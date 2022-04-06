AtoS : 2021 Universal Registration Document (including the 2021 financial report)

Universal Registration

Document 2021

Including the 2021 annual ﬁnancial report

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1

Group overview AFR 3

Chairman's interview 4

CEO introduction 5

The Atos raison d'être 6

Atos profile 11

Board of Directors 13

Group Executive Board 16

Financial performance 18

Integrated Performance Dashboard 19

2021 key achievements 20

Atos story 23

Market trends 24

Market sizing and competitive landscape 25

Business model 28

Vision, ambition & strategy 30

Atos CSR strategy 31

Atos's CSR materiality matrix 33

CSR challenges & indicators of progress 34

Risk management 37

2

Sales and Delivery AFR 39

2.1 Atos, a customer-centric organization 40

2.2 Industry specific offerings 42

2.3 Horizontal offerings 52

2.4 Innovation and ecosystem 62

3

Business Performance & Financial Review AFR 69

3.1 Operational review 70

3.2 2022 Objectives 81

3.3 Financial review 82

4

Corporate Governance AFR 89

4.1 Legal Information 90

4.2 Corporate governance 94

4.3 Compensation and stock ownership of Company 127 officers

5

Corporate Social Responsibility

5.1 Introduction to CSR at Atos

5.2 Environment

5.3 Social

5.4 Governance

5.5 Non-Financial Performance Statement

5.6 Information about the report

6

Financial statements AFR

6.1 Consolidated financial statements

6.2 Parent company summary financial statements

7

Risk Analysis [GRI 102-11] AFR

7.1 Risk management activities

7.2 Risk Factors

7.3 Claims and litigation

7.4 Internal control

8

Common Stock Evolution and Performance

[GRI 102-16]

8.1 Basic data

8.2 Stock ownership

8.3 Dividend policy

8.4 Shareholder documentation

8.5 Financial calendar

8.6 Contacts

8.7 Common stock

8.8 Share trading performance

9

Other Information

9.1 Persons responsible

9.2 Contacts

9.3 Locations

9.4 Glossary

9.5 AMF cross-reference table

9.6 Full index

Annual Financial Report items are clearly identified in this summary with the aid of the pictogram

AFR

157

158

167

200

233

276

280

289

290 362

389

390 393 403 405

411

412

413

413

414

414

414

415

422

AFR

427

428

429

430

431

436

440

AFR

Universal Registration Document

2021

including annual financial report

The French version of this Universal Registration Document was filed on April 6th, 2022 with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), as competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, without prior approval pursuant to Article 9 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

The Universal Registration Document may be used for the purposes of an offer to the public of securities or admission of securities to trading on a regulated market if it is supplemented by a securities note and, if applicable, a summary together with any amendments to the Universal Registration Document. All shall be approved by the AMF in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

This Universal Registration Document is a free translation into English of the official version of the Universal Registration Document which has been prepared in French and in ESEF format (European Single Electronic Format) and which includes the Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and is available on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org) and on the Company's website (www.atos.net).

