Date Created Title Type Company Link
2023-09-28T00:00:00 2023-09-28T18:06:04.333 DeclarationDirigeants Document FIGEAC AERO Link
2023-09-28T00:00:00 2023-09-28T18:06:03.56 DeclarationDirigeants Document MEXEDIA S.P.A. S.B. Link
2023-09-28T00:00:00 2023-09-28T18:06:02.77 DeclarationDirigeants Document ATLAND Link
2023-09-28T00:00:00 2023-09-28T18:04:06.663 DeclarationDirigeants Document AKWEL Link
2023-09-28T00:00:00 2023-09-28T18:04:05.89 DeclarationDirigeants Document COVIVIO Link
2023-09-28T00:00:00 2023-09-28T18:04:05.097 DeclarationDirigeants Document CYBERGUN Link
2023-09-28T00:00:00 2023-09-28T18:04:04.313 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2023-09-28T00:00:00 2023-09-28T18:04:03.53 DeclarationDirigeants Document TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1 Link
2023-09-28T00:00:00 2023-09-28T18:04:02.697 DeclarationDirigeants Document BOUYGUES Link
2023-09-28T00:00:00 2023-09-28T18:02:04.74 DeclarationDirigeants Document AKWEL Link
2023-09-28T00:00:00 2023-09-28T18:02:03.94 DeclarationDirigeants Document AKWEL Link
2023-09-28T00:00:00 2023-09-28T18:02:02.797 DeclarationDirigeants Document AKWEL Link
2023-09-28T00:00:00 2023-09-28T15:34:05.167 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2023-09-28T00:00:00 2023-09-28T15:34:04.377 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALLOUREC Link
2023-09-28T00:00:00 2023-09-28T15:34:03.58 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document TELEPERFORMANCE Link
2023-09-28T00:00:00 2023-09-28T15:34:02.71 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document BIOPHYTIS Link
2023-09-28T00:00:00 2023-09-28T15:32:06.027 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-09-28T00:00:00 2023-09-28T15:32:05.207 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2023-09-28T00:00:00 2023-09-28T15:30:02.75 ResultatOffre Document BIOCORP PRODUCTION Link
null 2023-09-28T14:38:03.103 DocumentOperation Approbation COTY INC Link
null 2023-09-28T14:36:05.957 Prospectus Approbation LA BANQUE POSTALE Link
null 2023-09-28T14:32:04.41 Prospectus Approbation LA BANQUE POSTALE Link
2023-09-28T00:00:00 2023-09-28T11:02:02.747 Declarations Document SOITEC Link
2023-09-28T00:00:00 2023-09-28T11:00:02.83 DeclarationAchatVente Document PARAGON ID Link
2023-09-28T00:00:00 2023-09-28T10:54:03.9 DeclarationAchatVente Document BOIRON Link
2023-09-28T00:00:00 2023-09-28T10:54:02.763 DeclarationAchatVente Document BIOCORP PRODUCTION Link
null 2023-09-28T10:12:00.017 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-09-28T10:08:11.58 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-09-28T10:08:08.293 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-09-28T10:08:05.287 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-09-28T10:08:02.28 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-09-28T10:07:59.177 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-09-28T10:04:02.07 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-09-28T10:02:05.073 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2023-09-27T00:00:00 2023-09-27T18:18:04.11 DeclarationDirigeants Document RENAULT Link
2023-09-27T00:00:00 2023-09-27T18:18:03.33 DeclarationDirigeants Document CYBERGUN Link
2023-09-27T00:00:00 2023-09-27T18:18:02.497 DeclarationDirigeants Document BPCE Link
2023-09-27T00:00:00 2023-09-27T18:16:05.613 DeclarationDirigeants Document AKWEL Link
2023-09-27T00:00:00 2023-09-27T18:16:04.847 DeclarationDirigeants Document THALES Link
2023-09-27T00:00:00 2023-09-27T18:16:04.087 DeclarationDirigeants Document ALTUR INVESTISSEMENT Link
2023-09-27T00:00:00 2023-09-27T18:16:03.34 DeclarationDirigeants Document FREY Link
2023-09-27T00:00:00 2023-09-27T18:16:02.517 DeclarationDirigeants Document THALES Link
2023-09-27T00:00:00 2023-09-27T18:14:06.393 DeclarationDirigeants Document THALES Link
2023-09-27T00:00:00 2023-09-27T18:14:05.633 DeclarationDirigeants Document THALES Link
2023-09-27T00:00:00 2023-09-27T18:14:04.85 DeclarationDirigeants Document THALES Link
2023-09-27T00:00:00 2023-09-27T18:14:04.097 DeclarationDirigeants Document FIGEAC AERO Link
2023-09-27T00:00:00 2023-09-27T18:14:03.307 DeclarationDirigeants Document THALES Link
2023-09-27T00:00:00 2023-09-27T18:14:02.47 DeclarationDirigeants Document COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN Link
2023-09-27T00:00:00 2023-09-27T18:12:05.46 DeclarationDirigeants Document FNAC DARTY Link
2023-09-27T00:00:00 2023-09-27T18:12:04.72 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2023-09-27T00:00:00 2023-09-27T18:12:03.99 DeclarationDirigeants Document ARVERNE GROUP S.A. Link
2023-09-27T00:00:00 2023-09-27T18:12:03.22 DeclarationDirigeants Document ARVERNE GROUP S.A. Link
2023-09-27T00:00:00 2023-09-27T18:12:02.397 DeclarationDirigeants Document ARVERNE GROUP S.A. Link
