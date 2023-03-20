AtoS : 2022 Consolidated financial statements

This is a translation into English of the universal registration document of the Company issued in French and it is available on the website of the Issuer.

6. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

6.1. Consolidated financial statements

6.1.1. Statutory auditors' report on the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022

This is a translation into English of the statutory auditors' report on the consolidated financial statements of the Company issued in French and it is provided solely for the convenience of English speaking users.

This statutory auditors' report includes information required by European regulation and French law, such as information about the appointment of the statutory auditors or verification of the information concerning the Group presented in the management report.

This report should be read in conjunction with, and construed in accordance with, French law and professional auditing standards applicable in France.

To the annual general meeting of Atos S.E.,

Opinion

In compliance with the engagement entrusted to us by the annual general meetings, we have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements of Atos S.E. ("Atos", the "Company" or the "Group") for the year ended December 31, 2022.

In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements give a true and fair view of the assets and liabilities and of the financial position of the Group as at December 31, 2022 and of the results of its operations for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union.

The audit opinion expressed above is consistent with our report to the Audit Committee.

Basis for Opinion

Audit Framework

We conducted our audit in accordance with professional standards applicable in France. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Statutory Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report.

Independence

We conducted our audit engagement in compliance with independence requirements of the French Commercial Code (code de commerce) and the French Code of Ethics (code de déontologie) for statutory auditors for the period from January 1, 2022 to the date of our report, and specifically we did not provide any prohibited non-audit services referred to in Article 5(1) of Regulation (EU) N° 537/2014.

Justification of Assessments - Key Audit Matters

In accordance with the requirements of Articles L.823-9 and R.823-7 of the French Commercial Code (code de commerce) relating to the justification of our assessments, we inform you of the key audit matters relating to risks of material misstatement that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period, as well as how we addressed those risks.

These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on specific items of the consolidated financial statements.