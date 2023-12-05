Eviden announces a joint Asset Performance Management solution with Samotics for Energy & Utilities industries

Eviden, the Atos business, leading in digital, cloud, big data and security, and Samotics, a leading provider of real-time actionable insights to eliminate industrial energy waste and unplanned downtime, today announce a new strategic partnership. The collaboration will bring a comprehensive remote asset monitoring solution to global industrial companies and deliver advanced data analytics to drive energy-efficient operations, and reduced energy waste.

