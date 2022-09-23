Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. AtoS SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATO   FR0000051732

ATOS SE

(ATO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  09:47 2022-09-23 am EDT
7.336 EUR   -5.37%
09:41aATOS : Document AMF CP. 2022E862598
PU
09/21DXC Technology engages bankers after takeover interest - Bloomberg News
RE
09/21Atos supports European Space Agency's Vega-C rocket
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AtoS : Document AMF CP. 2022E862598

09/23/2022 | 09:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date Created Title Type Company Link
2022-09-23T00:00:00 2022-09-23T15:36:07.167 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2022-09-23T00:00:00 2022-09-23T15:36:06.27 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-09-23T00:00:00 2022-09-23T15:36:05.243 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2022-09-23T00:00:00 2022-09-23T15:36:04.21 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2022-09-23T00:00:00 2022-09-23T15:34:08.337 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-09-23T00:00:00 2022-09-23T15:34:07.343 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MAISONS DU MONDE Link
2022-09-23T00:00:00 2022-09-23T15:34:06.427 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RENAULT Link
2022-09-23T00:00:00 2022-09-23T15:34:05.38 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SOLUTIONS 30 SE Link
null 2022-09-23T14:46:04.72 PasseportIn Depot BANCA AKROS S.P.A. Link
2022-09-23T00:00:00 2022-09-23T12:30:03.073 Declarations Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2022-09-23T00:00:00 2022-09-23T12:28:02.98 Declarations Document MAISONS DU MONDE Link
2022-09-23T00:00:00 2022-09-23T12:24:02.987 Declarations Document DEE TECH Link
2022-09-23T00:00:00 2022-09-23T12:22:03.117 DeclarationAchatVente Document OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
null 2022-09-23T12:08:02.947 NotesEtAutresInformations Depot THERADIAG Link
null 2022-09-23T11:28:05.157 DocumentOperation Approbation CAISSES DE CREDIT MUTUEL DE BRETAGNE AFFILIEES AU CREDIT MUTUEL ARKEA Link
null 2022-09-23T11:22:04.783 DocumentOperation Approbation CAISSES DE CREDIT MUTUEL DU SUD-OUEST AFFILIEES AU CREDIT MUTUEL ARKEA Link
null 2022-09-23T11:10:04.313 PasseportIn Depot ARKEA PUBLIC SECTOR SCF Link
null 2022-09-23T11:04:04.7 PasseportIn Depot ARKEA HOME LOANS SFH Link
null 2022-09-23T10:58:05.233 PasseportIn Depot NATIXIS Link
null 2022-09-23T10:56:08.03 PasseportIn Depot SECURASSET Link
null 2022-09-23T10:56:06.923 PasseportIn Depot DR. ING. H.C. F. PORSCHE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT Link
2022-09-23T00:00:00 2022-09-23T10:56:05.79 Declarations Document ORANGE Link
2022-09-23T00:00:00 2022-09-23T10:56:04.69 Declarations Document AXA Link
2022-09-23T00:00:00 2022-09-23T10:56:03.63 Declarations Document ATARI Link
null 2022-09-23T10:51:34.47 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-23T10:47:36.987 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-23T10:43:40.107 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-23T10:43:36.937 undefined Communique CAISSE D'AMORTISSEMENT DE LA DETTE SOCIALE Link
null 2022-09-23T10:39:39.023 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-23T10:35:41.977 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-23T10:31:45.687 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-23T10:27:48.967 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-23T10:23:53.127 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-23T10:19:57.943 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-23T10:14:17.29 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-23T10:10:20.33 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-23T10:06:03.983 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-23T10:04:13.977 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2022-09-23T10:04:03.997 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2022-09-22T00:00:00 2022-09-22T18:10:05.463 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2022-09-22T00:00:00 2022-09-22T18:10:04.593 DeclarationDirigeants Document VENTE-UNIQUE.COM Link
2022-09-22T00:00:00 2022-09-22T18:10:03.693 DeclarationDirigeants Document CEGEDIM Link
2022-09-22T00:00:00 2022-09-22T18:10:02.68 DeclarationDirigeants Document JCDECAUX SA Link
2022-09-22T00:00:00 2022-09-22T18:08:07.463 DeclarationDirigeants Document JCDECAUX SA Link
2022-09-22T00:00:00 2022-09-22T18:08:06.5 DeclarationDirigeants Document LAURENT-PERRIER Link
2022-09-22T00:00:00 2022-09-22T18:08:05.503 DeclarationDirigeants Document CEGEDIM Link
2022-09-22T00:00:00 2022-09-22T18:08:04.533 DeclarationDirigeants Document AFFLUENT MEDICAL Link
2022-09-22T00:00:00 2022-09-22T18:08:03.643 DeclarationDirigeants Document REALITES Link
