AtoS : Amendment to the 2020 Universal Registration Document including the 2021 half-year financial report

Amendment to the 2020 Universal Registration Document (URD) Including the 2021 half-year financial report Only the French version of the amendment to the 2020 Universal Registration Document has been submitted to the Autorité des Marchés Financier (AMF). It is therefore the only version that is legally binding. This amendment to the Universal Registration Document was filed on July 30, 2021 with the AMF in its capacity as the competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, without prior approval in accordance with Article 9 of that Regulation. The French version of the Universal Registration Document may be used for the purpose of a public offering of financial securities or the admission of financial securities for trading on a regulated market if it is supplemented by a securities note and, as the case may be, a summary and all amendments made to the Universal Registration Document. The resulting set of documents is approved by the AMF in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129. This amendment updates and should be read together with the 2020 Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on April 7, 2021 under registration number D.21-0269. A cross-reference table is included in this amendment to allow readers to locate easily the information required under Appendices of 1 and 2 of Commision Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/980 of March 14, 2019, in accordance with the structure of the Universal Registration Document and the information that has been updated or modified. The 2020 Universal Registration Document and this amendment are available on the Atos website (www.atos.net), in the Investors / Regulated Information section, and on the AMF website (www.amf- france.org). Trusted Partner for your Digital Journey 1/69

Content 1. ACTIVITY REPORT ................................................................................................ 3 1.1. Atos in the first half of 2021 ...................................................................................................... 3 1.2. Operational review .................................................................................................................... 7 1.2.1. Statutory to constant scope and exchange rates reconciliation................................................. 7 1.2.2. Performance by Industry..................................................................................................... 9 1.2.3. Performance by Regional Business Units ............................................................................. 13 1.2.4. Portfolio .......................................................................................................................... 18 1.2.5. Human Resources ............................................................................................................ 19 1.3. 2021 objectives and mid-term targets ..................................................................................... 20 1.4. Risk Factors ............................................................................................................................. 21 1.5. Claims and litigations .............................................................................................................. 21 1.5.1. Tax claims....................................................................................................................... 22 1.5.2. Commercial claims ........................................................................................................... 22 1.5.3. Labor claims.................................................................................................................... 23 1.5.4. Representation & Warranty claims...................................................................................... 23 1.5.5. Miscellaneous .................................................................................................................. 23 1.6. Related parties ........................................................................................................................ 23 2. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS.................................................................................... 24 2.1. Financial review....................................................................................................................... 24 2.1.1. Income statement............................................................................................................ 24 2.1.2. Cash Flow and net cash .................................................................................................... 27 2.1.3. Bank covenant................................................................................................................. 29 2.2. Interim condensed consolidated financial statements ............................................................. 30 2.2.1. Interim condensed consolidated income statement............................................................... 30 2.2.2. Interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income ..................................... 31 2.2.3. Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position.............................................. 32 2.2.4. Interim condensed consolidated cash flow statement............................................................ 33 2.2.5. Interim consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity......................................... 34 2.2.6. Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements .......................................... 35 2.3. Statutory auditors' Review Report on the half-yearly financial information for the period from January 1 to June 30, 2021...................................................................................................... 52 3. PERSON RESPONSIBLE ....................................................................................... 54 3.1. Person responsible for the amendment to the Universal Registration Document..................... 54 3.2. Statement of the person responsible for the amendment to the Universal Registration Document ................................................................................................................................ 54 3.3. For the audit ............................................................................................................................ 54 4. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ............................ 55 4.1. Office renewals and composition of the Board of Directors...................................................... 55 4.2. Annual General Meeting held on May 12, 2021 ........................................................................ 56 4.3. Executive compensation and stock ownership ......................................................................... 57 4.3.1. Performance shares allocation plan decided on July 27, 2021 ................................................ 57 4.3.2. Revision of the performance conditions for the performance share plans 2019 and 2020........... 58 4.3.3. Performance shares that have become available since January 1, 2021 for the Executive Officers - AMF Table 7.................................................................................................................. 58 4.3.4. Subscription or purchase options exercised since January 1, 2021 by Executive Officers - AMF Table 5 ........................................................................................................................... 58 4.4. Common Stock Evolution ......................................................................................................... 59 4.4.1. Basic data ....................................................................................................................... 59 4.4.2. Dividend ......................................................................................................................... 60 4.4.3. Common stock................................................................................................................. 60 5. APPENDICES....................................................................................................... 64 5.1. Contacts................................................................................................................................... 64 5.2. Financial calendar.................................................................................................................... 64 5.3. Amendment to the 2020 Universal Registration Document cross-reference table.................... 64 5.4. Cross-reference table for the Half-Yearly Financial Report ...................................................... 67 5.5. Full index ................................................................................................................................. 68 Trusted Partner for your Digital Journey 2/69

