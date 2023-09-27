(Alliance News) - ATON Green Storage Spa reported Wednesday that it closed the first half of the year with net income falling to EUR2.1 million from EUR3.7 million in the same period last year.

Sales revenue fell to EUR21.7 million from EUR25.1 million while value of production dropped to EUR19.2 million from EUR28.2 million a year earlier.

Ebitda decreased to EUR4.0 million from EUR6.1 million while pretax profit fell to EUR2.9 million from ERU5.2 million.

Net financial position during the year increased to EUR11.7 million from EUR12.3 million as of December 31, 2022, showing a decrease of 5 percent.

ATON Green Storage's stock closed Wednesday up 0.7 percent to EUR6.24 per share.

