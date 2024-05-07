May 07, 2024 at 01:22 pm EDT

(Alliance News) - ATON Green Storage Spa announced Tuesday that its new board of directors has appointed its chairman, Ettore Uguzzoni, also as the company's CEO.

Board member Mauro Nervosi was instead chosen for the role of vice chairman.

ATON Green Storage's stock closed Tuesday unchanged at EUR5.70 per share.

