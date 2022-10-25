Advanced search
    ATO   FR0000051732

ATOS SE

(ATO)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:03 2022-10-25 am EDT
9.306 EUR   -8.59%
09:54aAtos : Document AMF CP. 2022E868229
PU
09:54aAtos : Document AMF CP. 2022E868193
PU
09:44aAtos : Document AMF CP. 2022E868155
PU
AtoS : Document AMF CP. 2022E868193

10/25/2022 | 09:54am EDT
Date Created Title Type Company Link
2022-10-25T00:00:00 2022-10-25T15:40:05.513 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2022-10-25T00:00:00 2022-10-25T15:40:04.443 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-10-25T00:00:00 2022-10-25T15:40:03.39 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SAFRAN Link
2022-10-25T00:00:00 2022-10-25T15:40:02.32 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2022-10-25T00:00:00 2022-10-25T15:38:06.26 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document TELEPERFORMANCE Link
2022-10-25T00:00:00 2022-10-25T15:38:05.227 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RENAULT Link
2022-10-25T00:00:00 2022-10-25T15:38:04.183 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROAPI Link
2022-10-25T00:00:00 2022-10-25T15:38:03.243 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-10-25T00:00:00 2022-10-25T15:38:02.193 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2022-10-25T00:00:00 2022-10-25T15:36:06.367 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-10-25T00:00:00 2022-10-25T15:36:05.327 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2022-10-25T00:00:00 2022-10-25T15:36:04.27 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2022-10-25T00:00:00 2022-10-25T15:36:03.233 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-10-25T00:00:00 2022-10-25T15:36:02.183 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document GETLINK SE Link
2022-10-25T00:00:00 2022-10-25T15:32:02.287 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-10-25T00:00:00 2022-10-25T15:28:02.2 Declarations Document ONCODESIGN Link
2022-10-25T00:00:00 2022-10-25T15:18:02.33 DeclarationAchatVente Document CAST Link
2022-10-25T00:00:00 2022-10-25T11:52:02.233 Declarations Document SII Link
null 2022-10-25T11:42:06.457 Prospectus Approbation GECINA Link
null 2022-10-25T11:42:03.15 Prospectus Approbation PERNOD RICARD Link
null 2022-10-25T10:44:55.74 NotesEtAutresInformations Depot LE TANNEUR ET CIE Link
2022-10-25T00:00:00 2022-10-25T10:44:54.667 DeclarationAchatVente Document THERADIAG Link
2022-10-25T00:00:00 2022-10-25T10:44:53.703 DeclarationAchatVente Document ATARI Link
null 2022-10-25T10:39:30.837 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-25T10:34:09.153 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-25T10:28:45.117 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-25T10:23:25.57 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-25T10:17:28.647 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-25T10:12:02.79 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2022-10-25T00:00:00 2022-10-25T10:06:02.623 ResultatOffre Document NEXTSTAGE Link
null 2022-10-25T10:04:03.037 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T18:12:03.03 DeclarationDirigeants Document DNXCORP Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T18:10:06.867 DeclarationDirigeants Document MOULINVEST Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T18:10:05.973 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T18:10:05.06 DeclarationDirigeants Document GROUPE AIRWELL Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T18:10:04.13 DeclarationDirigeants Document REALITES Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T18:10:03.2 DeclarationDirigeants Document CEGEDIM Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T18:08:07.623 DeclarationDirigeants Document CROSSJECT Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T18:08:06.68 DeclarationDirigeants Document CROSSJECT Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T18:08:05.783 DeclarationDirigeants Document VINCI Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T18:08:04.78 DeclarationDirigeants Document CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T18:08:02.977 DeclarationDirigeants Document FORSEE POWER Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T18:06:06.883 DeclarationDirigeants Document FORSEE POWER Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T18:06:06 DeclarationDirigeants Document LUCIBEL Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T18:06:05.113 DeclarationDirigeants Document DEKUPLE Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T18:06:04.127 DeclarationDirigeants Document SMART GOOD THINGS HOLDING S.A. Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T18:06:03.03 DeclarationDirigeants Document PERNOD RICARD Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T16:38:04.087 Declarations Document MC PHY ENERGY Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T16:38:03.123 Declarations Document AXA Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T16:34:03.11 ResultatOffre Document CAST Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T15:48:03.01 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T15:46:08.783 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T15:46:06.593 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T15:46:05.473 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RENAULT Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T15:46:04.367 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T15:46:03.173 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T15:44:07.537 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALLOUREC Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T15:44:06.483 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T15:44:05.297 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document COVIVIO Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T15:44:03.187 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T15:42:07.79 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T15:42:06.74 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEOEN Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T15:42:05.783 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T15:42:04.683 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T15:42:03.633 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
null 2022-10-24T11:36:04.04 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot BONDUELLE Link
null 2022-10-24T10:12:10.21 undefined Communique ENGIE Link
null 2022-10-24T10:12:06.26 undefined Communique ENGIE Link
null 2022-10-24T10:10:17.627 undefined Communique ENGIE Link
null 2022-10-24T10:10:11.44 undefined Communique ENGIE Link
null 2022-10-24T10:10:06.737 undefined Communique ENGIE Link
null 2022-10-24T10:08:15.593 undefined Communique ENGIE Link
null 2022-10-24T10:08:10.357 undefined Communique ENGIE Link
null 2022-10-24T10:08:04.267 undefined Communique ENGIE Link
null 2022-10-24T10:06:17.027 undefined Communique ENGIE Link
null 2022-10-24T10:06:10.883 undefined Communique ENGIE Link
null 2022-10-24T10:06:04.167 undefined Communique ENGIE Link
null 2022-10-24T10:04:12.96 undefined Communique ENGIE Link
null 2022-10-24T10:04:06.317 undefined Communique ENGIE Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T10:04:03.633 DeclarationAchatVente Document ATARI Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T09:36:03.497 Declarations Document JACQUET METALS Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T09:34:03.297 Declarations Document FIGEAC AERO Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T09:32:04.803 DeclarationAchatVente Document THERADIAG Link
null 2022-10-22T11:11:39.923 undefined Communique ENGIE Link
null 2022-10-22T11:11:36.397 undefined Communique ENGIE Link
null 2022-10-22T11:11:31.95 undefined Communique ENGIE Link
null 2022-10-22T11:11:28.65 undefined Communique ENGIE Link
null 2022-10-22T11:11:19.133 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2022-10-22T11:11:09.187 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2022-10-22T11:10:56.357 undefined Communique SOCIETE GENERALE SFH Link
null 2022-10-22T11:10:48.447 undefined Communique SOCIETE GENERALE SFH Link
null 2022-10-22T11:10:40.81 undefined Communique SOCIETE GENERALE SFH Link
null 2022-10-22T11:10:34.837 undefined Communique BPIFRANCE Link
null 2022-10-22T11:05:14.257 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-22T10:59:53.96 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-22T10:54:34.86 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-22T10:49:14.89 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-22T10:43:55.917 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-22T10:38:37.397 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-22T10:33:17.61 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link

Disclaimer

AtoS SE published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 13:53:46 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ATOS SE
Financials
Sales 2022 11 128 M 10 997 M 10 997 M
Net income 2022 -585 M -578 M -578 M
Net Debt 2022 1 752 M 1 731 M 1 731 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,43x
Yield 2022 2,12%
Capitalization 1 128 M 1 115 M 1 115 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,26x
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 112 180
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart ATOS SE
AtoS SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ATOS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 10,18 €
Average target price 11,82 €
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nourdine Bihmane Group Chief Executive Officer
Nathalie Sénéchault Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Bertrand Marc Andrew Meunier Non-Executive Chairman
Eric Grall Chief Operating Officer & Head-Manufacturing
Sophie Proust Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATOS SE-72.77%1 115
ACCENTURE PLC-33.59%173 467
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-16.08%139 721
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-0.73%119 843
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-3.92%98 387
INFOSYS LIMITED-20.51%76 899