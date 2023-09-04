Date Created Title Type Company Link
2023-09-04T00:00:00 2023-09-04T15:40:07.283 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-09-04T00:00:00 2023-09-04T15:40:06.407 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document AIR FRANCE-KLM Link
2023-09-04T00:00:00 2023-09-04T15:40:05.577 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-09-04T00:00:00 2023-09-04T15:40:04.733 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2023-09-04T00:00:00 2023-09-04T15:40:03.903 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2023-09-04T00:00:00 2023-09-04T15:38:09.063 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON Link
2023-09-04T00:00:00 2023-09-04T15:38:08.227 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document TELEPERFORMANCE Link
2023-09-04T00:00:00 2023-09-04T14:54:04.74 Declarations Document WORLDLINE Link
2023-09-04T00:00:00 2023-09-04T14:54:03.913 DeclarationAchatVente Document ROTHSCHILD & CO Link
2023-09-04T00:00:00 2023-09-04T14:52:05.087 DeclarationAchatVente Document ROTHSCHILD & CO Link
2023-09-04T00:00:00 2023-09-04T14:52:03.883 DeclarationAchatVente Document ESI GROUP Link
null 2023-09-02T10:05:35.547 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2023-09-02T10:05:32.72 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-09-02T10:04:04.483 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2023-09-01T00:00:00 2023-09-01T18:10:03.003 DeclarationDirigeants Document ROTHSCHILD & CO Link
2023-09-01T00:00:00 2023-09-01T18:10:02.217 DeclarationDirigeants Document GROUPE PAROT Link
2023-09-01T00:00:00 2023-09-01T18:08:06.113 DeclarationDirigeants Document CYBERGUN Link
2023-09-01T00:00:00 2023-09-01T18:08:05.347 DeclarationDirigeants Document ASSYSTEM Link
2023-09-01T00:00:00 2023-09-01T18:08:04.587 DeclarationDirigeants Document GL EVENTS Link
2023-09-01T00:00:00 2023-09-01T18:08:03.827 DeclarationDirigeants Document GL EVENTS Link
2023-09-01T00:00:00 2023-09-01T18:08:03.06 DeclarationDirigeants Document GL EVENTS Link
2023-09-01T00:00:00 2023-09-01T18:08:02.223 DeclarationDirigeants Document ALTUR INVESTISSEMENT Link
2023-09-01T00:00:00 2023-09-01T18:06:05.363 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2023-09-01T00:00:00 2023-09-01T18:06:04.61 DeclarationDirigeants Document CYBERGUN Link
2023-09-01T00:00:00 2023-09-01T18:06:03.86 DeclarationDirigeants Document RALLYE Link
2023-09-01T00:00:00 2023-09-01T18:06:03.13 DeclarationDirigeants Document RALLYE Link
2023-09-01T00:00:00 2023-09-01T18:06:02.373 DeclarationDirigeants Document RALLYE Link
2023-09-01T00:00:00 2023-09-01T18:04:06.43 DeclarationDirigeants Document RALLYE Link
2023-09-01T00:00:00 2023-09-01T18:04:04.74 DeclarationDirigeants Document TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1 Link
2023-09-01T00:00:00 2023-09-01T18:04:03.967 DeclarationDirigeants Document GL EVENTS Link
2023-09-01T00:00:00 2023-09-01T18:04:03.193 DeclarationDirigeants Document GAUSSIN S.A. Link
2023-09-01T00:00:00 2023-09-01T15:42:03.887 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2023-09-01T00:00:00 2023-09-01T15:42:03.103 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-09-01T00:00:00 2023-09-01T15:42:02.243 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2023-09-01T00:00:00 2023-09-01T15:40:03.917 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-09-01T00:00:00 2023-09-01T15:40:03.137 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ARTPRICE.COM Link
2023-09-01T00:00:00 2023-09-01T15:38:05.663 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2023-09-01T00:00:00 2023-09-01T15:38:04.89 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2023-09-01T00:00:00 2023-09-01T15:38:04.107 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON Link
2023-09-01T00:00:00 2023-09-01T15:32:02.253 Declarations Document ENGIE Link
2023-09-01T00:00:00 2023-09-01T15:28:02.27 DeclarationAchatVente Document ROTHSCHILD & CO Link
2023-09-01T00:00:00 2023-09-01T15:26:02.3 DeclarationAchatVente Document ROTHSCHILD & CO Link
2023-09-01T00:00:00 2023-09-01T15:24:02.257 DeclarationAchatVente Document ESI GROUP Link
2023-09-01T00:00:00 2023-09-01T15:20:02.29 DeclarationAchatVente Document BALYO Link
null 2023-09-01T12:20:03.963 Prospectus Approbation VINCI Link
null 2023-09-01T12:06:02.43 DocumentOperation Approbation CAISSES DE CREDIT MUTUEL DU SUD-OUEST AFFILIEES AU CREDIT MUTUEL ARKEA Link
null 2023-09-01T12:04:02.45 DocumentOperation Approbation CAISSES DE CREDIT MUTUEL DE BRETAGNE AFFILIEES AU CREDIT MUTUEL ARKEA Link
null 2023-09-01T12:02:02.703 DocumentOperation Approbation INVENTIVA Link
