Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. AtoS SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATO   FR0000051732

ATOS SE

(ATO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:11:04 2023-03-31 am EDT
11.28 EUR   -0.13%
09:49aAtos : Document AMF CP. 2023E892349
PU
09:39aAtos : Document AMF CP. 2023E892184
PU
03/30Atos : Document AMF CP. 2023E892085
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AtoS : Document AMF CP. 2023E892349

03/31/2023 | 09:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date Created Title Type Company Link
2023-03-31T00:00:00 2023-03-31T15:36:16.427 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALLOUREC Link
2023-03-31T00:00:00 2023-03-31T15:36:15.24 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2023-03-31T00:00:00 2023-03-31T15:36:14.03 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE Link
2023-03-31T00:00:00 2023-03-31T15:36:12.91 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-03-31T00:00:00 2023-03-31T15:36:11.813 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON Link
2023-03-31T00:00:00 2023-03-31T15:36:10.72 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIS Link
2023-03-31T00:00:00 2023-03-31T15:36:09.69 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RENAULT Link
2023-03-31T00:00:00 2023-03-31T15:36:08.57 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2023-03-31T00:00:00 2023-03-31T15:36:07.49 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RENAULT Link
2023-03-31T00:00:00 2023-03-31T15:36:06.333 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2023-03-31T00:00:00 2023-03-31T15:36:05.217 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ERAMET Link
2023-03-31T00:00:00 2023-03-31T15:36:04.15 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2023-03-31T00:00:00 2023-03-31T15:36:03.06 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2023-03-31T00:00:00 2023-03-31T15:34:27.35 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON Link
2023-03-31T00:00:00 2023-03-31T15:34:26.197 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2023-03-31T00:00:00 2023-03-31T15:34:25.063 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2023-03-31T00:00:00 2023-03-31T15:34:23.937 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SOLUTIONS 30 SE Link
2023-03-31T00:00:00 2023-03-31T15:34:22.837 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2023-03-31T00:00:00 2023-03-31T15:34:21.67 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-03-31T00:00:00 2023-03-31T15:34:20.497 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON Link
2023-03-31T00:00:00 2023-03-31T15:22:03.05 Declarations Document EUROAPI Link
null 2023-03-31T14:58:04.093 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Approbation MAAT PHARMA Link
null 2023-03-31T14:56:20.113 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot GUERBET Link
null 2023-03-31T14:56:16.363 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot ACCOR Link
null 2023-03-31T14:56:13.427 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot EDENRED Link
null 2023-03-31T14:56:09.81 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot VALEO Link
null 2023-03-31T14:56:05.067 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot VALNEVA SE Link
null 2023-03-31T14:54:04.067 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot MAROC TELECOM Link
null 2023-03-31T14:46:03.423 DocumentOperation Approbation BPCE Link
2023-03-31T00:00:00 2023-03-31T14:14:03.087 Declarations Document PERNOD RICARD Link
null 2023-03-31T10:22:21.747 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2023-03-31T10:22:16.73 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2023-03-31T10:22:11.44 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2023-03-31T10:21:12.24 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2023-03-31T10:21:04.59 undefined Communique BPCE Link
null 2023-03-31T10:20:59.45 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-03-31T10:20:53.957 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-03-31T10:13:17.657 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-03-31T10:13:12.29 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-03-31T10:13:06.333 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-03-31T10:05:33.41 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-03-31T10:04:13.033 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-03-31T10:04:03.763 undefined Communique BPCE Link
2023-03-31T00:00:00 2023-03-31T09:40:03.48 Declarations Document PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Link
2023-03-31T00:00:00 2023-03-31T09:34:03.407 Declarations Document PERNOD RICARD Link
2023-03-31T00:00:00 2023-03-31T09:30:06.513 DeclarationAchatVente Document INTRASENSE Link
2023-03-31T00:00:00 2023-03-31T09:30:03.4 DeclarationAchatVente Document BOLLORE SE Link
2023-03-30T00:00:00 2023-03-30T18:04:06.663 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEOEN Link
2023-03-30T00:00:00 2023-03-30T18:04:05.657 DeclarationDirigeants Document LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS Link
2023-03-30T00:00:00 2023-03-30T18:04:04.633 DeclarationDirigeants Document GROUPE AIRWELL Link
2023-03-30T00:00:00 2023-03-30T18:04:03.59 DeclarationDirigeants Document LVMH MOET HENNESSY-LOUIS VUITTON Link
2023-03-30T00:00:00 2023-03-30T18:04:02.493 DeclarationDirigeants Document ARAMIS GROUP Link
2023-03-30T00:00:00 2023-03-30T18:02:12.447 DeclarationDirigeants Document CEGEDIM Link
2023-03-30T00:00:00 2023-03-30T18:02:11.323 DeclarationDirigeants Document ARAMIS GROUP Link
2023-03-30T00:00:00 2023-03-30T18:02:10.267 DeclarationDirigeants Document AFYREN Link
2023-03-30T00:00:00 2023-03-30T18:02:09.207 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2023-03-30T00:00:00 2023-03-30T18:02:08.147 DeclarationDirigeants Document TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1 Link
2023-03-30T00:00:00 2023-03-30T18:02:07.033 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEOEN Link
2023-03-30T00:00:00 2023-03-30T18:02:06.003 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2023-03-30T00:00:00 2023-03-30T18:02:04.997 DeclarationDirigeants Document ARKEMA Link
2023-03-30T00:00:00 2023-03-30T18:02:03.92 DeclarationDirigeants Document ELIS Link
2023-03-30T00:00:00 2023-03-30T18:02:02.57 DeclarationDirigeants Document ENGIE Link
2023-03-30T00:00:00 2023-03-30T16:26:02.523 Declarations Document NHOA Link
null 2023-03-30T16:22:03.37 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot INTERPARFUMS Link
null 2023-03-30T16:20:09.007 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot SOCIETE BIC Link
null 2023-03-30T16:20:05.75 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot INVENTIVA Link
null 2023-03-30T16:18:09.503 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot BUREAU VERITAS Link
null 2023-03-30T16:18:04.833 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot ORANGE Link
null 2023-03-30T16:14:08.343 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot ELIS Link
null 2023-03-30T16:14:03.347 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot CAPGEMINI Link
null 2023-03-30T16:06:02.83 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot ICADE Link
null 2023-03-30T16:02:05.96 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot VERALLIA Link
null 2023-03-30T15:56:03.683 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot CREDIT AGRICOLE CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANK Link
null 2023-03-30T15:54:11.437 Prospectus Approbation BNP PARIBAS Link
2023-03-30T00:00:00 2023-03-30T15:36:06.373 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-03-30T00:00:00 2023-03-30T15:36:05.153 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document KLEPIERRE Link
2023-03-30T00:00:00 2023-03-30T15:36:03.957 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-03-30T00:00:00 2023-03-30T15:36:02.703 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
2023-03-30T00:00:00 2023-03-30T15:34:16.317 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON Link
2023-03-30T00:00:00 2023-03-30T15:34:15.07 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2023-03-30T00:00:00 2023-03-30T15:34:13.793 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2023-03-30T00:00:00 2023-03-30T15:34:11.217 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-03-30T00:00:00 2023-03-30T14:30:02.713 Declarations Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2023-03-30T00:00:00 2023-03-30T10:42:03.183 Declarations Document ACCOR Link
2023-03-30T00:00:00 2023-03-30T10:26:44.467 Declarations Document PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Link
null 2023-03-30T10:26:39.48 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-03-30T10:25:19.87 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-03-30T10:25:13.577 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2023-03-30T00:00:00 2023-03-30T10:25:12 Declarations Document MERCIALYS Link
null 2023-03-30T10:25:06.197 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2023-03-30T00:00:00 2023-03-30T10:25:04.64 DeclarationAchatVente Document INTRASENSE Link
null 2023-03-30T10:24:58.667 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-03-30T10:24:53.09 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-03-30T10:17:05.65 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-03-30T10:10:02.953 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-03-30T10:09:23.657 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-03-30T10:09:19.687 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-03-30T10:07:27.01 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-03-30T10:06:05.187 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2023-03-29T00:00:00 2023-03-29T18:10:04.353 DeclarationDirigeants Document ARAMIS GROUP Link

