Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. AtoS SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATO   FR0000051732

ATOS SE

(ATO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:11 2022-12-09 am EST
9.522 EUR   -2.02%
10:03aAtos : Document AMF CP. 2022E875575
PU
12/08Atos : Document AMF CP. 2022E875391
PU
12/08Atos becomes Official Technology Partner of UEFA National Team Football until 2030
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AtoS : Document AMF CP. 2022E875575

12/09/2022 | 10:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date Created Title Type Company Link
2022-12-09T00:00:00 2022-12-09T15:38:27.38 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROAPI Link
2022-12-09T00:00:00 2022-12-09T15:38:26.357 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RENAULT Link
2022-12-09T00:00:00 2022-12-09T15:38:25.253 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROAPI Link
2022-12-09T00:00:00 2022-12-09T15:38:24.197 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2022-12-09T00:00:00 2022-12-09T15:36:28.643 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON Link
2022-12-09T00:00:00 2022-12-09T15:36:27.567 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALLOUREC Link
2022-12-09T00:00:00 2022-12-09T15:36:26.503 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-12-09T00:00:00 2022-12-09T15:36:25.4 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-12-09T00:00:00 2022-12-09T15:36:24.28 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXITY Link
2022-12-09T00:00:00 2022-12-09T15:34:30.573 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2022-12-09T00:00:00 2022-12-09T15:34:29.49 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALLOUREC Link
2022-12-09T00:00:00 2022-12-09T15:34:28.37 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MC PHY ENERGY Link
2022-12-09T00:00:00 2022-12-09T15:22:24.607 Declarations Document CHRISTIAN DIOR Link
2022-12-09T00:00:00 2022-12-09T15:18:24.257 Declarations Document DERICHEBOURG Link
2022-12-09T00:00:00 2022-12-09T12:38:24.17 ResultatOffre Document ONCODESIGN Link
2022-12-09T00:00:00 2022-12-09T12:36:24.25 DeclarationAchatVente Document OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
2022-12-09T00:00:00 2022-12-09T11:14:24.247 Declarations Document WORLDLINE Link
2022-12-09T00:00:00 2022-12-09T11:10:24.253 Declarations Document PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE Link
2022-12-09T00:00:00 2022-12-09T11:04:24.17 Declarations Document GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ Link
2022-12-09T00:00:00 2022-12-09T11:02:24.177 DeclarationAchatVente Document UNION FINANCIERE DE FRANCE BANQUE Link
2022-12-09T00:00:00 2022-12-09T11:00:24.393 DeclarationAchatVente Document ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE Link
2022-12-09T00:00:00 2022-12-09T10:56:24.297 DeclarationAchatVente Document BLUELINEA Link
null 2022-12-09T10:54:46.97 undefined Communique CREDIT MUTUEL HOME LOAN SFH Link
null 2022-12-09T10:54:38.46 undefined Communique CREDIT SUISSE AG, LONDON BRANCH Link
null 2022-12-09T10:53:45.517 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-09T10:48:10.117 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-09T10:42:33.187 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-09T10:36:59.45 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-09T10:31:29.903 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-09T10:25:59.813 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-09T10:19:30.977 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-09T10:13:58.833 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-09T10:07:11.513 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-09T10:07:07.47 undefined Communique BPCE Link
null 2022-12-09T10:06:25.13 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2022-12-09T10:04:44.813 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2022-12-09T10:04:34.91 undefined Communique SOCIETE GENERALE Link
null 2022-12-09T10:04:25.483 undefined Communique CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. Link
2022-12-09T00:00:00 2022-12-09T09:40:24.583 Declarations Document NAVYA Link
2022-12-09T00:00:00 2022-12-09T09:38:25.623 DeclarationAchatVente Document ONCODESIGN Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T18:24:23.843 ResultatOffre Document GROUPE IRD Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T18:12:27.303 DeclarationDirigeants Document RENAULT Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T18:12:26.173 DeclarationDirigeants Document LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T18:12:25.013 DeclarationDirigeants Document ALTAREA Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T18:12:23.823 DeclarationDirigeants Document ALTAREA Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T18:10:28.53 DeclarationDirigeants Document QUADIENT S.A. Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T18:10:27.367 DeclarationDirigeants Document FONCIERE INEA Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T18:10:26.267 DeclarationDirigeants Document RENAULT Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T18:10:25.06 DeclarationDirigeants Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T18:10:23.873 DeclarationDirigeants Document BUREAU VERITAS Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T18:08:29.583 DeclarationDirigeants Document ABIVAX Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T18:08:28.563 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T18:08:27.49 DeclarationDirigeants Document SMART GOOD THINGS HOLDING S.A. Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T18:08:26.41 DeclarationDirigeants Document SMART GOOD THINGS HOLDING S.A. Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T18:08:25.283 DeclarationDirigeants Document SMART GOOD THINGS HOLDING S.A. Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T18:08:24.003 DeclarationDirigeants Document SMART GOOD THINGS HOLDING S.A. Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T18:06:25.933 DeclarationDirigeants Document GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T18:06:24.88 DeclarationDirigeants Document EUROBIO-SCIENTIFIC Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T18:06:23.75 DeclarationDirigeants Document LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T15:38:27.583 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T15:38:26.503 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T15:38:25.383 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T15:38:24.243 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T15:36:28.263 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T15:36:27.093 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T15:36:25.997 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T15:36:23.78 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T15:34:24.987 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T15:34:23.743 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T15:18:23.73 DeclarationAchatVente Document ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE Link
null 2022-12-08T12:24:23.933 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-08T12:15:54.493 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-08T12:10:23.967 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-08T12:04:23.967 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-12-08T11:58:23.603 DeclarationDirigeants Document ONCODESIGN PRECISION MEDICINE S.A. Link
null 2022-12-08T11:50:23.897 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-08T11:40:23.837 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-08T11:34:23.877 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T11:20:23.713 DeclarationAchatVente Document OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
null 2022-12-08T11:16:24.127 DocumentOperation Approbation CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T11:15:01.673 DeclarationAchatVente Document UNION FINANCIERE DE FRANCE BANQUE Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T11:15:00.593 DeclarationAchatVente Document ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE Link
null 2022-12-08T11:14:54.127 undefined Communique CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. Link
null 2022-12-08T11:09:24.99 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-08T11:03:58.33 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-08T10:58:27.423 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-08T10:57:48.743 undefined Communique CREDIT SUISSE AG, LONDON BRANCH Link
null 2022-12-08T10:52:21.587 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-08T10:46:57.51 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-08T10:41:32.297 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-08T10:36:08.757 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-08T10:30:41.577 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-08T10:25:18.027 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-08T10:19:54.07 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-08T10:14:24.133 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-08T10:06:24.467 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T10:00:24.207 Declarations Document PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T09:58:24.02 DeclarationAchatVente Document ONCODESIGN Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T09:54:25.097 DeclarationAchatVente Document GROUPE IRD Link
2022-12-07T00:00:00 2022-12-07T18:12:24.48 DeclarationDirigeants Document L'AIR LIQUIDE Link

