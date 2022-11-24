Advanced search
    AMS   AU0000033870

ATOMOS LIMITED

(AMS)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  07:03 2022-11-24 pm EST
0.1050 AUD   +5.00%
11/03Atomos Adds Nikon into Its Wireless Sync Ecosystem
MT
11/02ATOMOS Limited Announces Nikon is the First Camera Maker to Implement its AirGluTM for Bluetooth Technology
CI
10/18Space tech startups fall out of VC orbit
RE
Transcript : Atomos Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call

11/24/2022 | 05:00pm EST
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Fifth Annual General Meeting of Atomos Limited. My name is Chris Tait, and I'm the Chair of the company. I see that we have a quorum of shareholders...


Financials
Sales 2023 89,4 M 60,5 M 60,5 M
Net income 2023 1,60 M 1,08 M 1,08 M
Net cash 2023 7,58 M 5,13 M 5,13 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 27,5 M 18,6 M 18,6 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,22x
EV / Sales 2024 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 130
Free-Float 91,7%
Chart ATOMOS LIMITED
Atomos Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ATOMOS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,10 AUD
Average target price 0,60 AUD
Spread / Average Target 495%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Trevor Elbourne Chief Executive Officer
James Cody Chief Financial Officer
Christopher John Tait Non-Executive Chairman
Hossein Yassaie Independent Non-Executive Director
Megan Brownlow Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATOMOS LIMITED-89.26%19
SONY GROUP CORPORATION-20.93%101 277
PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION3.00%21 783
LG ELECTRONICS INC.-34.42%11 506
SHARP CORPORATION-26.42%4 520
DIXON TECHNOLOGIES (INDIA) LIMITED-20.56%3 191