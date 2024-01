By Adria Calatayud

Airbus is entering due diligence to buy Atos's cybersecurity unit BDS, with an indicative offer that values the business at up to 1.8 billion euros ($1.97 billion) including debt.

The move comes nearly a year after the European plane maker's bid to take a minority stake in the Atos division that houses the cybersecurity unit fell through.

