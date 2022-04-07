Agfa partners with Atos to realize its digital transformation

Paris, France; Mortsel, Belgium – 7 April, 2022– Atos and Agfa today announced the conclusion of a major partnership according to which Atos will accompany Agfa’s digital transformation. Atos will provide and manage a major part of Agfa’s internal IT services and will support the company’s digital journey. As a global imaging technology and IT leader, Agfa has engaged in an ambitious IT transformation program, striving for a simple, agile, and future-proof digital organization.

Through this strategic move, Agfa will benefit from Atos' long-lasting expertise to implement an innovative and modern IT landscape while optimizing its IT cost in all of its countries of operations. Atos will implement first-class solutions, including mainframe services, hosting, workplace management, cloud solutions, and network.

Atos’ solutions will also include a range of key application-related services and transformational projects, aiming at simplifying, standardizing, and modernizing the Agfa IT landscape, including a harmonization of Agfa's ERP, CRM, HR, and digital workplace solutions. By personalizing and significantly enhancing the IT experience for over 7,000 employees of Agfa, Atos will allow them to enjoy the highest level of employee experience in the sector and help them to further innovate for their clients.

Jean-Claude Geha, Head of Telecom, Media and Technology at Atos, said “We are pleased to welcome the former Agfa employees and help them take a step further into the future with our cutting-edge technologies and expertise. Through our partnership, we are focused on providing Agfa and its employees with innovative tools, using transformational initiatives and next-generation technologies to deliver best-in-class imaging systems and IT solutions to their customers.”

Dirk De Man, CFO at Agfa-Gevaert Group, commented “We are very pleased to enter into this partnership with Atos. It will accelerate Agfa’s global transformation, while planned cost optimizations will allow us to invest in future-proof digital systems and to further improve the services we provide to our customers. Simplification, modernization, and digital transformation are at the heart of this partnership, while the cultural fit between the two companies will also ensure the successful onboarding of the former Agfa IT teams into the Atos organization.”

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 109,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud, and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on Euronext Paris and included in the CAC 40 ESG and Next 20 Paris Stock indexes.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education, and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

About Agfa

The Agfa-Gevaert Group is a leading company in imaging technology and IT solutions with over 150 years of experience. The Group holds four divisions: Radiology Solutions, HealthCare IT, Digital Print & Chemicals, and Offset Solutions. They develop, manufacture and market analogue and digital systems for the healthcare sector, for specific industrial applications and for the printing industry. In 2020, the Group realized a turnover of 1,760 million Euro.