2022-09-22T00:00:00 2022-09-22T18:08:02.73 DeclarationDirigeants Document VICAT S.A. Link
2022-09-22T00:00:00 2022-09-22T18:06:06.69 DeclarationDirigeants Document FORSEE POWER Link
2022-09-22T00:00:00 2022-09-22T18:06:05.81 DeclarationDirigeants Document VINCI Link
2022-09-22T00:00:00 2022-09-22T18:06:04.84 DeclarationDirigeants Document CHARGEURS Link
2022-09-22T00:00:00 2022-09-22T18:06:03.83 DeclarationDirigeants Document COVIVIO Link
2022-09-22T00:00:00 2022-09-22T18:06:02.797 DeclarationDirigeants Document ID LOGISTICS GROUP Link
2022-09-22T00:00:00 2022-09-22T18:04:06.507 DeclarationDirigeants Document FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT Link
2022-09-22T00:00:00 2022-09-22T18:04:05.627 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2022-09-22T00:00:00 2022-09-22T18:04:04.733 DeclarationDirigeants Document BOLLORE SE Link
2022-09-22T00:00:00 2022-09-22T18:04:03.753 DeclarationDirigeants Document BOUYGUES Link
2022-09-22T00:00:00 2022-09-22T18:04:02.767 DeclarationDirigeants Document BNP PARIBAS Link
2022-09-22T00:00:00 2022-09-22T18:02:02.493 DeclarationDirigeants Document TELEVERBIER SA Link
2022-09-22T00:00:00 2022-09-22T15:58:03.583 Declarations Document GENOMIC VISION Link
2022-09-22T00:00:00 2022-09-22T15:58:02.677 DeclarationAchatVente Document ONCODESIGN Link
2022-09-22T00:00:00 2022-09-22T15:40:04.697 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2022-09-22T00:00:00 2022-09-22T15:40:03.653 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MC PHY ENERGY Link
2022-09-22T00:00:00 2022-09-22T15:40:02.73 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document BNP PARIBAS Link
2022-09-22T00:00:00 2022-09-22T15:38:06.823 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIS Link
2022-09-22T00:00:00 2022-09-22T15:38:05.893 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document KLEPIERRE Link
2022-09-22T00:00:00 2022-09-22T15:38:04.843 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-09-22T00:00:00 2022-09-22T15:38:03.79 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2022-09-22T00:00:00 2022-09-22T15:38:02.753 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document BOUYGUES Link
2022-09-22T00:00:00 2022-09-22T15:36:06.413 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIS Link
2022-09-22T00:00:00 2022-09-22T15:36:05.523 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALNEVA SE Link
2022-09-22T00:00:00 2022-09-22T15:36:04.517 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MC PHY ENERGY Link
2022-09-22T00:00:00 2022-09-22T15:36:03.6 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SOLUTIONS 30 SE Link
2022-09-22T00:00:00 2022-09-22T15:34:05.44 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEOEN Link
2022-09-22T00:00:00 2022-09-22T15:34:04.527 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MAISONS DU MONDE Link
2022-09-22T00:00:00 2022-09-22T15:34:03.603 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MC PHY ENERGY Link
2022-09-22T00:00:00 2022-09-22T15:34:02.647 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
null 2022-09-22T14:32:05.093 PasseportIn Depot NATIXIS Link
2022-09-22T00:00:00 2022-09-22T14:02:03.923 DeclarationAchatVente Document OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
null 2022-09-22T13:26:05.263 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot PERNOD RICARD Link
null 2022-09-22T13:22:04.487 Prospectus Approbation ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE Link
null 2022-09-22T10:31:43.683 undefined Communique CREDIT SUISSE AG, LONDON BRANCH Link
null 2022-09-22T10:31:37.32 undefined Communique SOCIETE GENERALE Link
null 2022-09-22T10:31:33.75 undefined Communique LA BANQUE POSTALE Link
null 2022-09-22T10:27:39.743 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-22T10:23:46.04 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-22T10:19:52.7 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-22T10:15:59.227 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-22T10:12:03.823 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-22T10:06:31.42 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-22T10:02:04.523 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2022-09-21T00:00:00 2022-09-21T18:12:07.29 DeclarationDirigeants Document FORSEE POWER Link
2022-09-21T00:00:00 2022-09-21T18:12:06.44 DeclarationDirigeants Document ASHLER & MANSON Link
2022-09-21T00:00:00 2022-09-21T18:12:05.587 DeclarationDirigeants Document MERSEN Link
2022-09-21T00:00:00 2022-09-21T18:12:04.56 DeclarationDirigeants Document KERING Link
2022-09-21T00:00:00 2022-09-21T18:12:03.56 DeclarationDirigeants Document JCDECAUX SA Link
2022-09-21T00:00:00 2022-09-21T18:12:02.563 DeclarationDirigeants Document JCDECAUX SA Link
2022-09-21T00:00:00 2022-09-21T18:10:07.333 DeclarationDirigeants Document LES AGENCES DE PAPA Link
2022-09-21T00:00:00 2022-09-21T18:10:06.423 DeclarationDirigeants Document LANSON-BCC Link

