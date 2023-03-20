This is a translation into English of the universal registration document of the Company issued in French and it is available on the website of the Issuer.
Atos | 2022 Consolidated financial statements
1
6. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
6.1. Consolidated financial statements
6.1.1. Statutory auditors' report on the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022
This is a translation into English of the statutory auditors' report on the consolidated financial statements of the Company issued in French and it is provided solely for the convenience of English speaking users.
This statutory auditors' report includes information required by European regulation and French law, such as information about the appointment of the statutory auditors or verification of the information concerning the Group presented in the management report.
This report should be read in conjunction with, and construed in accordance with, French law and professional auditing standards applicable in France.
To the annual general meeting of Atos S.E.,
Opinion
In compliance with the engagement entrusted to us by the annual general meetings, we have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements of Atos S.E. ("Atos", the "Company" or the "Group") for the year ended December 31, 2022.
In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements give a true and fair view of the assets and liabilities and of the financial position of the Group as at December 31, 2022 and of the results of its operations for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union.
The audit opinion expressed above is consistent with our report to the Audit Committee.
Basis for Opinion
Audit Framework
We conducted our audit in accordance with professional standards applicable in France. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Statutory Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report.
Independence
We conducted our audit engagement in compliance with independence requirements of the French Commercial Code (code de commerce) and the French Code of Ethics (code de déontologie) for statutory auditors for the period from January 1, 2022 to the date of our report, and specifically we did not provide any prohibited non-audit services referred to in Article 5(1) of Regulation (EU) N° 537/2014.
Justification of Assessments - Key Audit Matters
In accordance with the requirements of Articles L.823-9 and R.823-7 of the French Commercial Code (code de commerce) relating to the justification of our assessments, we inform you of the key audit matters relating to risks of material misstatement that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period, as well as how we addressed those risks.
These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on specific items of the consolidated financial statements.
Atos | 2022 Consolidated financial statements
2
we performed interviews with financial controllers and / or operational managers to assess the estimated costs yet to be incurred and the percentage of completion on the contract, which is the basis on which revenue and margin is recognized, we have furthermore analyzed the
we analyzed standard hourly rates' calculation methodology;
we corroborated the amount of costs incurred, notably hours per project with the data from the timesheet application system;
Revenue recognition on long term fixed-price contracts
Note 3 "Revenue, trade receivables, contract assets and contract costs", note 5 "Other operating income and expenses (Other items)", note 12 "Provisions" to consolidated financial statements
Key Audit Matter
Our audit approach
Regarding fixed-price contracts performed
We have updated our understanding of the internal
over the course of several years, particularly
control environment relating to the monitoring of
related to consulting and system integration
contracts , costs estimates and margin, in
activities, revenues are recognized, in
particular controls relating to the costs incurred on
accordance with IFRS 15 'Revenue from
contract and those relating to the costs to
contracts with customers' based on the
complete.
transfer
of
the
control
of
the
service
For a number of contracts that were selected based
provided.
upon quantitative and qualitative criteria (notably,
For multi-element service contracts, which
contracts that experienced technical difficulties or
may be a combination of different services,
low profitability), we performed the following
revenue is recognized separately for each
procedures:
performance obligation when the control is
-
For new contracts,
transferred
to
the
customer.
Revenue
recognized depends on fair value of the
When contracts
included
multiple
performance obligation and its allocated
elements,
we
corroborated
the
transaction price.
analysis
and
accounting
treatment
Total contract costs and expected remaining
retained (allocation of the transaction
price
to
the
different
performance
costs are subject to regular monitoring and
obligations identified, and definition of
estimate
to
determine
the
stage of
recognition conditions of the revenue
completion and the margin to be recognized.
recognized for
each
performance
If these estimates indicate that the contract
obligation) with contractual terms and
will be unprofitable, the entire estimated loss
our
understanding
of
the services
for the remainder of the contract is recorded
provided ;
immediately through a provision for onerous
contracts.
We corroborated initial budget margin
We consider
revenue
recognition
on long-
to the financial data within the signed
contract
and
the
associated
costs
term contracts and the associated costs as a
estimation.
key audit matter as identification of
performance
obligations
and
related
allocations of the transaction price requires
-
For contracts in progress, we performed the
judgment from management. When revenue
following procedures on the completion degree
is recognized on the basis of costs incurred,
when revenue is recognized over time on the
the completion degree relies on operational
basis of costs incurred:
assumptions and estimates which impact the
Group consolidated revenue and operating
we
reconciled
the
financial
data
margin.
(revenue,
billing
and
work-in-
progress) included in the work progress spreadsheet that is updated monthly by the financial controller to the accounting records;
Atos | 2022 Consolidated financial statements
3
- we assessed the appropriateness of the assumptions and the methodology used by the Group with the assistance of external advisors in the multicriteria approach to determine the fair value less cost to sell;
appropriateness of these estimates by comparing the forecasted data with the actual performance of the contract;
we analyzed assumptions used by management to determine the loss recognized for onerous contracts and confirmed these assumptions with historical performance on the contract and the the performance to be achieved and the corresponding estimates made.
Goodwill and other fixed assets valuation including the assets classified as held for sale.
Note 1.1 "Contemplated and completed disposal", Note 5 "Other operating income and expense", Note 8 "Goodwill and fixed assets", Note 9 "Leases" to consolidated financial statements
Key Audit Matter
Our audit approach
As of December 31, 2022, the net carrying
As part of our audit, we examined the process
value of fixed assets amounts to €7,530 million,
implemented by the Group regarding the
namely 46% of the total assets. The fixed assets
performance of impairment tests.
comprise goodwill (€5,305 million), intangibles
We assessed whether the methodology used by
assets (€919 million), tangible
assets
(€414
management complies with the accounting
million), as well as right-of-use
assets
(€892
standards, including the CGU definition, the net
million).
assets allocation and the models used to
The net carrying value of goodwill and other
determine the recoverable amounts.
fixed assets classified as held for sale amounts
to €543 million.
We performed the following procedures, on the
impairment tests for each CGUs:
Goodwill and other fixed assets are tested for impairment when there is any indication that they may be impaired. This test is performed at least annually for goodwill.
With regards to the contemplated separation of the Group and the ongoing disposals of activities:
- The Group deemed that at December
-
we
reconciled the
cash-flow
projections
with
the revised
mid-term
plan of
the
31, 2022 SpinCo (Evidian) did not meet
Group ;
the IFRS 5 criteria to be classified as
held for sale and discontinued
-
we
analyzed the
overall consistency
of
operations;
assumptions used (including the estimation
- The Group determined that the Unified
of the perpetual growth rate), especially
through interviews with the management
Communications
&
Collaboration
and future growth prospects;
disposal and the sale of its Italian
operations (Atos Italia S.p.a) met the
- we assessed, with the support of our
held for sale classification criteria at the
valuation specialists, the appropriateness of
end of December 2022 considering the
the valuation models including the discount
advanced
negotiations
with
their
rates used in relation with market
respective buyers. The assets and
benchmarks.
liabilities related
to
these
disposal
For the Unified Communications & Collaboration
groups are
classified
as
held
for
sale
group and the Italian
operations
(Atos Italia
and measured at fair value less costs to
S.p.a), we assessed the appropriateness of the
sell ;
assumptions used by management to determine
The cash-generating units (CGUs) correspond
their fair value less costs to sell on the basis of
to the Regional Business Unit (RBU) in which the
the advanced negotiations related to these
Atos Group operates.
ongoing disposals.
The annual impairment test is based on the fair . value less costs to sell of each CGU, determined
Atos | 2022 Consolidated financial statements
4
on the basis of a multicriteria approach,
We verified the arithmetical accuracy of the
including Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) and
valuations used by the Group.
trading multiples.
We performed our own sensitivity calculations
The recoverable values are determined based
and compare them to the analysis performed by
on particularly sensitive forward-looking
management.
assumptions and other estimates.
We verified the information disclosed in the
We considered the valuation of goodwill and
notes to the consolidated financial statements,
other fixed assets as a key audit matter, given
including assumptions used and the sensitivity
the weight of these assets in the consolidated
analysis is appropriate.
statement of financial position, the importance
of management's judgment in determining cash
flow assumptions, discount rates and long-term
average growth rate, as well as the sensitivity
of the valuation of their recoverable value to
these assumptions.
Litigations
Note 16 "Litigations" to consolidated financial statements
Key Audit Matter
Our audit approach
The Group is engaged in legal proceedings
In order to obtain a sufficient understanding of the
for a litigation mainly concerning intellectual
existing litigations and claims and the related
property rights against TriZetto Group and
judgements, we interviewed management and
Cognizant
Technology
Solutions
analysed the procedures implemented by the
(Cognizant/TriZetto) in the United States of
Group to identify disputes.
America, the status of which as at December
With regard to the Cognizant/TriZetto litigation,
31, 2022 is
described in
note
16 to the
we :
consolidated financial statements.
On October 27, 2020, a jury in the United
- conducted interviews with Group management
to assess the current status of the ongoing
States District Court for the Southern District
litigation;
of New York found Syntel, which is now a
subsidiary of Atos, liable for trade secrets
- consulted available procedural elements and
misappropriation and copyright infringement
other relevant information concerning the
and specified approximately $855 million in
litigation and the likelihood and possible
damages, due to Cognizant and its
impact of the risk;
subsidiary TriZetto.
- performed a critical review of the estimates
On April 20, 2021, the United States District
and positions taken by management;
Court for the Southern District of New York
- assessed whether the latest developments
granted in part the post-trial motion filed by
have been taken into account.
Syntel.
The
Court
reduced
the
jury's
$855 million damages award to $570 million
We also assessed whether the disclosures in note
and denied Cognizant and TriZetto's request
16 to the consolidated financial statements are
for an
additional
$ 75
million in
pre-
appropriate.
judgment interest.
The Court also found that the jury' $570 million punitive damages award was excessive and should be reduced to $285 million.
On May 26, 2021, Syntel appealed the portion of the jury's verdict affirmed by the Court. The oral argument in the Court of Appeals took place on September 19, 2022. The appeal process typically takes 18 months or more.
We considered this matter to be a key audit issue because of the uncertainty of the