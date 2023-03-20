Advanced search
    ATO   FR0000051732

ATOS SE

(ATO)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:35:21 2023-03-20 pm EDT
12.90 EUR   -0.69%
AtoS : 2022 Consolidated financial statements

03/20/2023
2022

Consolidated financial

statements

This is a translation into English of the universal registration document of the Company issued in French and it is available on the website of the Issuer.

Atos | 2022 Consolidated financial statements

1

6. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

6.1. Consolidated financial statements

6.1.1. Statutory auditors' report on the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022

This is a translation into English of the statutory auditors' report on the consolidated financial statements of the Company issued in French and it is provided solely for the convenience of English speaking users.

This statutory auditors' report includes information required by European regulation and French law, such as information about the appointment of the statutory auditors or verification of the information concerning the Group presented in the management report.

This report should be read in conjunction with, and construed in accordance with, French law and professional auditing standards applicable in France.

To the annual general meeting of Atos S.E.,

Opinion

In compliance with the engagement entrusted to us by the annual general meetings, we have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements of Atos S.E. ("Atos", the "Company" or the "Group") for the year ended December 31, 2022.

In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements give a true and fair view of the assets and liabilities and of the financial position of the Group as at December 31, 2022 and of the results of its operations for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union.

The audit opinion expressed above is consistent with our report to the Audit Committee.

Basis for Opinion

Audit Framework

We conducted our audit in accordance with professional standards applicable in France. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Statutory Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report.

Independence

We conducted our audit engagement in compliance with independence requirements of the French Commercial Code (code de commerce) and the French Code of Ethics (code de déontologie) for statutory auditors for the period from January 1, 2022 to the date of our report, and specifically we did not provide any prohibited non-audit services referred to in Article 5(1) of Regulation (EU) N° 537/2014.

Justification of Assessments - Key Audit Matters

In accordance with the requirements of Articles L.823-9 and R.823-7 of the French Commercial Code (code de commerce) relating to the justification of our assessments, we inform you of the key audit matters relating to risks of material misstatement that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period, as well as how we addressed those risks.

These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on specific items of the consolidated financial statements.

Atos | 2022 Consolidated financial statements

2

we performed interviews with financial controllers and / or operational managers to assess the estimated costs yet to be incurred and the percentage of completion on the contract, which is the basis on which revenue and margin is recognized, we have furthermore analyzed the
we analyzed standard hourly rates' calculation methodology;
we corroborated the amount of costs incurred, notably hours per project with the data from the timesheet application system;

Revenue recognition on long term fixed-price contracts

Note 3 "Revenue, trade receivables, contract assets and contract costs", note 5 "Other operating income and expenses (Other items)", note 12 "Provisions" to consolidated financial statements

Key Audit Matter

Our audit approach

Regarding fixed-price contracts performed

We have updated our understanding of the internal

over the course of several years, particularly

control environment relating to the monitoring of

related to consulting and system integration

contracts , costs estimates and margin, in

activities, revenues are recognized, in

particular controls relating to the costs incurred on

accordance with IFRS 15 'Revenue from

contract and those relating to the costs to

contracts with customers' based on the

complete.

transfer

of

the

control

of

the

service

For a number of contracts that were selected based

provided.

upon quantitative and qualitative criteria (notably,

For multi-element service contracts, which

contracts that experienced technical difficulties or

may be a combination of different services,

low profitability), we performed the following

revenue is recognized separately for each

procedures:

performance obligation when the control is

-

For new contracts,

transferred

to

the

customer.

Revenue

recognized depends on fair value of the

When contracts

included

multiple

performance obligation and its allocated

elements,

we

corroborated

the

transaction price.

analysis

and

accounting

treatment

Total contract costs and expected remaining

retained (allocation of the transaction

price

to

the

different

performance

costs are subject to regular monitoring and

obligations identified, and definition of

estimate

to

determine

the

stage of

recognition conditions of the revenue

completion and the margin to be recognized.

recognized for

each

performance

If these estimates indicate that the contract

obligation) with contractual terms and

will be unprofitable, the entire estimated loss

our

understanding

of

the services

for the remainder of the contract is recorded

provided ;

immediately through a provision for onerous

contracts.

We corroborated initial budget margin

We consider

revenue

recognition

on long-

to the financial data within the signed

contract

and

the

associated

costs

term contracts and the associated costs as a

estimation.

key audit matter as identification of

performance

obligations

and

related

allocations of the transaction price requires

-

For contracts in progress, we performed the

judgment from management. When revenue

following procedures on the completion degree

is recognized on the basis of costs incurred,

when revenue is recognized over time on the

the completion degree relies on operational

basis of costs incurred:

assumptions and estimates which impact the

Group consolidated revenue and operating

we

reconciled

the

financial

data

margin.

(revenue,

billing

and

work-in-

progress) included in the work progress spreadsheet that is updated monthly by the financial controller to the accounting records;

Atos | 2022 Consolidated financial statements

3

- we assessed the appropriateness of the assumptions and the methodology used by the Group with the assistance of external advisors in the multicriteria approach to determine the fair value less cost to sell;

appropriateness of these estimates by comparing the forecasted data with the actual performance of the contract;

 we analyzed assumptions used by management to determine the loss recognized for onerous contracts and confirmed these assumptions with historical performance on the contract and the the performance to be achieved and the corresponding estimates made.

Goodwill and other fixed assets valuation including the assets classified as held for sale.

