  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  AtoS SE
  News
  Summary
    ATO   FR0000051732

ATOS SE

(ATO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-09-26 am EDT
7.490 EUR   +2.86%
11:19aATOS : Document AMF CP. 2022E862944
PU
11:19aATOS : Document AMF CP. 2022E862975
PU
09/23ATOS : Document AMF CP. 2022E862619
PU
AtoS : Document AMF CP. 2022E862944

09/26/2022 | 11:19am EDT
Disclaimer

AtoS SE published this content on 26 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2022 15:18:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ATOS SE
Financials
Sales 2022 11 040 M 10 734 M 10 734 M
Net income 2022 -432 M -420 M -420 M
Net Debt 2022 1 755 M 1 706 M 1 706 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,74x
Yield 2022 2,75%
Capitalization 807 M 784 M 784 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 112 180
Free-Float 87,4%
Technical analysis trends ATOS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 7,28 €
Average target price 13,09 €
Spread / Average Target 79,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nourdine Bihmane Group Chief Executive Officer
Nathalie Sénéchault Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Bertrand Marc Andrew Meunier Non-Executive Chairman
Eric Grall Chief Operating Officer & Head-Manufacturing
Sophie Proust Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATOS SE-80.52%784
ACCENTURE PLC-37.29%164 450
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-20.23%134 505
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-6.61%95 633
INFOSYS LIMITED-27.67%70 603
SNOWFLAKE INC.-49.19%55 064