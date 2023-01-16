Advanced search
    ATO   FR0000051732

ATOS SE

(ATO)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:17:22 2023-01-16 am EST
13.17 EUR   +1.39%
09:50aAtos : Document AMF CP. 2023E880092ANN
PU
09:50aAtos : Document AMF CP. 2023E880357
PU
01/13Atos : Document AMF CP. 2023E880092
PU
AtoS : Document AMF CP. 2023E880092ANN

01/16/2023 | 09:50am EST
Date Created Title Type Company Link
2023-01-16T00:00:00 2023-01-16T15:40:07.62 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VERGNET SA Link
2023-01-16T00:00:00 2023-01-16T15:40:06.627 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-01-16T00:00:00 2023-01-16T15:40:05.567 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-01-16T00:00:00 2023-01-16T15:40:04.537 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SES IMAGOTAG Link
2023-01-16T00:00:00 2023-01-16T15:40:03.513 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2023-01-16T00:00:00 2023-01-16T15:40:02.423 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-01-16T00:00:00 2023-01-16T15:38:09.767 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VERGNET SA Link
2023-01-16T00:00:00 2023-01-16T15:38:08.757 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2023-01-16T00:00:00 2023-01-16T15:38:07.703 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2023-01-16T00:00:00 2023-01-16T15:38:06.653 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Link
2023-01-16T00:00:00 2023-01-16T15:38:05.63 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIS Link
2023-01-16T00:00:00 2023-01-16T15:38:04.61 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CARREFOUR Link
2023-01-16T00:00:00 2023-01-16T15:38:03.567 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2023-01-16T00:00:00 2023-01-16T15:38:02.373 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2023-01-16T00:00:00 2023-01-16T15:10:02.39 Declarations Document PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Link
2023-01-16T00:00:00 2023-01-16T15:08:02.32 Declarations Document NAVYA Link
null 2023-01-16T13:20:02.703 DocumentEnregistrement Approbation LEPERMISLIBRE Link
null 2023-01-16T13:12:05.6 DocumentOperation Approbation HSBC CONTINENTAL EUROPE Link
null 2023-01-16T13:12:04.28 Prospectus Approbation ILE-DE-FRANCE MOBILITES Link
2023-01-16T00:00:00 2023-01-16T13:04:02.507 DeclarationAchatVente Document OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
2023-01-16T00:00:00 2023-01-16T13:02:02.363 DeclarationAchatVente Document MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL Link
2023-01-16T00:00:00 2023-01-16T10:36:02.723 Declarations Document VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT Link
2023-01-16T00:00:00 2023-01-16T10:34:02.507 Declarations Document ELIOR Link
2023-01-16T00:00:00 2023-01-16T10:32:02.25 Declarations Document SOCIETE BIC Link
2023-01-16T00:00:00 2023-01-16T10:28:02.823 DeclarationAchatVente Document UNION FINANCIERE DE FRANCE BANQUE Link
2023-01-16T00:00:00 2023-01-16T10:24:09.557 DeclarationAchatVente Document INTRASENSE Link
2023-01-16T00:00:00 2023-01-16T10:24:07.847 DeclarationAchatVente Document GROUPE FLO Link
2023-01-16T00:00:00 2023-01-16T10:24:04.143 DeclarationAchatVente Document ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE Link
null 2023-01-14T10:54:31.297 undefined Communique AMUNDI FINANCE EMISSIONS Link
null 2023-01-14T10:53:36.353 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-14T10:52:49.253 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2023-01-14T10:52:02.457 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2023-01-14T10:45:34.1 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-14T10:45:30.023 undefined Communique SOCIETE GENERALE Link
null 2023-01-14T10:39:00.383 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-14T10:32:31.507 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-14T10:26:02.667 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-14T10:17:47.807 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-14T10:11:15.073 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-14T10:04:11.443 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-14T10:04:03.243 undefined Communique BANQUE FEDERATIVE DU CREDIT MUTUEL Link
null 2023-01-14T10:02:04.703 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T18:02:11.507 DeclarationDirigeants Document METADVERTISE Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T18:02:10.577 DeclarationDirigeants Document SMART GOOD THINGS HOLDING S.A. Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T18:02:09.57 DeclarationDirigeants Document SMART GOOD THINGS HOLDING S.A. Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T18:02:08.53 DeclarationDirigeants Document SMART GOOD THINGS HOLDING S.A. Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T18:02:07.587 DeclarationDirigeants Document SMART GOOD THINGS HOLDING S.A. Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T18:02:06.62 DeclarationDirigeants Document UV GERMI Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T18:02:05.627 DeclarationDirigeants Document ASHLER & MANSON Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T18:02:04.63 DeclarationDirigeants Document BOLLORE SE Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T18:02:03.63 DeclarationDirigeants Document BOLLORE SE Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T16:46:02.39 ResultatOffre Document THERADIAG Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:40:02.473 Declarations Document BOUYGUES Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:38:14.787 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:38:13.763 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VERGNET SA Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:38:12.783 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:38:11.757 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:38:10.7 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:38:08.66 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:38:06.613 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CARREFOUR Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:38:05.623 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:38:02.45 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:36:05.703 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:36:04.69 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document KLEPIERRE Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:36:02.49 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T14:12:02.427 ResultatOffre Document SOMFY SA Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T11:50:02.47 DeclarationAchatVente Document OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T11:48:02.463 DeclarationAchatVente Document MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T11:26:04.62 DeclarationAchatVente Document GROUPE FLO Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T11:26:02.46 DeclarationAchatVente Document INTRASENSE Link
null 2023-01-13T11:18:31.693 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-13T11:12:01.593 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-13T11:05:31.677 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-13T11:05:22.257 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2023-01-13T11:05:12.967 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T11:05:11.71 Declarations Document SOMFY SA Link
null 2023-01-13T11:05:00.423 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2023-01-13T10:58:25.497 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-13T10:51:58.123 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-13T10:45:27.03 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-13T10:38:56.603 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-13T10:32:27.887 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T10:32:26.74 DeclarationAchatVente Document UNION FINANCIERE DE FRANCE BANQUE Link
null 2023-01-13T10:25:46.727 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-13T10:19:18.987 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-13T10:12:47.24 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-13T10:06:03.203 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T10:04:09.977 DeclarationAchatVente Document SOMFY SA Link
null 2023-01-13T10:04:03.303 undefined Communique SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T10:02:03.85 DeclarationAchatVente Document ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T18:02:10.433 DeclarationDirigeants Document SOMFY SA Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T18:02:09.43 DeclarationDirigeants Document SOMFY SA Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T18:02:08.403 DeclarationDirigeants Document SOMFY SA Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T18:02:07.407 DeclarationDirigeants Document SOMFY SA Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T18:02:06.383 DeclarationDirigeants Document LANSON-BCC Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T18:02:05.367 DeclarationDirigeants Document LANSON-BCC Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T18:02:04.313 DeclarationDirigeants Document ASHLER & MANSON Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T18:02:03.13 DeclarationDirigeants Document SOMFY SA Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T17:24:03.1 Declarations Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T17:00:03.12 Declarations Document VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT Link

AtoS SE published this content on 16 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2023 14:49:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ATOS SE
01/13Atos : Document AMF CP. 2023E880073
PU
01/12French Bourse Closes Higher Thursday as Cooling US Inflation Brings Some Cheer
MT
01/12Atos : Document AMF CP. 2023E879932
PU
01/12Atos : Document AMF CP. 2023E879979
PU
01/12Atos Receives Order For Computing Cluster From Austrian AVL List
MT
01/12Atos to empower automotive digital manufacturing processes with high-performance comput..
GL
01/12Atos to Empower Automotive Digital Manufacturing Processes with High-Performance Comput..
CI
Analyst Recommendations on ATOS SE
Financials
Sales 2022 11 191 M 12 107 M 12 107 M
Net income 2022 -496 M -536 M -536 M
Net Debt 2022 1 769 M 1 914 M 1 914 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,24x
Yield 2022 1,80%
Capitalization 1 428 M 1 545 M 1 545 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 112 180
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart ATOS SE
AtoS SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ATOS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 12,99 €
Average target price 10,43 €
Spread / Average Target -19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nourdine Bihmane Group Chief Executive Officer
Nathalie Sénéchault Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Bertrand Marc Andrew Meunier Non-Executive Chairman
Eric Grall Chief Operating Officer & Head-Manufacturing
Sophie Proust Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATOS SE44.14%1 545
ACCENTURE PLC5.73%177 675
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.3.62%151 909
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION3.55%131 903
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.2.72%101 782
INFOSYS LIMITED-0.30%77 008