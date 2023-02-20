Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. AtoS SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATO   FR0000051732

ATOS SE

(ATO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:11:21 2023-02-20 am EST
13.60 EUR   -1.88%
09:50aAtos : Document AMF CP. 2023E885539
PU
09:40aAtos : Document AMF CP. 2023E885560
PU
02/17Atos : Document AMF CP. 2023E885382
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AtoS : Document AMF CP. 2023E885560

02/20/2023 | 09:40am EST
Date Created Title Type Company Link
2023-02-20T00:00:00 2023-02-20T15:36:15.497 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXANS Link
2023-02-20T00:00:00 2023-02-20T15:36:14.337 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-02-20T00:00:00 2023-02-20T15:36:13.223 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALNEVA SE Link
2023-02-20T00:00:00 2023-02-20T15:36:12.09 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2023-02-20T00:00:00 2023-02-20T15:36:10.957 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document WORLDLINE Link
2023-02-20T00:00:00 2023-02-20T15:34:10.81 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2023-02-20T00:00:00 2023-02-20T15:34:09.593 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CARREFOUR Link
2023-02-20T00:00:00 2023-02-20T15:34:08.433 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
2023-02-20T00:00:00 2023-02-20T14:54:02.547 Declarations Document REXEL Link
null 2023-02-20T13:50:04.3 Prospectus Approbation KERING Link
null 2023-02-20T13:48:06.647 Prospectus Approbation AMUNDI FINANCE Link
null 2023-02-20T13:46:04.357 Prospectus Approbation CAISSE DE REFINANCEMENT DE L'HABITAT Link
2023-02-20T00:00:00 2023-02-20T12:10:02.6 DeclarationAchatVente Document OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
2023-02-20T00:00:00 2023-02-20T10:30:02.793 DeclarationAchatVente Document INTRASENSE Link
2023-02-20T00:00:00 2023-02-20T10:28:04.297 DeclarationAchatVente Document INTRASENSE Link
null 2023-02-18T11:07:14.787 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-18T11:07:08.797 undefined Communique ASSISTANCE PUBLIQUE-HOPITAUX DE PARIS Link
null 2023-02-18T11:06:00.773 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-18T11:04:52.357 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-18T11:03:44.08 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-18T11:02:34.91 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-18T11:01:26.237 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-18T10:53:56.07 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-18T10:46:24.55 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-18T10:38:56.553 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-18T10:31:29.313 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-18T10:24:02.823 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-18T10:16:32.877 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-18T10:15:38.677 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2023-02-18T10:08:02.68 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-18T10:05:27.293 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-18T10:05:18.09 undefined Communique SOCIETE GENERALE SFH Link
null 2023-02-18T10:04:13.527 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2023-02-18T10:04:04.087 undefined Communique SOCIETE GENERALE SFH Link
2023-02-17T00:00:00 2023-02-17T18:08:16.917 DeclarationDirigeants Document GUILLEMOT CORPORATION Link
2023-02-17T00:00:00 2023-02-17T18:08:15.923 DeclarationDirigeants Document LANSON-BCC Link
2023-02-17T00:00:00 2023-02-17T18:08:14.93 DeclarationDirigeants Document LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS Link
2023-02-17T00:00:00 2023-02-17T18:08:13.977 DeclarationDirigeants Document VERALLIA Link
2023-02-17T00:00:00 2023-02-17T18:08:13.017 DeclarationDirigeants Document GUILLEMOT CORPORATION Link
2023-02-17T00:00:00 2023-02-17T18:08:12.023 DeclarationDirigeants Document AVENIR TELECOM Link
2023-02-17T00:00:00 2023-02-17T18:08:10.983 DeclarationDirigeants Document OBIZ Link
2023-02-17T00:00:00 2023-02-17T18:08:10.05 DeclarationDirigeants Document VOYAGEURS DU MONDE Link
2023-02-17T00:00:00 2023-02-17T18:08:09.077 DeclarationDirigeants Document BENETEAU Link
2023-02-17T00:00:00 2023-02-17T18:08:08.033 DeclarationDirigeants Document LES AGENCES DE PAPA Link
2023-02-17T00:00:00 2023-02-17T18:08:07.04 DeclarationDirigeants Document METABOLIC EXPLORER Link
2023-02-17T00:00:00 2023-02-17T18:08:06.047 DeclarationDirigeants Document METABOLIC EXPLORER Link
2023-02-17T00:00:00 2023-02-17T18:08:05.07 DeclarationDirigeants Document IMMOBILIERE DASSAULT SA Link
2023-02-17T00:00:00 2023-02-17T18:08:04.01 DeclarationDirigeants Document IMMOBILIERE DASSAULT SA Link
2023-02-17T00:00:00 2023-02-17T18:08:02.913 DeclarationDirigeants Document LVMH MOET HENNESSY-LOUIS VUITTON Link
2023-02-17T00:00:00 2023-02-17T18:06:04.33 DeclarationDirigeants Document LVMH MOET HENNESSY-LOUIS VUITTON Link
2023-02-17T00:00:00 2023-02-17T18:06:03.047 DeclarationDirigeants Document LVMH MOET HENNESSY-LOUIS VUITTON Link
2023-02-17T00:00:00 2023-02-17T16:00:03.13 Declarations Document AXA Link
2023-02-17T00:00:00 2023-02-17T15:42:08.26 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-02-17T00:00:00 2023-02-17T15:42:07.203 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-02-17T00:00:00 2023-02-17T15:42:06.133 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXANS Link
