nature of change
Consideration given
Class and number of securities
Date of change
in relation to change
Person's votes affected
interest changed
affected
See Annexure A
See Annexure A
See Annexure A
See Annexure A
See Annexure A
See Annexure A
transactions took place on
a prescribed financial market (ASX or ChiX)
4. Pre ent relevant interests
Particularspersonalof each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of relevant
Registered holder of
Person entitled to
Nature of
Class and
Person's votes
interest
Securities
be registered as
relevant
number of
holder (8)
securities
interest (6)
HSBC Custody
HSBC Custody
In respect of 12,572,724 Securities
shares held by HSBC Custody Nominees
12,572,724
Primary Person
Nominees (Australia)
Nominees
(Australia) Limited as nominee under
5.65%
Securities
Limited
(Australia) Limited
s608(1)(b) and (c) by having the power to
control voting and disposal.
JP Morgan
In respect of 7,882,892 Securities shares
JP Morgan Nominees
held by JP Morgan Nominees Australia
7,882,892
Primary Person
Nominees Australia
Limited as nominee under s608(1)(b) and
3.55%
Australia Limited
Securities
Limited
(c) by having the power to control voting
and disposal.
In respect of 1,965,576 Securities shares
Primary Person
National Nominees
National Nominees
held by National Nominees Limited as
1,965,576
nominee under s608(1)(b) and (c) by
.88%
Limited
Limited
Securities
having the power to control voting and
disposal.
5. Associates
The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
N/A
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
See annexures
ATOMOS LIMITED
print name Ian Kelly
sign here
The Substantial Shareholder - c/- Level 11, 179 Elizabeth Street, Sydney, NSW, 2000
The entities listed in Annexure B - c/- Level 11, 179 Elizabeth Street, Sydney, NSW, 2000
29 Nott Street, PORT MELBOURNE, VIC, 3207
capacity
Company Secretary
date
7/03/2022
ATOMOS LIMITED ACN 139 730 500
This is Annexure A of 1 pages referred to in Form Form 604 Change of interests of substantial holder.
Signature
print name
Ian Kelly
capacity
Company Secretary
date
7/03/2022
Person whose relevant interest
Consideration give in relation to
Class (6) and number of securities
Date of Change
changed
change (5)
affected
7/03/2022
Primary Person
$192,393.26
224,811 Securities
4/03/2022
Primary Person
$207,799.24
233,664 Securities
3/03/2022
Primary Person
$369,740.00
410,000 Securities
2/03/2022
Primary Person
$100,573.48
105,800 Securities
1/03/2022
Primary Person
$94,081.90
96,100 Securities
28/02/2022
Primary Person
$316,810.74
340,950 Securities
25/02/2022
Primary Person
$118,367.32
125,602 Securities
24/02/2022
Primary Person
$285,174.98
308,164 Securities
23/02/2022
Primary Person
$38,985.27
40,191 Securities
22/02/2022
Primary Person
$597,964.35
638,169 Securities
21/02/2022
Primary Person
$96,510.00
100,000 Securities
18/02/2022
Primary Person
$25,254.61
26,595 Securities
17/02/2022
Primary Person
$343,289.80
358,752 Securities
ATOMOS LIMITED ACN 139 730 500
This is Annexure B of 3 pages referred to in Form Form 604 Change of interests of substantial holder.
Signature
The following entities represent the Passive Substantial Holders. Each is a related body corporate of the Principal Person or a person that controls a related body corporate of the Principal Person and so an associate of the Primary Person under secti n 12(2)(a) of the Corporations Act, and therefore a substantial holder in the Company.
print name Ian Kelly
capacity
Company
Secretary
sign here
date
7/03/2022
PARTY/ENTITY NAME
AUSTRALIAN
COMPANY
Bareage Pty Ltd
060 526 865
Cairnton Holdings Limited
008 394 134
Cairnton Pty Ltd
001 735 075
Castwo Pty Ltd
084 494 520
Cavalane Holdings Pty Ltd
080 695 754
Chermon Pty Ltd
123 039 305
Conpress Holdings Pty Ltd
088 047 974
Conpress Securities Pty Limited
160 602 853
008 394 492
Consolidated Custodians Pty Ltd
Consolidated Gaming Pty Ltd
071 513 409
Consolidated Press (Finance) Pty Ltd
001 557 035
Consolidated Press (Finance) II Pty Ltd
603 295 834
Consolidated Press (Finance) III Pty Ltd
604 881 030
Consolidated Press Financial Services Pty Ltd
008 457 869
Consolidated Press Holdings Pty Limited
008 394 509
Consolidated Press Investments Pty Ltd
000 089 118
Consolidated Press Property Pty Ltd
004 160 703
CPH Capital Pty Ltd
096 130 899
CPH Crown Holdings Pty Limited
603 296 804
CPH Direct Investments Pty Ltd
122 328 652
CPH Gaming I Pty Limited
603 295 674
CPH Gaming II Pty Limited
603 295 923
CPH Gaming III Pty Limited
603 296 162
CPH Gaming IVA Pty Limited
603 296 537
CPH Gaming IVB Pty Limited
603 296 546
CPH (Ellerston Leisure) Holdings Pty Limited
608 726 334
CPH S.One Holdings Pty Limited
603 297 927
CPH S.One I Pty Limited
603 297 310
CPH Zhaopin Holdings Pty Limited
603 298 719
CPH Zhaopin Holdings I Pty Limited
603 298 344
CPH Zillow Holdings Pty Limited
603 300 090
603 299 074
ECS Investment Partners Pty Ltd
166 264 375
EC Ventures GP Pty Limited
606 074 864
Ellerston Capital Limited
110 397 674
Ellerston Opportunities Pty Ltd
150 851 666
Hoyts Cinemas Operations Pty Ltd
006 530 347
Jaslib Pty Ltd
065 059 458
Jasopt Pty Ltd
065 064 164
Manoc Developments Pty Ltd
137 556 524
Northkom Pty Ltd
082 885 961
Northkom I Pty Limited
604 022 899
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.