Atos S.E.
Société Européenne
80, quai Voltaire 95870 Bezons
Statutory auditors' report on the financial statements
For the year ended December 31, 2023
Deloitte & Associés
Grant Thornton
French member of Grant Thornton International
6, place de la Pyramide
29, rue du Pont
92908 Paris-La Défense Cedex
92200 Neuilly-sur-Seine
Atos S.E.
Société Européenne
80, quai Voltaire
95870 Bezons
Statutory auditors' report on the financial statements
For the year ended December 31, 2023
This is a translation into English of the statutory auditors' report on the financial statements issued in French and it is provided solely for the convenience of English-speaking users.
This statutory auditors' report includes information required by French law, such as information about the appointment of the statutory auditors or verification of the management report and other documents provided to shareholders.
This report should be read in conjunction with, and construed in accordance with, French law and professional auditing standards applicable in France.
To the Shareholders' Meeting of Atos S.E.,
Opinion
In compliance with the engagement entrusted to us by your general meetings, we have audited the accompanying financial statements of Atos S.E. for the year ended December 31, 2023.
In our opinion, the financial statements give a true and fair view of the assets and liabilities and of the financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2023 and of the results of its operations for the year then ended in accordance with French accounting principles.
The audit opinion expressed above is consistent with our report to the Accounts Committee.
Atos S.E.
Basis for opinion
Audit Framework
We conducted our audit in accordance with professional standards applicable in France. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the "Statutory Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements" section of our report.
Independence
We conducted our audit engagement in compliance with independence requirements of the French Commercial Code (code de commerce) and the French Code of Ethics (code de déontologie) for statutory auditors, for the period from January 1, 2023 to the date of our report, and specifically we did not provide any prohibited non-audit services referred to in Article 5(1) of Regulation (EU) No537/2014.
Material uncertainty related to going concern
We draw attention to the material uncertainty resulting from events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, as described in the note 20 "Liquidity and going concern" to the financial statements. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.
Justification of Assessments - Key Audit Matters
In accordance with the requirements of Articles L.821-53 and R.821-180 of the French Commercial Code relating to the justification of our assessments, and in addition to the matter described in the "Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern" section, we inform you of the key audit matters relating to risks of material misstatement that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period, as well as how we addressed those risks.
These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, approved in the conditions mentioned above, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on specific items of the financial statements.
VALUATION OF PARTICIPATING INTERESTS
Note "Accounting rules and policies - Financial assets" and Note 2 "Financial fixed assets" to the financial statements
Key Audit Matter
Our audit approach
As of December 31, 2023, participating interests are recorded on the balance sheet at a net book value of €5,789 million, or 69% of total assets. Participating interests are initially booked at their acquisition cost.
A provision for impairment is recognized when the acquisition cost exceeds the value in use, determined as follows:
Our assessment of the valuation of participating interests is based on the process implemented by the Company to determine their value-in-use.
We performed the following procedures:
- for valuations based on enterprise value determined using a multicriteria approach:
Atos S.E.
- for operating subsidiaries: based on the enterprise value determined according to a multicriteria approach, including (i) discounted cash flows (DCF) based on the Group's medium- term plan, and (ii) market multiples;
- for non-operating subsidiaries (holding companies): based on their net equity and their share in the adjusted net assets of their subsidiaries, if any.
A provision for the impairment of participating
interests, net of reversals, in the amount of €4,707
million was recorded for 2023.
We considered the valuation of participating interests as a key audit matter, given the weight of these assets in the balance sheet and the importance
of management's judgments, in particular for
assumptions used to determine discounted cash flows and market multiples used.
- we assessed, with the assistance of our valuation specialists, the appropriateness of the valuation methodology, market multiples and the assumptions underlying the forecasts in the revised medium-term plan, adopted by the Group, in the multicriteria approach;
- we obtained the cash flow forecasts of the entities concerned and reconciled them with the mid-term financial plan per Cash Generating Unit (CGU) approved by Management, and used for goodwill impairment testing in the consolidated financial statements;
- we analyzed the consistency of the assumptions used, primarily through discussions with Management, and future growth prospects;
- for valuations based on their net worth and their share in the adjusted net assets of subsidiaries, we verified the consistency of their net worth and shares held by your Company with the financial statement of the different entities.
Specific Verifications
We have also performed, in accordance with professional standards applicable in France, the specific verifications required by laws and regulations.
Information given in the management report and in the other documents with respect to the financial position and the financial statements provided to Shareholders
We have no matters to report as to the fair presentation and the consistency with the financial statements of the information given in the management report of the Board of Directors and in the other documents with respect to the financial position and the financial statements provided to shareholders.