Note 1.1 "Contemplated and completed disposal", Note 5 "Other operating income and expense", Note 8 "Goodwill and fixed assets", Note 9 "Leases" to consolidated financial statements

Key Audit Matter

Our audit approach

As of December 31, 2022, the net carrying

As part of our audit, we examined the process

value of fixed assets amounts to €7,530 million,

implemented by the Group regarding the

namely 46% of the total assets. The fixed assets

performance of impairment tests.

comprise goodwill (€5,305 million), intangibles

We assessed whether the methodology used by

assets (€919 million), tangible

assets

(€414

management complies with the accounting

million), as well as right-of-use

assets

(€892

standards, including the CGU definition, the net

million).

assets allocation and the models used to

The net carrying value of goodwill and other

determine the recoverable amounts.

fixed assets classified as held for sale amounts

to €543 million.

We performed the following procedures, on the

impairment tests for each CGUs:

Goodwill and other fixed assets are tested for impairment when there is any indication that they may be impaired. This test is performed at least annually for goodwill.

With regards to the contemplated separation of the Group and the ongoing disposals of activities:

- The Group deemed that at December

-

we

reconciled the

cash-flow

projections

with

the revised

mid-term

plan of

the

31, 2022 SpinCo (Evidian) did not meet

Group ;

the IFRS 5 criteria to be classified as

held for sale and discontinued

-

we

analyzed the

overall consistency

of

operations;

assumptions used (including the estimation

- The Group determined that the Unified

of the perpetual growth rate), especially

through interviews with the management

Communications

&

Collaboration

and future growth prospects;

disposal and the sale of its Italian

operations (Atos Italia S.p.a) met the

- we assessed, with the support of our

held for sale classification criteria at the

valuation specialists, the appropriateness of

end of December 2022 considering the

the valuation models including the discount

advanced

negotiations

with

their

rates used in relation with market

respective buyers. The assets and

benchmarks.

liabilities related

to

these

disposal

For the Unified Communications & Collaboration

groups are

classified

as

held

for

sale

group and the Italian

operations

(Atos Italia

and measured at fair value less costs to

S.p.a), we assessed the appropriateness of the

sell ;

assumptions used by management to determine

The cash-generating units (CGUs) correspond

their fair value less costs to sell on the basis of

to the Regional Business Unit (RBU) in which the

the advanced negotiations related to these

Atos Group operates.

ongoing disposals.

The annual impairment test is based on the fair . value less costs to sell of each CGU, determined

Atos | 2022 Consolidated financial statements

4

on the basis of a multicriteria approach,

We verified the arithmetical accuracy of the

including Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) and

valuations used by the Group.

trading multiples.

We performed our own sensitivity calculations

The recoverable values are determined based

and compare them to the analysis performed by

on particularly sensitive forward-looking

management.

assumptions and other estimates.

We verified the information disclosed in the

We considered the valuation of goodwill and

notes to the consolidated financial statements,

other fixed assets as a key audit matter, given

including assumptions used and the sensitivity

the weight of these assets in the consolidated

analysis is appropriate.

statement of financial position, the importance

of management's judgment in determining cash

flow assumptions, discount rates and long-term

average growth rate, as well as the sensitivity

of the valuation of their recoverable value to

these assumptions.

Litigations

Note 16 "Litigations" to consolidated financial statements

Key Audit Matter

Our audit approach

The Group is engaged in legal proceedings

In order to obtain a sufficient understanding of the

for a litigation mainly concerning intellectual

existing litigations and claims and the related

property rights against TriZetto Group and

judgements, we interviewed management and

Cognizant

Technology

Solutions

analysed the procedures implemented by the

(Cognizant/TriZetto) in the United States of

Group to identify disputes.

America, the status of which as at December

With regard to the Cognizant/TriZetto litigation,

31, 2022 is

described in

note

16 to the

we :

consolidated financial statements.

On October 27, 2020, a jury in the United

- conducted interviews with Group management

to assess the current status of the ongoing

States District Court for the Southern District

litigation;

of New York found Syntel, which is now a

subsidiary of Atos, liable for trade secrets

- consulted available procedural elements and

misappropriation and copyright infringement

other relevant information concerning the

and specified approximately $855 million in

litigation and the likelihood and possible

damages, due to Cognizant and its

impact of the risk;

subsidiary TriZetto.

- performed a critical review of the estimates

On April 20, 2021, the United States District

and positions taken by management;

Court for the Southern District of New York

- assessed whether the latest developments

granted in part the post-trial motion filed by

have been taken into account.

Syntel.

The

Court

reduced

the

jury's

$855 million damages award to $570 million

We also assessed whether the disclosures in note

and denied Cognizant and TriZetto's request

16 to the consolidated financial statements are

for an

additional

$ 75

million in

pre-

appropriate.

judgment interest.

The Court also found that the jury' $570 million punitive damages award was excessive and should be reduced to $285 million.

On May 26, 2021, Syntel appealed the portion of the jury's verdict affirmed by the Court. The oral argument in the Court of Appeals took place on September 19, 2022. The appeal process typically takes 18 months or more.

We considered this matter to be a key audit issue because of the uncertainty of the

Atos | 2022 Consolidated financial statements

5

Disclaimer

AtoS SE published this content on 20 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2023 22:00:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 11 274 M 12 077 M 12 077 M
Net income 2022 -446 M -477 M -477 M
Net Debt 2022 1 777 M 1 903 M 1 903 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,00x
Yield 2022 1,81%
Capitalization 1 418 M 1 519 M 1 519 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 112 180
Free-Float 92,2%
Managers and Directors
Nourdine Bihmane Group Chief Executive Officer
Nathalie Sénéchault Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Bertrand Marc Andrew Meunier Non-Executive Chairman
Eric Grall Chief Operating Officer & Head-Manufacturing
Sophie Proust Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATOS SE44.14%1 522
ACCENTURE PLC-6.31%157 435
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-2.38%140 824
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-12.21%112 200
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-10.73%88 348
INFOSYS LIMITED-5.80%71 348