Disclaimer

AtoS SE published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 13:40:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ATOS SE
09:41aATOS : Document AMF CP. 2022E862598
PU
09/21DXC Technology engages bankers after takeover interest - Bloomberg News
RE
09/21Atos supports European Space Agency's Vega-C rocket
GL
09/20ATOS : Document AMF CP. 2022E861935
PU
09/20Atos has again been awarded a “Platinum” EcoVadis Medal for its commitment ..
GL
09/19ATOS : Document AMF CP. 2022E861734
PU
09/19ATOS SE(ENXTPA : ATO) dropped from FTSE All-World Index
CI
09/16ATOS : Document AMF CP. 2022E861485
PU
09/16ATOS : Document AMF CP. 2022E861474
PU
09/15ATOS : Document AMF CP. 2022E861263
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ATOS SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 11 040 M 10 838 M 10 838 M
Net income 2022 -432 M -424 M -424 M
Net Debt 2022 1 755 M 1 722 M 1 722 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,92x
Yield 2022 2,58%
Capitalization 859 M 843 M 843 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,24x
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 112 180
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart ATOS SE
Duration : Period :
AtoS SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATOS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 7,75 €
Average target price 13,09 €
Spread / Average Target 68,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nourdine Bihmane Group Chief Executive Officer
Nathalie Sénéchault Chief Financial Officer
Bertrand Marc Andrew Meunier Non-Executive Chairman
Eric Grall Chief Operating Officer & Head-Manufacturing
Sophie Proust Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATOS SE-79.27%843
ACCENTURE PLC-36.72%165 930
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-19.55%135 728
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-6.53%95 712
INFOSYS LIMITED-27.54%70 774
SNOWFLAKE INC.-49.29%54 955