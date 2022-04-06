Log in
    ATO   FR0000051732

ATOS SE

(ATO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AtoS : 2021 Universal Registration Document (including the 2021 financial report)

04/06/2022 | 01:53pm EDT
Universal Registration

Document 2021

Including the 2021 annual ﬁnancial report

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1

Group overview AFR 3

Chairman's interview 4

CEO introduction 5

The Atos raison d'être 6

Atos profile 11

Board of Directors 13

Group Executive Board 16

Financial performance 18

Integrated Performance Dashboard 19

2021 key achievements 20

Atos story 23

Market trends 24

Market sizing and competitive landscape 25

Business model 28

Vision, ambition & strategy 30

Atos CSR strategy 31

Atos's CSR materiality matrix 33

CSR challenges & indicators of progress 34

Risk management 37

2

Sales and Delivery AFR 39

  • 2.1 Atos, a customer-centric organization 40

  • 2.2 Industry specific offerings 42

  • 2.3 Horizontal offerings 52

  • 2.4 Innovation and ecosystem 62

3

Business Performance & Financial Review AFR 69

  • 3.1 Operational review 70

  • 3.2 2022 Objectives 81

  • 3.3 Financial review 82

4

Corporate Governance AFR 89

  • 4.1 Legal Information 90

  • 4.2 Corporate governance 94

  • 4.3 Compensation and stock ownership of Company 127 officers

5

Corporate Social Responsibility

  • 5.1 Introduction to CSR at Atos

  • 5.2 Environment

  • 5.3 Social

  • 5.4 Governance

  • 5.5 Non-Financial Performance Statement

  • 5.6 Information about the report

6

Financial statements AFR

  • 6.1 Consolidated financial statements

  • 6.2 Parent company summary financial statements

7

Risk Analysis [GRI 102-11] AFR

  • 7.1 Risk management activities

  • 7.2 Risk Factors

  • 7.3 Claims and litigation

  • 7.4 Internal control

8

Common Stock Evolution and Performance

[GRI 102-16]

  • 8.1 Basic data

  • 8.2 Stock ownership

  • 8.3 Dividend policy

  • 8.4 Shareholder documentation

  • 8.5 Financial calendar

  • 8.6 Contacts

  • 8.7 Common stock

  • 8.8 Share trading performance

9

Other Information

  • 9.1 Persons responsible

  • 9.2 Contacts

  • 9.3 Locations

  • 9.4 Glossary

  • 9.5 AMF cross-reference table

  • 9.6 Full index

Annual Financial Report items are clearly identified in this summary with the aid of the pictogram

AFR

157

158

167

200

233

276

280

289

290 362

389

390 393 403 405

411

412

413

413

414

414

414

415

422

AFR

427

428

429

430

431

436

440

AFR

Universal Registration Document

2021

including annual financial report

The French version of this Universal Registration Document was filed on April 6th, 2022 with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), as competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, without prior approval pursuant to Article 9 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

The Universal Registration Document may be used for the purposes of an offer to the public of securities or admission of securities to trading on a regulated market if it is supplemented by a securities note and, if applicable, a summary together with any amendments to the Universal Registration Document. All shall be approved by the AMF in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

This Universal Registration Document is a free translation into English of the official version of the Universal Registration Document which has been prepared in French and in ESEF format (European Single Electronic Format) and which includes the Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and is available on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org) and on the Company's website (www.atos.net).

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AtoS SE published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 17:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 10 934 M 11 949 M 11 949 M
Net income 2022 -63,0 M -68,8 M -68,8 M
Net Debt 2022 1 253 M 1 370 M 1 370 M
P/E ratio 2022 -38,4x
Yield 2022 1,50%
Capitalization 2 640 M 2 880 M 2 885 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 109 135
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart ATOS SE
Duration : Period :
AtoS SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATOS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 23,86 €
Average target price 29,25 €
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rodolphe Belmer Director
Uwe Stelter Chief Financial Officer
Bertrand Marc Andrew Meunier Non-Executive Chairman
Eric Grall Chief Operating Officer & Head-Manufacturing
Sophie Proust Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATOS SE-36.19%2 885
ACCENTURE PLC-17.30%217 142
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.2.05%185 262
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-3.57%115 912
INFOSYS LIMITED-1.41%103 554
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-4.62%99 971