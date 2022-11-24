Advanced search
Equities
Australia
Australian Stock Exchange
Atomos Limited
Summary
AMS
AU0000033870
ATOMOS LIMITED
(AMS)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange -
07:03 2022-11-24 pm EST
0.1050
AUD
+5.00%
11/03
Atomos Adds Nikon into Its Wireless Sync Ecosystem
MT
11/02
ATOMOS Limited Announces Nikon is the First Camera Maker to Implement its AirGluTM for Bluetooth Technology
CI
10/18
Space tech startups fall out of VC orbit
RE
Transcript : Atomos Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
11/24/2022 | 05:00pm EST
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Fifth Annual General Meeting of Atomos Limited. My name is Chris Tait, and I'm the Chair of the company. I see that we have a quorum of shareholders...
© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about ATOMOS LIMITED
11/03
Atomos Adds Nikon into Its Wireless Sync Ecosystem
MT
11/02
ATOMOS Limited Announces Nikon is the First Camera Maker to Implement its AirGluTM for ..
CI
10/18
Space tech startups fall out of VC orbit
RE
10/18
Space tech startups fall out of VC orbit
RE
10/18
Space tech startups fall out of VC orbit
RE
10/06
Atomos Completes Development of 8K Video Sensor
MT
10/05
Atomos Limited Announces That It Has Completed Development of A World Class 8K Video Se..
CI
09/29
Atomos Limited Announces Trevor Elbourne Joins the Board as an Executive Director
CI
09/19
Atomos Limited(ASX:AMS) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
09/19
Atomos Limited(ASX:AMS) dropped from S&P/ASX Emerging Companies Index
CI
Financials
AUD
USD
Sales 2023
89,4 M
60,5 M
60,5 M
Net income 2023
1,60 M
1,08 M
1,08 M
Net cash 2023
7,58 M
5,13 M
5,13 M
P/E ratio 2023
14,1x
Yield 2023
-
Capitalization
27,5 M
18,6 M
18,6 M
EV / Sales 2023
0,22x
EV / Sales 2024
0,13x
Nbr of Employees
130
Free-Float
91,7%
Chart ATOMOS LIMITED
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
0,10 AUD
Average target price
0,60 AUD
Spread / Average Target
495%
Managers and Directors
Trevor Elbourne
Chief Executive Officer
James Cody
Chief Financial Officer
Christopher John Tait
Non-Executive Chairman
Hossein Yassaie
Independent Non-Executive Director
Megan Brownlow
Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
ATOMOS LIMITED
-89.26%
19
SONY GROUP CORPORATION
-20.93%
101 277
PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
3.00%
21 783
LG ELECTRONICS INC.
-34.42%
11 506
SHARP CORPORATION
-26.42%
4 520
DIXON TECHNOLOGIES (INDIA) LIMITED
-20.56%
3 191
