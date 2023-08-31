Press Release

£74 Million Contract Awarded to risual, a Node4 Company for AppDev Services for Defra in Strategic Partnership with Eviden, an Atos business

London, UK and Paris, France – August31, 2023– risual, a Node4 company is pleased to announce, in partnership with Eviden, an Atos business, the successful acquisition of a £74 million, two-year contract for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) through the UK Government Crown Commercial Service Digital Services Provider (DSP) framework.

As part of this strategic collaboration, risual and Eviden will be supporting Defra in developing critical new citizen-facing digital services across a number of the department’s key programmes.

Defra's decision to entrust risual and Eviden with this significant contract underscores both companies’ expertise and proven track record in delivering top-tier application development services. risual and Eviden are fully committed to leveraging their industry-leading capabilities to drive digital transformation and support Defra's mission forward.

Colin Banno-Thornton, Director of Digital Delivery at Defra said: “At Defra, we are transforming and improving the way information and services are accessed by members of the public and businesses. Following an open and transparent procurement process, this contract will support our development of a portfolio of digital services that will deliver our strategic objectives andultimately benefit the environment."

"We are incredibly excited to have been awarded this contract and to be working closely with Defra," said Alun Rogers, CEO at risual. "Through our partnership with Eviden, we are dedicated to delivering cutting-edge application development services that will play a crucial role in enhancing the citizen experience. This partnership exemplifies the power of collaboration and our shared commitment to improving services across the Public Sector."

Nikki Kelly, Head of Northern Europe and Asia-Pacific at Eviden said “We are thrilled, through this strategic partnership with risual, to be embarking on this hugely important joint endeavour with Defra. We will leverage our digital delivery expertise, passion for innovation and shared values to drive forward Defra’s mission to deliver excellent citizen-facing digital services for positive environmental outcomes.”

This contract award highlights the increasing significance of digital transformation within the government sector. As technology continues to evolve, risual remains at the forefront, developing key partnerships such as this one with Eviden, to empower organisations to embrace digital innovation and optimise their services for citizens.

***

About risual

Originating in the UK, risual Ltd stands as a prominent tech consultancy, specialising in transformative digital solutions and cloud services. Established in 2005, risual caters to both the Public and Private sectors, excelling in Microsoft Azure, Office 365, cybersecurity, and managed services. With a steadfast customer-centric ethos, risual empowers organisations to optimize operations, amplify productivity, and realize innovative ambitions.

In 2022, Node4's acquisition of risual marked a strategic leap in fortifying their digital transformation portfolio. This union seamlessly blends mastery in cloud services, cybersecurity, and Microsoft solutions, affording holistic business reinforcement through a single, dynamic partnership.

About Node4

Node4 provides advanced, cloud-led digital transformation solutions that empower UK businesses to do more.

Delivering end-to-end hybrid solutions, Node4 draws upon its broad portfolio of managed public and private cloud, security, and collaboration services, as well as cloud enablers including colocation and connectivity. Modular solutions, along with transformation services, are designed to support businesses at any point in their cloud journeys.

Committed to exceeding customer aspirations, Node4’s teams combine technical expertise, innovation, and Exceptional Service as a Standard to meet businesses’ needs in any sector.

Thanks to Node4’s fully owned infrastructure, best-in-class integrated tooling, and strategic relationships with market-leading vendors, customers can expect access to a full range of sophisticated, scalable solutions.

Node4 has nationwide capabilities, with its own data centres in Derby, Leeds and Northampton, and points of presence in London and Manchester.

Key to Node4’s success is its friendly, supportive culture, with Great Place to Work® ranking it as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces™ for three consecutive years (2020-22) www.node4.co.uk

About Eviden1

Eviden is a next-gen technology leader in data-driven, trusted and sustainable digital transformation with a strong portfolio of patented technologies. With worldwide leading positions in advanced computing, security, AI, cloud and digital platforms, it provides deep expertise for all industries in more than 47 countries. Bringing together 55,000 world-class talents, Eviden expands the possibilities of data and technology across the digital continuum, now and for generations to come. Eviden is an Atos Group company with an annual revenue of c. € 5 billion.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 107,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contacts:

risual

Grace Remiarz – gracea@risual.com – +44 (0)1785 339082

Atos

Laura Fau – laura.fau@atos.net – +33 (0) 6 73 64 04 18

1 Eviden business is operated through the following brands: Alia Consulting, AppCentrica, ATHEA, Atos Syntel, Bull, Cloudamize, Cloudreach, Cryptovision, DataSentics, digital.security, Eagle Creek, EcoAct, Edifixio, Energy4U, Engage ESM, Evidian, Forensik, IDEAL GRP, IDnomic, In Fidem, Ipsotek, Maven Wave, Miner & Kasch, Motiv, Nimbix, Processia, Profit4SF, science+computing, SEC Consult, Visual BI, Worldgrid, X-Perion, zData. Eviden is a registered trademark. © Eviden SAS, 2023.