1. Activity Report 1.1. Atos in the first half of 2021 January The South Australian Government chose Atos as a strategic partner. The partnership is expected to deliver managed platform services, including data security and cloud migration. Atos and IBM announced the expansion of a strategic global alliance to help companies accelerate their digital transformation and optimize business processes. Atos is proud to participate in the development of France's national strategy on quantum technologies. With unique expertise in Europe and innovative technologies such as the Atos Quantum Learning Machine (QLM), the world's most powerful quantum simulator, Atos is already working closely with national players such as GENCI (Grand Equipement National de Calcul) and the CEA (Commissariat à l'Energie Atomique), as well as the start-up Pasqal. Atos and OVHcloud announced that they have joined forces to bring trusted cloud transformation capabilities and services to enterprises and public organizations worldwide. Under this partnership, OVHcloud and Atos are creating a market-leading 100% European multi-cloud solution. This combination maximizes Atos' powerful one-stop shop offering - Atos OneCloud - and OVHcloud's innovative cloud solutions based on sovereign infrastructures. Atos teamed up with SAP in support of RISE with SAP, a new offering from SAP that helps clients move business-critical elements to the cloud, accelerating their digital transformation and realizing value from their investments in the journey to an intelligent enterprise. February The UK's National Employment Savings Trust (Nest) announced that Atos will serve as its future pension scheme administrator. Atos, Axione and Siemens were awarded the contract to supply, implement and maintain the multi- service network and video surveillance system for three of the four future Parisian metro lines (15, 16 and 17) which are part of the Grand Paris Express, the largest urban transport project in Europe. Atos raised its decarbonization ambition to reach net-zero by 2028. With this ambition, Atos is committing to reducing the global carbon emissions under its control and influence by 50% by 2025 (scopes 1, 2, 3), and to offset all its residual emissions by 2028. Atos's new trajectory is 22 years ahead of the 2050 target set by the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to 2°C by 2050 above pre- industrial levels, and seven years ahead of the target previously set by the Group. Atos completed the acquisition of Profit4SF, a Dutch technology and management consulting company specializing in Salesforce enterprise implementations for customers across the Netherlands. Atos was selected by the Spanish State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) to supply and install its computing and storage technology. Based on the BullSequana supercomputing architecture from Atos, the new supercomputer will provide almost ten times more computing capacity than the current one, which was installed in 2014. Atos and HDF Energy announced a plan to develop an end-to-endlong-term solution to supply data centers with green hydrogen generated by renewable energy. The new solution by Atos and HDF will be the first available on the market for data centers with heavy power consuming workloads, with the goal of demonstrating the first full production center operated using green hydrogen in 2023. Trusted Partner for your Digital Journey 3/69

March Atos was named a Leader in Technology Business Research Inc.'s (TBR) Market Landscape for Quantum Computing. Atos was identified as a "Leader" for its ability to advance the exploration and development of quantum algorithms. Atos was positioned as a global leader in cyber resiliency services by research and advisory firm NelsonHall in its latest NEAT report. Atos signed a contract with Swansea University to deploy its BullSequana X410 supercomputer, built on the new NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPU architecture and NVIDIA Mellanox HDR 200Gb/s InfiniBand networking, which will enable academics in Swansea and across Wales to drive ground-breaking research based on advanced machine learning and deep learning algorithms. Atos delivered its Atos Quantum Learning Machine (Atos QLM), the world's highest-performing commercially available quantum simulator, to the Leibniz Supercomputing Centre (LRZ), of the Bavarian Academy of Sciences and Humanities. Atos will switch all of its nearly 5,500 company cars to electric models by the end of 2024. With this move, Atos aims to reduce the carbon emissions of its global fleet by 50% within three years, in line with its ambition to reach net-zero by 2028. April Atos signed a long-term agreement to become the official digital partner of European Athletics, the governing body for athletics in Europe, in a deal which extends until 2024. Atos, Dassault Systèmes, Groupe Renault, STMicroelectronics and Thales joined forces to create the Software République, a new open ecosystem for intelligent and sustainable mobility. Atos announced a contract with Bureau Veritas, a global leader in testing, inspection and certification, to provide advanced cybersecurity services to protect its 75,000 employees, 1,600 offices and laboratories in 140 countries. Atos and the Paris 2024 Organizing Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games announced their partnership. Atos becomes the exclusive official cybersecurity services and operations supporter for the event. Atos announced the revenue of its first quarter of 2021. Q1 2021 revenue was € 2,692 million, down -1.9%at constant currency. Covid-19 was still impacting Atos business over the quarter despite good resilience in Financial Services & Insurance and in Healthcare & Life Sciences, as well as in Northern Europe, in Growing Markets and in Southern Europe which showed an encouraging recovery. Order entry reached € 2,596 million leading to a book to bill ratio of 96%. Atos announced it has reached an agreement to acquire Ipsotek, a leading AI-enhanced video analytics software provider. Atos reached an agreement to acquire Processia, a product lifecycle management (PLM) system integrator and Dassault Systèmes Global Service Partner, headquartered in Canada. The first EuroHPC supercomputer is now operational. Named "Vega," the new supercomputer is based on Atos' BullSequana XH2000 architecture. Atos inaugurated a new global research and development lab in Les Clayes-sous-Bois, in the greater Paris metropolitan area (Yvelines), France. The new 8,000 square meter lab hosts approximately 350 highly qualified Atos engineers and provides a modern space dedicated to research in quantum computing, high- performance computing, edge, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. May Atos and SENAI CIMATEC, one of Brazil's leading education, research and innovation institutes, announced Brazil's first Center of Excellence in quantum computing dedicated to the business sector. Trusted Partner for your Digital Journey 4/69

