The French version of this Universal Registration Document was filled on May 24, 2024 with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), as competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, without prior approval pursuant to Article 9 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.
The Universal Registration Document may be used for the purposes of an offer to the public of securities or admission of securities to trading on a regulated market if it is supplemented by a security note and, if applicable, a summary together with any amendments to the Universal Registration Document. All shall be approved by the AMF in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.
This Universal Registration Document is a free translation into English of the official version of the Universal Registration Document which has been prepared in French and in ESEF format (European Single Electronic Format) and which includes the Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and is available on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org) and on the Company's website (www.atos.net).
Chairman introduction
Reflections on 2023
2023 has been a challenging year for our Group, which has gone through major changes in terms of organization and governance.
Despite this, thanks to all our employees and customers, our commercial activity continued to show strength throughout our transformation in unfavourable environment.. I am also
"Our collective journey through 2023 was marked by many challenges. For this, I would like to extend my profound gratitude to all of our employees and clients. Your commitment to the values and vision of Atos Group is the cornerstone of our 2023 accomplishments and will play a vital role in 2024 and beyond."
Jean-Pierre Mustier
Chairman of Atos SE (Societas Europaea) Board of Directors
proud that the Group has continued to play a leading role in the field of sustainability, winnig awards such as the Platinum EcoVadis Medal for the fourth consecutive year.
While the Atos Group achieved its revenue and margin targets it set for 2023, major challenges remain, notably in relation to the sustainability of the Group's debt.
4
Universal Registration Document 2023
Looking towards 2024
Our 2024 priority remains the refinancing of our debt, to support the Group's long-term financial sustainability. We are actively evaluating all strategic alternatives available to us, in the best interest of our stakeholders and in particular our 94,000 employees and customers.
A stronger team
I am pleased with the measures taken to strengthen the Group's Board of Directors. These appointments bring to the Board new expertise in technology and major transformation projects, and are extremely valuable to the Group in its current strategic endeavors.
I would also like to welcome Paul Saleh to his new role as Chief Executive Officer of Atos Group, who following his successful tenure as the Chief Financial Officer, will bring his wide experience in companies' turnaround.
Late March, we entered into an amicable conciliation
procedure, following the ad hoc mandate initiated last
February, with the aim of promoting the emergence of a
global agreement on the restructuring of the Group's financial
debt.
1
We will provide regular updates on the progress of the
ongoing discussions.
Today, there are still many challenges for us to navigate through to create a resilient and dynamic Group for tomorrow. Nevertheless, I am confident we will succeed as a team, and I want to take this opportunity to thank our clients and all our Atos Group colleagues for their unfailing support.
Universal Registration Document 2023
5
Chief Executive Officer introduction
Dear shareholders,
2023 was a pivotal year for the Group as we continued to transform our business. We successfully executed our strategy to create two distinct yet complementary business units-Eviden and Tech Foundations. Each line of business is now well positioned to compete and grow in the markets they serve.
Our new operating model gives us greater agility and flexibility to serve our clients, deliver on our commitments and accelerate our growth. The Atos Group's strategy is gaining traction in a dynamic and challenging market environment. Eviden continues to grow its revenue and operating margins, while Tech Foundations experienced a managed revenue decline with a strong rebound in operating margins.
Moving forward, we have three priorities: pursue profitable growth in all our markets, capture market share by offering unmatched value to clients, and drive innovation. We also remain laser focused on refinancing the Group's debt having entered an amicable conciliation procedure to facilitate a global refinancing agreement and have laid out the parameters of our refinancing framework with our financial creditors. We believe this is the best path forward to achieve a financial solution that serves the best interests of the company and all its stakeholders.
Driving Innovation and Value
The Atos Group was founded 24 years ago on the belief that technology can transform businesses and change our world for the better. More than two decades later, we continue to deliver unmatched value to clients by operating at the heart of their organizations.
In 2023, we expanded the breadth and depth of our capabilities to harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI), advanced analytics, cloud computing and cybersecurity to transform their enterprises and accelerate growth. Most importantly, the relationships with our clients are very strong. That is a testament to the talent, creativity, and resilience of our 94,000 people as of end of March 2024 around the world, who include more than 80,000 engineers and 5,000 scientists. I am incredibly proud of the Atos team, and the work we do.