We attest the fair presentation and the consistency with the financial statements of the information relating to payment deadlines mentioned in Article D.441-6 of the French Commercial Code (code de commerce).
Report on corporate governance
We attest that the Board of Directors' report on corporate governance sets out the information required by Articles L.225-37-4,L.22-10-10 and L.22-10-9 the French Commercial Code (code de commerce).
Atos S.E.
Concerning the information given in accordance with the requirements of Article L.22-10-9 of the French Commercial Code (code de commerce) relating to remuneration and benefits received by or awarded to the Directors and any other commitments made in their favor, we have verified its consistency with the financial statements, or with the underlying information used to prepare these financial statements and, where applicable, with the information obtained by your Company from controlled enterprises included in the scope of consolidation. Based on these procedures, we attest the accuracy and fair presentation of this information.
With respect to the information relating to items that your company considered likely to have an impact in the event of a takeover bid or exchange offer, provided pursuant to Article L.22-10-11 of the French Commercial Code (code de commerce), we have agreed this information to the source documents communicated to us. Based on these procedures, we have no observations to make on this information.
Other Information
In accordance with French law, we have verified that the required information concerning the purchase of investments and controlling interests and the identity of the shareholders and holders of the voting rights has been properly disclosed in the management report.
Other Legal and Regulatory Verifications or Information
Format of presentation of the financial statements intended to be included in the annual financial report
We also verified, in accordance with professional standards for statutory audit procedures to be carried out on parent company and consolidated financial statements presented in the single electronic reporting format, that the presentation of parent company financial statements to be included in the annual financial report referred to in section I of Article L.451-1-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code (code monétaire et financier), prepared under the responsibility of the Chief Executive Officer, complies with the format specified in Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815 of December 17, 2018.
Based on our work, we conclude that the presentation of the parent company financial statements to be included in the annual financial report complies, in all material aspects, with the single electronic reporting format.
It is not our responsibility to verify that the parent company financial statements ultimately included by your Company in the annual financial report filed with the AMF correspond to those on which we performed our work.
Appointment of the Statutory Auditors
We were appointed as statutory auditors of the Company by your general meetings of December 16, 1993 for Deloitte & Associés, and October 31, 1990 for Grant Thornton.
As at December 31, 2023, Deloitte & Associés and Grant Thornton were in the 30th and 33rd year of total uninterrupted engagement, which is the 28th year for both firms since the securities of the Company were admitted to trading on a regulated market.
Atos S.E.
Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements
Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in accordance with French accounting principles, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless it is expected to liquidate the Company or to cease operations.
The Accounts Committee is responsible for monitoring the financial reporting process and the effectiveness of internal control and risk management systems and where applicable, its internal audit, regarding the accounting and financial reporting procedures.
The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors.
Statutory Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements
Objectives and audit approach
Our role is to issue a report on the financial statements. Our objective is to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with professional standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.
As specified in Article L.821-55 of the French Commercial Code, our statutory audit does not include assurance on the viability of the Company or the quality of management of the affairs of the Company.
As part of an audit conducted in accordance with professional standards applicable in France, the statutory auditor exercises professional judgment throughout the audit and furthermore:
- identifies and assesses the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, designs and performs audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtains audit evidence considered to be sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for his opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;
- obtains an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the internal control;
- evaluates the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management in the financial statements;
- assesses the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.
Atos S.E.
This assessment is based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of his audit report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. If the statutory auditor concludes that a material uncertainty exists, there is a requirement to draw attention in the audit report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are not provided or inadequate, to modify the opinion expressed therein;
- evaluates the overall presentation of the financial statements and assesses whether these statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
Atos S.E.
Report to the Accounts Committee
We submit a report to the Accounts Committee which includes in particular a description of the scope of the audit and the audit program implemented, as well as the results of our audit. We also report, if any, significant deficiencies in internal control regarding the accounting and financial reporting procedures that we have identified.
Our report to the Accounts Committee includes the risks of material misstatement that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and which are therefore the key audit matters that we are required to describe in this report.
We also provide the Accounts Committee with the declaration provided for in Article 6 of Regulation (EU) N° 537/2014, confirming our independence within the meaning of the rules applicable in France such as they are set in particular by Articles L.821-27 to L.821-34 of the French Commercial Code (code de commerce) and in the French Code of Ethics (code de déontologie) for statutory auditors. Where appropriate, we discuss with the Accounts Committee the risks that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and the related safeguards.
Paris-La Défense and Neuilly-sur-Seine, May 16, 2024
The Statutory Auditors
French original signed by
Deloitte & Associés
Grant Thornton
French member of Grant Thornton International
Jean-François Viat
Samuel Clochard