Atos and the Port of Esbjerg, one of the largest harbors in Scandinavia, announced a joint co-innovation project to create a leading carbon-neutral harbor with a dedicated ambitious decarbonization solution for their customers. Atos announced that Bulgaria's new EuroHPC supercomputer, based on Atos's powerful BullSequana XH2000 architecture, has been fully delivered and assembled at Sofia Tech Park in Bulgaria. Atos signed a major contract with the Flemish government to become its main digital partner for the next seven years. Atos was ranked as the #2 global player and top European player in Managed Security Services (MSS) in terms of 2020 revenue, according to the latest Gartner report. Atos and Thales announced the creation of Athea, a joint venture that will develop a sovereign big data and artificial intelligence platform for public and private sector players in the defense, intelligence and internal state security communities. Athea will draw on the experience gained by both companies from the demonstration phase of the ARTEMIS program, the big data platform of the French Ministry of Armed Forces. June Atos delivered SICS, the command-and-control system for the SCORPION program, to the French Defense Procurement Agency (Direction Générale de l'Armement, DGA). Additionally, the DGA has also entrusted Atos to further develop the system and maintain it in working condition. Atos was awarded a contract by the University of Edinburgh to deliver the BullSequana XH2000, the most energy-efficient supercomputing system on the market. It becomes the largest system dedicated to GPU computing deployed at a customer site in the UK. Atos confirmed its position as the leader of secure and decarbonized digital, by providing customers with the most comprehensive, end-to-end decarbonization capabilities on the market to enable and accelerate their journeys to net-zero. This new offering will be driven through and supported by the global net-zero Transformation Center of Excellence, which will be distributed across nine hubs located in Europe, North America and Asia. Atos and Huma, the digital health innovator, announced a five-year strategic global partnership to shift healthcare and clinical trials from hospital to home. Atos joined AI4Cities, a three-yearEU-funded project which aims to help six European cities and regions accelerate their transition toward carbon neutrality, including Helsinki (Finland), Amsterdam (Netherlands), Copenhagen (Denmark), Paris Region (France), Stavanger (Norway) and Tallin (Estonia). Atos launched ThinkAI, a secure, scalable, end-to-end offering which enables organizations to successfully design, develop and deliver high-performance AI applications. July Atos was selected by the European Olympic Committees (EOC) as its official digital technology partner for the 2023 and 2027 editions of the European Games. As part of this partnership, Atos, a long-standing supporter of the Olympic Movement, and EOC, the governing body for Europe's 50 National Olympic Committees, will work together to improve fan engagement. At its annual Atos Technology Days event, Atos launched the Atos Computer Vision Platform - a new, highly-scalableend-to-end AI video and image analytics platform. It is the most comprehensive video and image analytics solution on the market today. Atos also launched a major initiative that positions the Group as a main actor in the growing data economy and outlines its strategic vision for the coming years. The Atos Digital Hub is a one-of-a-kind solution whose primary objective is to serve as an accelerator for the building of ecosystem platforms. Eight new start-ups joined Scaler, the Atos Accelerator program, which now includes 20 start-ups. Pierre Fabre, a pharmaceutical and dermocosmetics group, selected Atos to handle its secure, decarbonized digital transformation. As part of this joint project, Pierre Fabre will initiate a multi-cloud strategy based on the one-stop shop offered by Atos OneCloud. Trusted Partner for your Digital Journey 5/69

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.