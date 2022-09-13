Advanced search
    ATO   FR0000051732

ATOS SE

(ATO)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:22 2022-09-13 am EDT
9.304 EUR   -5.33%
10:00aATOS : Document AMF CP. 2022E860810
PU
09/12ATOS : Document AMF CP. 2022E860555
PU
09/09Atos shareholder calls for chairman to resign as share price on 30-year low
RE
AtoS : Document AMF CP. 2022E860810

09/13/2022 | 10:00am EDT
Disclaimer

AtoS SE published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 13:59:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 11 040 M 11 184 M 11 184 M
Net income 2022 -432 M -438 M -438 M
Net Debt 2022 1 755 M 1 777 M 1 777 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,70x
Yield 2022 2,04%
Capitalization 1 089 M 1 103 M 1 103 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,26x
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 112 180
Free-Float 87,4%
Technical analysis trends ATOS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 9,83 €
Average target price 13,09 €
Spread / Average Target 33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nourdine Bihmane Group Chief Executive Officer
Nathalie Sénéchault Chief Financial Officer
Bertrand Marc Andrew Meunier Non-Executive Chairman
Eric Grall Chief Operating Officer & Head-Manufacturing
Sophie Proust Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATOS SE-73.71%1 103
ACCENTURE PLC-28.78%186 766
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-13.25%149 548
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-1.07%101 365
INFOSYS LIMITED-18.62%81 209
SNOWFLAKE INC.-42.37%62 447