Across our portfolio, we delivered value to clients through our differentiated solutions and deep industry expertise. We have a long track record in being recognized as a leader by the industry analysts and the past year was no exception. We were honored to be recognized by the industry analyst community as a leader in fields such as advanced computing, data analytics, cybersecurity, and managed security services, GenAI, hybrid cloud, and digital workplace services. Throughout the year, we enhanced our reputation across all of our digital transformation segments. And we were proud to partner with independent research firms, including Gartner, ISG and many others.
Winning together
Fueled by the ingenuity of our people and products, we continued to foster deep relationships with clients and win new business.
- While the world's top athletes train for the upcoming 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, Atos stepped up its preparations as the lead technology integrator for the games. Together with our partners, we will ensure the games are fully connected, secure and digitally enabled. In October, Atos launched its Technology Operations Center (TOC), the control and command center that manages technology integration for all 63 Olympic and Paralympic
competition and non-competition venues. The world will be watching-and we will be ready;
- Together with a leading luxury brand and Google Cloud, we are transforming the online consumer experience in the luxury beauty industry by integrating generative AI into the purchasing experience;
- We are leading Europe's advancements in supercomputing technology and have signed to deliver the region's first exascale supercomputer to EuroHPC, which will be used to tackle the most demanding simulations and compute intensive AI applications in science and industry across the continent.
6
Universal Registration Document 2023
Investing in Our People and Communities
In 2023, we continued to invest in the training and development of our people, empowering them with essential skills to learn, grow and advance their careers. For a total of 400,000 professional certifications achieved in the last years, our teams completed over 86,000 certifications in 2023, with 72,000 focusing on advanced digital technologies such as AI, machine learning, cloud computing and cybersecurity.
Once again, our teams made a positive difference in the
communities where we live and work. Our citizenship activities
focused on four key initiatives: advancing quality education,
promoting health equity, addressing climate change and
closing the gender gap in technology. We also support
1
nonprofit organizations and social communities and invest in
broader commercial projects. I am especially proud of our
support for Women in Tech, a global organization that empowers women to pursue careers in STEM.
Looking ahead
As we look ahead to 2024, we are committed to strengthening the long-term health of our business, with a relentless focus on driving both top- and bottom-line growth, including margin expansion and bolstering our competitiveness in every market we serve.
The journey ahead may not always be smooth, but I have never been more confident in our strategy and the remarkable resilience of the Atos team. At our core, we unleash the power of technology to solve our clients' toughest challenges. This is who we are and what we do.
Thank you for your continued support.
Paul Saleh
Chief Executive Officer
Universal Registration Document 2023
7
The Atos raison d'être
The Atos raison d'être, as included in its articles of association on April 30, 2019 at the General Meeting of shareholders of Atos, describes how the Company's entire operations contribute to the common good. The raison d'être guides Atos to engage with its stakeholders, or its "ecosystem": employees, customers, shareholders, academia and research centers, industrial partners and public authorities.
"The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space."
By adopting this raison d'être, Atos pledges its responsibility to design the digital space by building it in a trusted manner, tackling climate change and contributing to scientific and technological excellence.
Architecture of Atos' contribution
Atos organized its raison d'être into three pillars with a dedicated ambition for each one:
Trust
Environment
Excellence
Building a trusted digital space
Tackling climate change
Contributing to scientific
and technological excellence
to provide everyone with the skills to
to improve the environmental
to promote excellence in scientific and
use digital technologies confidently,
performance of digital solutions and
and to mitigate the risk exposure of
turn new technologies into allies in the
technological advancement,
individuals, companies and states in the
fight against global warming (for more
knowledge-sharing, and research (for
digital space, (for more details and 2023
details and 2023 achievements please
more details and 2023 achievements
achievements please refer to
refer to Chapter 5.2 Environment)
please refer to Chapter 2.4 Thriving
Chapters 2.3.3.1 Digital Security, 5.4.4
innovation and partnerships)
Security and Data Protection and 5.3.6
Accessibility and Digital Inclusion)
This organization in three pillars, illustrates Atos' commitments to its raison d'être and allows employees to better link their daily contribution to it. The ambition of the Group to be a leader in a secure and decarbonized digital space is completely aligned on the first two pillars (Trust and Environment), while leveraging the expertise and knowledge of Atos' human capital promoted by the third pillar (Excellence) to achieve it.
8
Universal Registration Document 2023
