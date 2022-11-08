Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  AtoS SE
  News
  Summary
    ATO   FR0000051732

ATOS SE

(ATO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:05 2022-11-08 am EST
9.922 EUR   +2.37%
09:54aAtos : Document AMF CP. 2022E870786
PU
09:54aAtos : Document AMF CP. 2022E870767
PU
11/07Atos : Document AMF CP. 2022E870477
PU
AtoS : Document AMF CP. 2022E870786

11/08/2022 | 09:54am EST
Date Created Title Type Company Link
2022-11-08T00:00:00 2022-11-08T15:38:02.213 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-11-08T00:00:00 2022-11-08T15:36:18.137 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2022-11-08T00:00:00 2022-11-08T15:36:17.11 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALLOUREC Link
2022-11-08T00:00:00 2022-11-08T15:36:16.067 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RENAULT Link
2022-11-08T00:00:00 2022-11-08T15:36:15.03 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-11-08T00:00:00 2022-11-08T15:36:13.973 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2022-11-08T00:00:00 2022-11-08T15:36:12.883 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-11-08T00:00:00 2022-11-08T15:36:11.797 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-11-08T00:00:00 2022-11-08T15:36:10.683 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2022-11-08T00:00:00 2022-11-08T15:36:09.637 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2022-11-08T00:00:00 2022-11-08T15:36:08.58 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SOLUTIONS 30 SE Link
2022-11-08T00:00:00 2022-11-08T15:36:07.603 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-11-08T00:00:00 2022-11-08T15:36:06.617 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MC PHY ENERGY Link
2022-11-08T00:00:00 2022-11-08T15:36:05.727 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-11-08T00:00:00 2022-11-08T15:36:04.68 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-11-08T00:00:00 2022-11-08T15:36:03.51 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2022-11-08T00:00:00 2022-11-08T15:36:02.487 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE Link
2022-11-08T00:00:00 2022-11-08T15:34:32.43 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ Link
2022-11-08T00:00:00 2022-11-08T15:34:31.453 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
Disclaimer

AtoS SE published this content on 08 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2022 14:53:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ATOS SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 11 165 M 11 162 M 11 162 M
Net income 2022 -661 M -660 M -660 M
Net Debt 2022 1 800 M 1 799 M 1 799 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,55x
Yield 2022 2,41%
Capitalization 1 066 M 1 065 M 1 065 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,26x
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 112 180
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart ATOS SE
Duration : Period :
AtoS SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATOS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 9,69 €
Average target price 10,17 €
Spread / Average Target 4,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nourdine Bihmane Group Chief Executive Officer
Nathalie Sénéchault Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Bertrand Marc Andrew Meunier Non-Executive Chairman
Eric Grall Chief Operating Officer & Head-Manufacturing
Sophie Proust Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATOS SE-74.08%1 065
ACCENTURE PLC-35.09%169 536
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-13.50%144 500
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION3.50%125 077
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-2.50%99 729
INFOSYS LIMITED-20.15%77 226