Attachments

Disclaimer

AtoS SE published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2022 15:02:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ATOS SE
10:03aAtos : Document AMF CP. 2022E875575
PU
12/08Atos : Document AMF CP. 2022E875391
PU
12/08Atos becomes Official Technology Partner of UEFA National Team Football until 2030
GL
12/08Atos becomes Official Technology Partner of UEFA National Team Football until 2030
GL
12/07Atos : Document AMF CP. 2022E875174
PU
12/07Atos to Automate Carbon Footprint Calculation for Venator
MT
12/07Venator Materials Teams Up With Atos to Measure Carbon Footprint of Products
MT
12/07Venator automates Product Carbon Footprint with Atos
GL
12/06Atos : Document AMF CP. 2022E874965
PU
12/05Atos : Document AMF CP. 2022E874619
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ATOS SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 11 175 M 11 786 M 11 786 M
Net income 2022 -496 M -523 M -523 M
Net Debt 2022 1 790 M 1 887 M 1 887 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,41x
Yield 2022 2,40%
Capitalization 1 068 M 1 127 M 1 127 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,26x
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 112 180
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart ATOS SE
Duration : Period :
AtoS SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATOS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 9,72 €
Average target price 10,29 €
Spread / Average Target 5,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nourdine Bihmane Group Chief Executive Officer
Nathalie Sénéchault Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Bertrand Marc Andrew Meunier Non-Executive Chairman
Eric Grall Chief Operating Officer & Head-Manufacturing
Sophie Proust Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATOS SE-74.01%1 127
ACCENTURE PLC-30.84%184 078
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-10.37%148 937
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION10.18%133 612
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.5.13%107 876
INFOSYS LIMITED-14.18%82 521