null 2023-09-01T11:58:07.983 AmendementDocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot INVENTIVA Link
2023-09-01T00:00:00 2023-09-01T11:04:02.333 Declarations Document ENGIE Link
2023-09-01T00:00:00 2023-09-01T11:02:03.193 DeclarationAchatVente Document ROTHSCHILD & CO Link
2023-09-01T00:00:00 2023-09-01T11:02:02.357 DeclarationAchatVente Document ROTHSCHILD & CO Link
2023-09-01T00:00:00 2023-09-01T11:00:02.31 DeclarationAchatVente Document ROTHSCHILD & CO Link
2023-09-01T00:00:00 2023-09-01T10:58:02.24 DeclarationAchatVente Document ROTHSCHILD & CO Link
2023-09-01T00:00:00 2023-09-01T10:54:02.253 DeclarationAchatVente Document ROTHSCHILD & CO Link
2023-09-01T00:00:00 2023-09-01T10:50:02.27 DeclarationAchatVente Document ROTHSCHILD & CO Link
2023-09-01T00:00:00 2023-09-01T10:48:02.253 DeclarationAchatVente Document BALYO Link
null 2023-09-01T10:15:37.27 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-09-01T10:14:10.29 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-09-01T10:14:02.537 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-09-01T10:10:46.02 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-09-01T10:10:25.687 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2023-09-01T10:10:02.493 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-09-01T10:09:30.367 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-09-01T10:09:27.603 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-09-01T10:07:32.65 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-09-01T10:07:29.573 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-09-01T10:06:02.5 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-09-01T10:04:24.95 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-09-01T10:04:22.293 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2023-09-01T10:04:02.493 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2023-09-01T10:02:02.79 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
2023-08-31T00:00:00 2023-08-31T18:12:06.78 DeclarationDirigeants Document ALD Link
2023-08-31T00:00:00 2023-08-31T18:12:06.01 DeclarationDirigeants Document CYBERGUN Link
2023-08-31T00:00:00 2023-08-31T18:12:05.253 DeclarationDirigeants Document CYBERGUN Link
2023-08-31T00:00:00 2023-08-31T18:12:04.497 DeclarationDirigeants Document ALTUR INVESTISSEMENT Link
2023-08-31T00:00:00 2023-08-31T18:12:03.753 DeclarationDirigeants Document ALD Link
2023-08-31T00:00:00 2023-08-31T18:12:02.947 DeclarationDirigeants Document EDENRED Link
2023-08-31T00:00:00 2023-08-31T18:10:06 DeclarationDirigeants Document GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS S.A. Link
2023-08-31T00:00:00 2023-08-31T18:10:05.25 DeclarationDirigeants Document ROTHSCHILD & CO Link
2023-08-31T00:00:00 2023-08-31T18:10:04.487 DeclarationDirigeants Document ALTUR INVESTISSEMENT Link
2023-08-31T00:00:00 2023-08-31T18:10:03.753 DeclarationDirigeants Document IMPLANET Link
2023-08-31T00:00:00 2023-08-31T18:10:02.987 DeclarationDirigeants Document ROTHSCHILD & CO Link
2023-08-31T00:00:00 2023-08-31T18:08:06.793 DeclarationDirigeants Document ROTHSCHILD & CO Link
2023-08-31T00:00:00 2023-08-31T18:08:06.04 DeclarationDirigeants Document ASSYSTEM Link
2023-08-31T00:00:00 2023-08-31T18:08:05.29 DeclarationDirigeants Document RALLYE Link
2023-08-31T00:00:00 2023-08-31T18:08:04.537 DeclarationDirigeants Document RALLYE Link
2023-08-31T00:00:00 2023-08-31T18:08:03.78 DeclarationDirigeants Document RALLYE Link
2023-08-31T00:00:00 2023-08-31T18:08:02.89 DeclarationDirigeants Document RALLYE Link
2023-08-31T00:00:00 2023-08-31T18:06:05.8 DeclarationDirigeants Document CYBERGUN Link
2023-08-31T00:00:00 2023-08-31T18:06:05.03 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2023-08-31T00:00:00 2023-08-31T18:06:04.273 DeclarationDirigeants Document TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1 Link
2023-08-31T00:00:00 2023-08-31T18:06:03.03 DeclarationDirigeants Document KEYRUS Link
2023-08-31T00:00:00 2023-08-31T16:50:02.897 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EIFFAGE Link
2023-08-31T00:00:00 2023-08-31T15:42:06.377 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document AIR FRANCE-KLM Link
2023-08-31T00:00:00 2023-08-31T15:42:05.553 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2023-08-31T00:00:00 2023-08-31T15:42:04.733 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2023-08-31T00:00:00 2023-08-31T15:42:02.963 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2023-08-31T00:00:00 2023-08-31T15:40:06.207 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON Link
2023-08-31T00:00:00 2023-08-31T15:40:05.387 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link

