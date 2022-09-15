Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. AtoS SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATO   FR0000051732

ATOS SE

(ATO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  09:58 2022-09-15 am EDT
9.016 EUR   -1.96%
09:50aATOS : Document AMF CP. 2022E861263
PU
06:20aATOS : completes its managed exit of its Russian operations
PU
09/14ATOS : Document AMF CP. 2022E860831
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AtoS : Document AMF CP. 2022E861246

09/15/2022 | 09:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date Created Title Type Company Link
2022-09-15T00:00:00 2022-09-15T15:44:06.973 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2022-09-15T00:00:00 2022-09-15T15:44:05.877 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-09-15T00:00:00 2022-09-15T15:44:04.827 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-09-15T00:00:00 2022-09-15T15:44:03.77 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VINCI Link
2022-09-15T00:00:00 2022-09-15T15:44:02.7 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-09-15T00:00:00 2022-09-15T15:42:06.7 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-09-15T00:00:00 2022-09-15T15:42:05.653 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-09-15T00:00:00 2022-09-15T15:42:04.6 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2022-09-15T00:00:00 2022-09-15T15:42:03.663 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-09-15T00:00:00 2022-09-15T15:42:02.64 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document BOUYGUES Link
2022-09-15T00:00:00 2022-09-15T15:40:09.387 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2022-09-15T00:00:00 2022-09-15T15:40:08.293 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2022-09-15T00:00:00 2022-09-15T15:40:07.203 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEOEN Link
2022-09-15T00:00:00 2022-09-15T15:40:06.23 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
null 2022-09-15T15:40:05.333 PasseportIn Depot MORGAN STANLEY & CO INTERNATIONAL PLC Link
2022-09-15T00:00:00 2022-09-15T15:38:07.947 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RENAULT Link
2022-09-15T00:00:00 2022-09-15T15:38:06.877 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Link
2022-09-15T00:00:00 2022-09-15T15:38:05.78 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-09-15T00:00:00 2022-09-15T15:38:04.677 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CELLECTIS Link
2022-09-15T00:00:00 2022-09-15T15:38:03.667 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MAISONS DU MONDE Link
2022-09-15T00:00:00 2022-09-15T15:38:02.68 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1 Link
2022-09-15T00:00:00 2022-09-15T15:36:05.517 Declarations Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2022-09-15T00:00:00 2022-09-15T11:46:02.627 Declarations Document RUBIS Link
2022-09-15T00:00:00 2022-09-15T11:44:02.553 Declarations Document CAST Link
2022-09-15T00:00:00 2022-09-15T11:42:02.66 Declarations Document ATOS SE Link
null 2022-09-15T11:32:05.113 Prospectus Approbation ARVAL SERVICE LEASE Link
null 2022-09-15T11:00:12.647 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-15T11:00:08.297 undefined Communique CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. Link
null 2022-09-15T10:56:20.207 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-15T10:52:39.88 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-15T10:49:00.47 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-15T10:45:23.363 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-15T10:45:16.387 undefined Communique CREDIT SUISSE AG, LONDON BRANCH Link
null 2022-09-15T10:41:39.103 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-15T10:38:03.727 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-15T10:33:43.54 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-15T10:30:08.223 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-15T10:26:29.27 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-15T10:22:53.697 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-15T10:19:17.33 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-15T10:15:42.553 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-15T10:12:04.72 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-15T10:06:13.27 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-15T10:06:08.187 undefined Communique BANQUE FEDERATIVE DU CREDIT MUTUEL Link
null 2022-09-15T10:06:03.397 undefined Communique BANQUE FEDERATIVE DU CREDIT MUTUEL Link
null 2022-09-15T10:04:04.55 undefined Communique BANQUE FEDERATIVE DU CREDIT MUTUEL Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T18:08:02.36 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T18:06:04.71 DeclarationDirigeants Document VINCI Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T18:06:03.647 DeclarationDirigeants Document TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1 Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T18:06:02.42 DeclarationDirigeants Document BOUYGUES Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T16:38:02.433 DeclarationAchatVente Document ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T16:34:02.373 Declarations Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T15:38:04.55 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T15:36:06.513 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MC PHY ENERGY Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T15:36:05.607 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T15:36:04.557 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T15:36:03.467 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T15:36:02.477 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T15:34:06.65 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T15:34:05.567 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T15:34:04.513 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T15:34:03.48 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document BUREAU VERITAS Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T15:32:06.797 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALLOUREC Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T15:32:05.697 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T15:32:04.663 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document KLEPIERRE Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T15:32:03.57 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T15:22:02.3 DeclarationAchatVente Document ONCODESIGN Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T15:14:02.42 DeclarationAchatVente Document CAST Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T14:36:02.5 AutresDocuments Document ALBIOMA Link
null 2022-09-14T14:02:03.037 DocumentOperation Approbation NEXTSTAGE Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T13:10:02.333 CalendrierOffre Document NEXTSTAGE Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T10:54:02.43 Declarations Document ORANGE Link
null 2022-09-14T10:40:03.407 undefined Communique COMPAGNIE DE FINANCEMENT FONCIER Link
null 2022-09-14T10:35:51.087 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-14T10:35:09.503 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-14T10:31:34.92 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-14T10:28:00 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-14T10:24:25.937 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-14T10:20:51.107 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-14T10:17:16.367 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-14T10:13:40.12 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-14T10:10:03.46 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-14T10:05:51.697 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-14T10:02:03.583 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-14T09:34:05.603 PasseportIn Depot UNICREDIT BANK AG Link
null 2022-09-14T09:28:04.893 PasseportIn Depot BANQUE INTERNATIONALE A LUXEMBOURG SA Link
null 2022-09-14T09:26:07.033 PasseportIn Depot GOLDMAN SACHS & CO WERTPAPIER GMBH Link
null 2022-09-14T09:24:05.2 PasseportIn Depot BARCLAYS BANK IRELAND PLC Link
null 2022-09-14T09:22:05.83 PasseportIn Depot VONTOBEL FINANCIAL PRODUCTS GMBH Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T08:56:04.243 Declarations Document DEE TECH Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T08:56:02.757 Declarations Document ABIVAX Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T08:54:02.907 Declarations Document ABIVAX Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T08:52:03.647 Declarations Document ACCOR ACQUISITION COMPANY Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T18:18:02.097 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T18:16:07.35 DeclarationDirigeants Document VICAT S.A. Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T18:16:06.32 DeclarationDirigeants Document ASHLER & MANSON Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T18:16:05.383 DeclarationDirigeants Document LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T18:16:04.427 DeclarationDirigeants Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T18:16:03.347 DeclarationDirigeants Document AFFLUENT MEDICAL Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T18:16:02.393 DeclarationDirigeants Document BOLLORE SE Link