2023-02-17T00:00:00 2023-02-17T15:42:04.01 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RENAULT Link
2023-02-17T00:00:00 2023-02-17T15:42:02.893 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2023-02-17T00:00:00 2023-02-17T15:40:24.253 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-02-17T00:00:00 2023-02-17T15:40:23.16 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2023-02-17T00:00:00 2023-02-17T15:40:22.057 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2023-02-17T00:00:00 2023-02-17T15:40:20.973 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2023-02-17T00:00:00 2023-02-17T15:40:19.88 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RENAULT Link
2023-02-17T00:00:00 2023-02-17T15:40:18.783 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALLOUREC Link
2023-02-17T00:00:00 2023-02-17T15:40:17.683 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXITY Link
2023-02-17T00:00:00 2023-02-17T15:40:15.573 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXANS Link
2023-02-17T00:00:00 2023-02-17T13:52:03 Declarations Document DEE TECH S.A. Link
2023-02-17T00:00:00 2023-02-17T13:50:02.917 DeclarationAchatVente Document OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
null 2023-02-17T12:18:04.277 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH Link
null 2023-02-17T12:16:06.323 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot GROUPE PARTOUCHE Link
null 2023-02-17T12:16:03.437 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Approbation PREDILIFE Link
null 2023-02-17T12:12:09.373 DocumentOperation Approbation CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. Link
null 2023-02-17T12:12:07.943 Prospectus Approbation BANQUE FEDERATIVE DU CREDIT MUTUEL Link
null 2023-02-17T12:10:03.127 Prospectus Approbation CREDIT AGRICOLE HOME LOAN SFH Link
2023-02-17T00:00:00 2023-02-17T11:20:02.883 Declarations Document VERALLIA Link
null 2023-02-17T11:11:03.027 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-17T11:03:40.67 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-17T11:02:31.77 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-17T11:01:22.403 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-17T11:00:11.877 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-17T10:59:04.11 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-17T10:51:36.267 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-17T10:44:11.517 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-17T10:36:49.243 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-17T10:29:26.047 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-17T10:20:26.89 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-17T10:13:00.25 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-17T10:05:24.537 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-17T10:04:04.75 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2023-02-16T00:00:00 2023-02-16T18:04:07.4 DeclarationDirigeants Document LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS Link
2023-02-16T00:00:00 2023-02-16T18:04:06.42 DeclarationDirigeants Document VOYAGEURS DU MONDE Link
2023-02-16T00:00:00 2023-02-16T18:04:05.457 DeclarationDirigeants Document PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Link
2023-02-16T00:00:00 2023-02-16T18:04:04.39 DeclarationDirigeants Document REALITES Link
2023-02-16T00:00:00 2023-02-16T18:04:03.447 DeclarationDirigeants Document EURAZEO Link
2023-02-16T00:00:00 2023-02-16T18:04:02.393 DeclarationDirigeants Document OBIZ Link
2023-02-16T00:00:00 2023-02-16T18:02:14.633 DeclarationDirigeants Document L'OREAL Link
2023-02-16T00:00:00 2023-02-16T18:02:13.63 DeclarationDirigeants Document SAINT JEAN GROUPE Link
2023-02-16T00:00:00 2023-02-16T18:02:12.647 DeclarationDirigeants Document ECOMIAM Link
2023-02-16T00:00:00 2023-02-16T18:02:11.687 DeclarationDirigeants Document METABOLIC EXPLORER Link
2023-02-16T00:00:00 2023-02-16T18:02:10.703 DeclarationDirigeants Document METABOLIC EXPLORER Link
2023-02-16T00:00:00 2023-02-16T18:02:09.57 DeclarationDirigeants Document PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Link

Attachments

Disclaimer

AtoS SE published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 14:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 11 258 M 12 004 M 12 004 M
Net income 2022 -496 M -529 M -529 M
Net Debt 2022 1 758 M 1 874 M 1 874 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,21x
Yield 2022 1,68%
Capitalization 1 523 M 1 624 M 1 624 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 112 180
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart ATOS SE
Duration : Period :
AtoS SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATOS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 13,86 €
Average target price 10,63 €
Spread / Average Target -23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nourdine Bihmane Group Chief Executive Officer
Nathalie Sénéchault Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Bertrand Marc Andrew Meunier Non-Executive Chairman
Eric Grall Chief Operating Officer & Head-Manufacturing
Sophie Proust Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATOS SE53.74%1 624
ACCENTURE PLC3.83%174 470
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.7.51%154 784
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.17%122 075
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-4.26%94 760
INFOSYS LIMITED5.01%78 771