2023-09-27T00:00:00 2023-09-27T18:10:06.497 DeclarationDirigeants Document ARVERNE GROUP S.A. Link
2023-09-27T00:00:00 2023-09-27T18:10:05.737 DeclarationDirigeants Document SIDETRADE Link
2023-09-27T00:00:00 2023-09-27T18:10:04.953 DeclarationDirigeants Document RALLYE Link
2023-09-27T00:00:00 2023-09-27T18:10:04.163 DeclarationDirigeants Document ARVERNE GROUP S.A. Link
2023-09-27T00:00:00 2023-09-27T18:10:03.21 DeclarationDirigeants Document ARVERNE GROUP S.A. Link
2023-09-27T00:00:00 2023-09-27T18:10:02.44 DeclarationDirigeants Document ARVERNE GROUP S.A. Link
2023-09-27T00:00:00 2023-09-27T18:08:05.763 DeclarationDirigeants Document TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1 Link
2023-09-27T00:00:00 2023-09-27T18:08:04.963 DeclarationDirigeants Document ARVERNE GROUP S.A. Link
2023-09-27T00:00:00 2023-09-27T18:08:04.197 DeclarationDirigeants Document ARVERNE GROUP S.A. Link
2023-09-27T00:00:00 2023-09-27T18:08:03.443 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2023-09-27T00:00:00 2023-09-27T18:08:02.593 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2023-09-27T00:00:00 2023-09-27T18:06:06.62 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2023-09-27T00:00:00 2023-09-27T18:06:05.753 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2023-09-27T00:00:00 2023-09-27T18:06:04.97 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2023-09-27T00:00:00 2023-09-27T18:06:04.103 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2023-09-27T00:00:00 2023-09-27T18:06:03.303 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2023-09-27T00:00:00 2023-09-27T18:06:02.447 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2023-09-27T00:00:00 2023-09-27T18:04:06.387 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2023-09-27T00:00:00 2023-09-27T18:04:05.613 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2023-09-27T00:00:00 2023-09-27T18:04:04.803 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2023-09-27T00:00:00 2023-09-27T18:04:03.753 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2023-09-27T00:00:00 2023-09-27T18:04:02.523 DeclarationDirigeants Document CYBERGUN Link
2023-09-27T00:00:00 2023-09-27T15:40:02.503 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2023-09-27T00:00:00 2023-09-27T15:38:05.757 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NANOBIOTIX Link
2023-09-27T00:00:00 2023-09-27T15:38:04.967 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2023-09-27T00:00:00 2023-09-27T15:38:04.137 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2023-09-27T00:00:00 2023-09-27T15:38:03.307 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2023-09-27T00:00:00 2023-09-27T15:38:02.497 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2023-09-27T00:00:00 2023-09-27T15:36:05.83 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-09-27T00:00:00 2023-09-27T15:36:04.93 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2023-09-27T00:00:00 2023-09-27T15:36:04.083 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON Link
2023-09-27T00:00:00 2023-09-27T15:36:03.28 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-09-27T00:00:00 2023-09-27T15:36:02.46 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIS Link
2023-09-27T00:00:00 2023-09-27T15:34:04.98 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document BIOPHYTIS Link
2023-09-27T00:00:00 2023-09-27T15:34:04.18 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SOLUTIONS 30 SE Link
2023-09-27T00:00:00 2023-09-27T15:34:03.373 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EIFFAGE Link
2023-09-27T00:00:00 2023-09-27T15:34:02.527 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
null 2023-09-27T14:38:05.887 Prospectus Approbation AGENCE FRANCAISE DE DEVELOPPEMENT Link
null 2023-09-27T14:34:06.097 Prospectus Approbation AMUNDI FINANCE Link
2023-09-27T00:00:00 2023-09-27T11:44:02.453 DeclarationAchatVente Document ESI GROUP Link
2023-09-27T00:00:00 2023-09-27T10:36:03.27 Declarations Document PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Link
2023-09-27T00:00:00 2023-09-27T10:36:02.42 Declarations Document INVENTIVA Link
2023-09-27T00:00:00 2023-09-27T10:34:02.43 DeclarationAchatVente Document PARAGON ID Link
2023-09-27T00:00:00 2023-09-27T10:32:02.487 DeclarationAchatVente Document BIOCORP PRODUCTION Link
2023-09-27T00:00:00 2023-09-27T10:30:02.43 DeclarationAchatVente Document BALYO Link
null 2023-09-27T10:20:31.277 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2023-09-27T10:20:28.657 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link

Attachments

Disclaimer

AtoS SE published this content on 28 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2023 17:42:16 UTC.