Disclaimer

AtoS SE published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 13:49:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ATOS SE
09:50aATOS : Document AMF CP. 2022E861263
PU
06:20aATOS : completes its managed exit of its Russian operations
PU
09/14ATOS : Document AMF CP. 2022E860831
PU
09/13ATOS : Document AMF CP. 2022E860810
PU
09/12ATOS : Document AMF CP. 2022E860555
PU
09/09Atos shareholder calls for chairman to resign as share price on 30-year low
RE
09/09ATOS : Document AMF CP. 2022E860385
PU
09/09ATOS : Document AMF CP. 2022E860368
PU
09/09ATOS : Document AMF CP. 2022E860342
PU
09/09Atos earns ‘Europe's Best Workplaces' certification from Great Place to Work®
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ATOS SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 11 040 M 11 040 M 11 040 M
Net income 2022 -432 M -432 M -432 M
Net Debt 2022 1 755 M 1 755 M 1 755 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,46x
Yield 2022 2,17%
Capitalization 1 019 M 1 019 M 1 019 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,25x
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 112 180
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart ATOS SE
Duration : Period :
AtoS SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATOS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 9,20 €
Average target price 13,09 €
Spread / Average Target 42,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nourdine Bihmane Group Chief Executive Officer
Nathalie Sénéchault Chief Financial Officer
Bertrand Marc Andrew Meunier Non-Executive Chairman
Eric Grall Chief Operating Officer & Head-Manufacturing
Sophie Proust Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATOS SE-75.41%1 019
ACCENTURE PLC-32.81%176 184
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-16.53%143 703
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-4.91%97 430
INFOSYS LIMITED-21.84%77 890
SNOWFLAKE INC.-41.56%63 333