Attachments

Disclaimer

AtoS SE published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 13:48:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ATOS SE
09:49aAtos : Document AMF CP. 2023E892349
PU
09:39aAtos : Document AMF CP. 2023E892184
PU
03/30Atos : Document AMF CP. 2023E892085
PU
03/30Atos : Document AMF CP. 2023E892061
PU
03/29Airbus Provides Update on Discussions with Atos Regarding Potential Acquisition of Mino..
CI
03/29ADRs End Higher, Atos SE, Airbus, Infineon Technologies Trade Actively
DJ
03/29Optimism in Global Markets Boosts French Stocks as Banking Worries Subside
MT
03/29European Shares Extend Gains as Banking Concerns Retreat
MT
03/29Airbus Drops Talks With Atos for Evidian Investment
MT
03/29Virginia's Fairfax County selects Atos Public Safety LLC to power Next Generation 9-1-1..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ATOS SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 11 145 M 12 153 M 12 153 M
Net income 2023 -388 M -423 M -423 M
Net Debt 2023 1 949 M 2 126 M 2 126 M
P/E ratio 2023 -3,87x
Yield 2023 1,18%
Capitalization 1 241 M 1 354 M 1 354 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,29x
EV / Sales 2024 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 110 797
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart ATOS SE
Duration : Period :
AtoS SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATOS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 11,29 €
Average target price 13,02 €
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nourdine Bihmane Group Chief Executive Officer
Nathalie Sénéchault Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Bertrand Marc Andrew Meunier Non-Executive Chairman
Eric Grall Chief Operating Officer & Head-Manufacturing
Sophie Proust Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATOS SE25.28%1 354
ACCENTURE PLC5.93%178 509
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-3.62%139 856
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-8.28%117 216
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.94%90 946
INFOSYS LIMITED-8.26%69 365
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer